While Amazon Prime Video is great, Amazon Freevee adds another level to the experience. That’s because the streaming service, formerly known as IMDb TV, can be accessed entirely for free, both with or without an Amazon Prime subscription. You only get personalized movie and TV recommendations when signed in to an Amazon account, but we have some suggestions for you, too.

If sci-fi is on the menu tonight or the next time you’re ready to relax with a good movie, we have scoured what’s available to highlight three underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in April. You’ll have to deal with a few commercials here and there, but it’ll be worth it to check out these gems.

The Invisible Man (2020)

The Invisible Man - Official Trailer [HD]

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) stars in this sci-fi horror movie as Cecilia, a woman terrified that her mad scientist ex-boyfriend Adrian (Surface‘s Oliver Jackson-Cohen) is using his new method of invisibility to stalk and gaslight her. She is convinced that even though he’s presumed dead by an apparent suicide, his violent and controlling ways continue to manipulate and haunt her. Is she going mad, did he fake his death to torment her while being invisible, or is his ghost after her?

The Invisible Man is based on the H.G. Wells novel of the same name and serves as a reboot of the famous 1933 movie. This update offers a smart and fresh story that, beneath the surface, also examines topical issues like domestic abuse through a horrifyingly exaggerated lens.

Stream The Invisible Man on Amazon Freevee.

The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

The Matrix Resurrections – Official Trailer 1

The Matrix film series arguably put Keanu Reeves on the map as a bona fide action superstar. The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth movie in the franchise and a direct sequel to The Matrix Revolutions, released in 2003. It’s set 60 years in the future, where Neo (Reeves) is living a mundane life as a video game developer. That is, until he is freed from this new version of the Matrix to complete an important mission: Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) is being held captive, and she needs his help.

The Matrix Resurrections has all the same excitement, complexity, and intrigue as the three previous movies, with a more mature storyline that pays full fan service to die-hards. Despite this, the movie did not perform well at the box office. The Matrix Resurrections is a sorely underrated resurrection (pun intended) of one of the biggest movie franchises ever, and fans of the originals should check it out or watch it again.

Stream The Matrix Resurrections on Amazon Freevee.

The Mist (2007)

The Mist (2007) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Created by Frank Darabont (The Walking Dead) and adapted from the 1980 Stephen King novella, The Mist is a sci-fi horror movie that shows off the talents of the two horror experts behind its story. Similar to The Walking Dead, The Mist is, on the surface, about monsters, but deeper down, it’s about the difficult decisions people make when their lives are on the line. The movie begins when a mist envelops the city, with evil creatures emerging from its darkness. The main characters are holed up in a local supermarket, and as tensions rise due to differing beliefs about what’s going on, why, and how to handle it, the situation becomes dire.

The Mist features several actors who went on to work with Darabont in The Walking Dead’s first seasons, including Jeffrey DeMunn, Laurie Holden, Melissa McBride, and Juan Gabriel Pareja. Also among the cast are Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden, and the late Andre Braugher. If you love Spielberg, The Walking Dead, and apocalyptic stories that are about survival and the human condition, The Mist will be a welcome addition to the watch list this month.

Stream The Mist on Amazon Freevee.

