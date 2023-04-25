 Skip to main content
Geralt finally knows fear in The Witcher season 3 teaser

Blair Marnell
By

In the first season of The Witcher, a family was the farthest thing from the mind of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill). As one of the top monster hunters on the continent, Geralt simply assumed that he would always be alone. And yet into Geralt’s life came two women who changed everything for him. The sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) inflamed a passion in Geralt’s heart that he never knew he had. And young Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) became a surrogate daughter to Geralt as he sought to protect her from danger. Now, in the first teaser trailer for The Witcher season 3, this makeshift family is finally united. And yet the normally brave Geralt has let fear into his heart.

What could possibly make Geralt afraid? Keeping Yennefer and Ciri safe is a full-time gig, even if both women are gifted with magical power. So for now, we can only speculate that it’s a specific threat that makes Geralt feel fear. Perhaps it’s something, or someone, that not even he can beat in battle.

Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra in The Witcher.

Netflix has also released an official synopsis for season 3, which sheds some light on the current situation.

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.”

In a departure from previous seasons, Netflix is splitting The Witcher season 3 into two volumes. The first volume will consist of five episodes and premiere on June 29. The remaining three episodes are being held for volume 2, which will arrive on July 27.

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell

Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek Monthly, SYFY Wire, Superhero Hype, Collider, DC Universe, and the official sites for Star Trek and Marvel. He also lends his pop culture expertise to Digital Trends on a variety of TV, movie, and streaming features.

