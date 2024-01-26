Where to watch X Games Aspen 2024 live stream

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The world’s best athletes in winter sports will meet in Colorado this weekend for X Games Aspen 2024. One hundred of the best ski and snowboard athletes will compete at Buttermilk Mountain in four competitions – Big Air, Knuckle Huck, Slopestyle, and SuperPipe.

Chloe Kim, one of the best snowboarders in the world, makes her highly-anticipated return to the halfpipe. This is Kim’s first U.S. competition since the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, where she won the gold medal in the women’s halfpipe competition. Skier Eileen Gu, another Olympic gold medalist, returns to the X Games after missing last year with a knee injury.

Watch the X Games Aspen 2024 live stream on ESPN and ABC

ESPN and ABC will air competitions all weekend from Friday, January 26, through Sunday, January 28. Fans can watch the X Games through the ESPN app and ESPN.com. Log in with a TV provider for access.

X Games Aspen 2024 broadcast schedule:

January 26: 7:30 p.m. ET – 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

7:30 p.m. ET – 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) January 27: 10:30 a.m. ET – 12:30 p.m. ET (ABC), 8 p.m. ET – 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

10:30 a.m. ET – 12:30 p.m. ET (ABC), 8 p.m. ET – 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) Janaury 28: 11 a.m. ET – 1:45 p.m. ET (ABC), 5 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

All other events can be streamed on the official X Games YouTube and Twitch.

Watch the X Games Aspen 2024 live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Catch all of X Games Aspen with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. One of the largest live streaming services in the U.S., Hulu with Live TV is an excellent option for customers looking to replicate cable without the subscription fees. Hulu with Live TV contains 90-plus channels, including ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, and TNT. Hulu with Live TV costs $76 per month. However, customers can purchase a bundle – Hulu with Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ – at a starting price of $77 per month.

Watch the X Games Aspen 2024 live stream on YouTube TV

Watch X Games Aspen 2024 on ABC and ESPN on YouTube TV. With a subscription to YouTube TV, customers have access to over 100 channels, including Food Network, MTV, USA, and Fox. YouTube TV costs $73 per month. However, the first three months will be priced at $63 per month. Sign up for a free trial to experience YouTube TV.

Watch the X Games Aspen 2024 live stream on Sling TV

One of the best streaming TV services is Sling TV, which will air X Games Aspen. Customers can choose between the Orange and Blue plans. At $40 per month, Orange contains 32 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and Disney Channel. Meanwhile, the Blue costs $45 per month and features 42 channels, including ABC, NBC, and Fox. Customers can bundle Orange and Blue for a monthly price of $60. Additionally, Sling is taking $25 off the first month on all three plans.

Watch the X Games Aspen 2024 live stream on Fubo

Fubo subscribers can watch X Games Aspen 2024 on ESPN and ABC, two of the 200-plus channels available for purchase. Customers can choose between Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 monthly. However, Fubo offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Watch the X Games Aspen 2024 live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you are traveling this weekend and want to watch the X Games, download a VPN to pair with your streaming services. VPNs combat geo-blocking while adding more security and privacy to your connection. Our recommendation is NordVPN, which is now 63% off. Try NordVPN, and if it doesn’t work out, request a 30-day money-back guarantee.

