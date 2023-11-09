Everything announced at Netflix’s 2023 Geeked event

Because of the twin actors and writers strikes in Hollywood, Comic-Con was a lot quieter than usual for companies like Netflix. However, Netflix has its own streaming events to make big announcements for next year’s biggest shows. And they don’t get much bigger than the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series. The adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon animated series finally has a premiere date: February 22, 2024. Netflix also dropped the first trailer, which will look very familiar to fans of the original show.

There were a lot of other announcements, trailers, and videos released during Netflix’s 2023 Geeked event, and we’re running them all down now.

Recommended Videos

Orion and the Dark

Orion and the Dark | Official Trailer | Netflix

DreamWorks Animation is releasing a new animated film, Orion and the Dark, directly to Netflix on February 2, 2024. It stars Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Orion, a kid who is scared of everything, especially the dark. Much to Orion’s surprise, the Dark is a sentient being, and he’s offended that Orion is afraid. So the Dark takes it upon himself to cure Orion of his fears.

Leo

Fans won’t have to wait as long for Leo. This animated film is coming to Netflix on November 21, and it features Adam Sandler as Leo, a lizard who has lived in a school for decades. In the clip shown above, Leo attempts to make his grand escape. But as seen in the previous trailers for the film, once the kids learn that Leo can talk, they love him more than ever. He inspires the children of his school and they give him a new purpose in life.

Ultraman: Rising

The new Ultraman, Ken Sato, arrives in the first teaser for Ultraman: Rising. Ken is a star baseball player by night, and secretly the biggest hero in Japan, literally. But this time, Ultraman has more than he bargained for when the child of a giant dragon imprints on him and mistakes Ken as his parent.

My Daemon

The new anime, My Daemon, features stunning animation from a studio in Thailand, and it looks fantastic. The show takes place in the future, and it follows a kid named Kento and a Daemon he calls Anna, who is helping Kento find a way to save his mother.

Squid Game: The Challenge

Squid Game: The Challenge is not a new season of the hit Korean series. But it is a reality show that lets people play some Squid Game-inspired tasks. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk appears in this video to explain it all.

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy‘s fourth and final season will arrive on Netflix in 2024. The exact time is a bit iffy right now, but the Geeked event included this video of the cast talking about the final season.

Arcane

This one made a little angry, becauseArcane season 1 was great and season 2 is still a full year away. The infuriating thing is that it will be a three-year gap between seasons! There’s no excuse for that, especially when there were only nine episodes. Making us wait that long is not cool, Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations