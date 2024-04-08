3 underrated action movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in April 2024

Free is the best price there is, but Amazon Freevee’s selection in April is looking a little suspect. The movies may be free, but the selection is awful. This is a big problem with the action movies on Freevee, which are overrun with dreck and more Steven Seagal films than we’ve ever heard of before.

Hopefully, this is an aberration, and Freevee will add better films at the beginning of May. But for now, the following films are our choices for the three underrated action movies on Amazon Freevee that you have to watch in April. Enjoy them while you can, because we had to really dig to find them on Freevee.

Safe (2012)

Jason Statham’s action heroes have a habit of looking out for young women and girls. In Safe, Luke Wright (Statham) is a former cop and ex-MMA fighter who accidentally wins a fixed fight. In retaliation, the Russian mob kills his family and anyone he was close to. But when Luke is on the verge of taking his own life, he comes across a girl named Mei (Catherine Chan), whom the Chinese Triad has enslaved for her mathematic genius.

Helping Mei escape gives Luke a new purpose in life, but it also attracts the attention of both the Russians and his former teammate, Alex Rosen (Anson Mount), who is ordered to track down Luke and kill him.

Watch Safe on Freevee.

Braven (2018)

Considering how Jason Momoa’s star has risen from Game of Thrones and Aquaman, it’s surprising how many of his other films tend to get lost in the cracks. Case in point: Braven, a low-budget action thriller from 2018 with a pretty good supporting cast, including Avatar: The Way of Water‘s Stephen Lang, Garret Dillahunt, and Jill Wagner.

Lang and Momoa play Linden and Joe Braven, a father and son who take a trip to their cabin during a difficult time in their lives. But before the Bravens can deal with their family drama, they discover that drug traffickers led by Kassen (Dillahunt) have hidden a fortune in cocaine in the cabin. And they’re willing to kill the Bravens to get their drugs back and silence them.

Watch Braven on Freevee.

The Equalizer (2014)

The Equalizer is very loosely based upon the ’80s TV series of the same name, which wasn’t nearly as violent as the trilogy of R-rated films that followed it. This is by far the best action movie added to Freevee in April, and Denzel Washington is so good in it that two sequels were made to capitalize on the success of the first one. The most recent entry, The Equalizer 3, was released last year.

Robert McCall (Washington) is a former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) agent who is enjoying his retirement when he meets a teenage girl named Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz), who has been forced to become a sex worker by the Russian mafia. McCall’s generous offer to pay for Teri’s freedom is rejected by her “owners,” leaving him little choice but to kill them all. Unfortunately for McCall, he underestimated the scope of their criminal organization, and his actions have invited reprisals from the Russians.

Watch The Equalizer on Freevee.

