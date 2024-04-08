 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 underrated action movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in April 2024

Blair Marnell
By
Denzel Washington in The Equalizer.
Sony Pictures

Free is the best price there is, but Amazon Freevee’s selection in April is looking a little suspect. The movies may be free, but the selection is awful. This is a big problem with the action movies on Freevee, which are overrun with dreck and more Steven Seagal films than we’ve ever heard of before.

Hopefully, this is an aberration, and Freevee will add better films at the beginning of May. But for now, the following films are our choices for the three underrated action movies on Amazon Freevee that you have to watch in April. Enjoy them while you can, because we had to really dig to find them on Freevee.

Recommended Videos

Safe (2012)

A man grabs a girl in Safe.
Lionsgate

Jason Statham’s action heroes have a habit of looking out for young women and girls. In Safe, Luke Wright (Statham) is a former cop and ex-MMA fighter who accidentally wins a fixed fight. In retaliation, the Russian mob kills his family and anyone he was close to. But when Luke is on the verge of taking his own life, he comes across a girl named Mei (Catherine Chan), whom the Chinese Triad has enslaved for her mathematic genius.

Related

Helping Mei escape gives Luke a new purpose in life, but it also attracts the attention of both the Russians and his former teammate, Alex Rosen (Anson Mount), who is ordered to track down Luke and kill him.

Watch Safe on Freevee.

Braven (2018)

Jason Momoa in Braven.
Lionsgate

Considering how Jason Momoa’s star has risen from Game of Thrones and Aquaman, it’s surprising how many of his other films tend to get lost in the cracks. Case in point: Braven, a low-budget action thriller from 2018 with a pretty good supporting cast, including Avatar: The Way of Water‘s Stephen Lang, Garret Dillahunt, and Jill Wagner.

Lang and Momoa play Linden and Joe Braven, a father and son who take a trip to their cabin during a difficult time in their lives. But before the Bravens can deal with their family drama, they discover that drug traffickers led by Kassen (Dillahunt) have hidden a fortune in cocaine in the cabin. And they’re willing to kill the Bravens to get their drugs back and silence them.

Watch Braven on Freevee.

The Equalizer (2014)

Denzel Washington in The Equalizer.
Sony Pictures

The Equalizer is very loosely based upon the ’80s TV series of the same name, which wasn’t nearly as violent as the trilogy of R-rated films that followed it. This is by far the best action movie added to Freevee in April, and Denzel Washington is so good in it that two sequels were made to capitalize on the success of the first one. The most recent entry, The Equalizer 3, was released last year.

Robert McCall (Washington) is a former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) agent who is enjoying his retirement when he meets a teenage girl named Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz), who has been forced to become a sex worker by the Russian mafia. McCall’s generous offer to pay for Teri’s freedom is rejected by her “owners,” leaving him little choice but to kill them all. Unfortunately for McCall, he underestimated the scope of their criminal organization, and his actions have invited reprisals from the Russians.

Watch The Equalizer on Freevee.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Like the hit Netflix show Ripley? Then watch these 3 movies and shows right now
Christian Bale smirks and points to a stero.

Anthony Minghella's The Talented Mr. Ripley is a masterful adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's iconic novel from 1955. The film stars Matt Damon as Tom Ripley, the charming criminal who cons his way into a life of wealth, luxury, and high social status. His means of acquiring these items, however, are a result of violent and murderous actions. While Damon is perfect as Tom, Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers) provides a compelling interpretation of the notorious character in the new TV series, Ripley.

The eight-episode Netflix show has received positive reviews, with Digital Trends' A.A. Dowd calling Ripley a "terrifically tense thriller." After consuming Ripley, check out these three movies and TV shows with similar vibes to Ripley. Our selections include a Stephen King adaptation, a disturbing docuseries, and a brilliant satire.
Misery (1990)

Read more
3 rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April 2024
A young woman and man in green school uniforms sit on a ledge, her hand on his shoulder in How to Date Billy Walsh.

Spring is in the air, and it’s the perfect time to check out an exciting new or classic rom-com. These movies are always feel-good, light-hearted, and fun. They are perfect for date night or to watch solo. From coming-of-age rom-coms your teens will love to hilarious ones you might have watched a decade (or more) ago when you were figuring things out, too, the three rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April include an eclectic mix.

The latest is How to Date Billy Walsh, a cute teen rom-com about childhood friends who end up in a love triangle when one fails to reveal his true feelings in time. If that movie isn’t your preference, there are two others noted here that might be more your style.
How to Date Billy Walsh (2024)
How To Date Billy Walsh | Official Trailer | Prime Video

Read more
3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in April 2024
A man stands behind a woman in Fresh.

It's April, meaning new movies have arrived on Hulu. In case you didn't log on at the end of March, Anatomy of a Fall, the Oscar-winning legal drama from Justine Triet, is finally streaming on Hulu. Other new movies on Hulu include Don't Worry Darling, 50 First Dates, and Little Women.

Hundreds of movies are waiting to be discovered beyond the homepage's popular films on the homepage. All you need to know is where to look. Below, you'll find three underrated movies on Hulu to watch this month. Our selections include a forgotten rom-com from 2009, a fun thriller featuring an emerging star, and a solid B-movie.
(500) Days of Summer (2009)

Read more