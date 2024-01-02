10 most anticipated Netflix shows of 2024

Netflix ended 2023 with a bang. A few of the best Netflix movies of 2023, most notably Maestro and May December, are major Oscar contenders, and several of its original efforts, from The Mother to Beef, were among the year’s most successful streaming projects. Love it or hate it, Netflix remains the king of the streamers, and its mighty reputation isn’t going anywhere in 2024.

The coming year bodes well for Netflix, as its slate of original programming for next year is as packed as ever. Its upcoming scripted shows are particularly exciting, with everything from ambitious sci-fi epics to long-awaited adaptations of beloved animated classics. These are the 10 most anticipated Netflix original shows of 2024, including new arrivals and returning favorites.

The Brothers Sun (January 4)

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh stars in the Netflix series The Brothers Sun, which is set to premiere on January 4. The plot centers on Bruce Sun, whose life in Los Angeles is disrupted by the sudden arrival of his estranged brother, Charles, who reveals their family’s past as gangsters in Taipei, Taiwan.

Described as a black comedy-action hybrid, The Brothers Sun promises to be hectic, chaotic, and endlessly entertaining. Powered by Yeoh’s undeniable star power, and with not much happening in January, The Brothers Sun has everything to become a breakout hit for Netflix. Eight episodes will premiere simultaneously, making this one of television’s hottest tickets in the early new year.

Griselda (January 25)

Four-time Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara returns to the world of scripted series with Netflix’s Griselda. Based on the life of notorious trafficker Griselda Blanco, the miniseries will track her rise in 1980s Florida and her journey to becoming the so-called “Godmother of Cocaine.”

Series based on infamous dealers are nothing new, and they’re often accused of glamorizing drug trafficking. However, Vergara is talented enough to elevate the material and promises to chew scenery left and right with Griselda. The six-episode series will debut on January 25, making for the perfect binge for what promises to be a slow month.

One Day (February 8)

The White Lotus breakout Leo Woodall joins This is Going to Hurt‘s breakout Ambika Mod in Netflix’s adaptation of the 2009 novel One Day. The story chronicles the relationship between Dexter and Emma, who share a memorable night after their college graduation and maintain a close bond over the next 20 years.

The second adaptation of the novel following Anne Hathway’s 2011 rom-com, Netflix’s One Day will debut on February 08, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The story is sweeping and expectedly tragic, so audiences looking for the perfect mix of romance and tragedy will surely be satisfied. One Day will also cover more of the source material compared to the 2011 adaptation, meaning fans of the novel can look forward to this unexpected yet welcome version.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (February 22)

Few animated series are as beloved or acclaimed as Avatar: The Last Airbender. First announced in 2018, the show will follow Aang, the “Avatar,” capable of bending the four elements, and the last living Airbender. Together with his companions, Sokka and Katara, Aang will learn to master his abilities while attempting to stop the world-conquering efforts of the Fire Nation, led by the tyrannical Fire Lord Ozai.

It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say Avatar: The Last Airbender is Netflix’s hottest ticket in 2024. Expectations are incredibly high, especially after the original ATLA creators left the Netflix adaptation over creative differences. Still, Netflix kept going, and they now have a show that could potentially break the internet when it debuts on February 22.

3 Body Problem (March 21)

An ambitious, complex, and hard-to-describe sci-fi epic, 3 Body Problem is one of Netflix’s most daring bets. Based on Liu Cixin’s eponymous 2008 novel, the series is a decade-spanning epic about how a decision made in 1960s China affects time and space, reaching a group of present-day scientists facing humanity’s greatest threat.

Although the plot is vague, there’s no denying 3 Body Problem seems to be a gargantuan technical achievement, unlike anything we’ve seen from Netflix thus far. The cast is similarly impressive, including everyone from Jovan Adepo to Eiza González and Benedict Wong. The only problem? The show was developed and exec-produced by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, two names that have gone into infamy following their atrocious work ending Game of Thrones. Here’s hoping 3 Body Problem can escape their rushed, half-baked antics!

Blood of Zeus season 2 (May 15)

Season 1 of Blood of Zeus premiered over three years ago, on October 27, 2020. A sleeper hit, the show received acclaim for its stunning animation, inspired take on Greek mythology, and stellar voice cast, and a second season was announced. 2024 will finally see the release of the long-awaited second chapter of Heron’s epic tale.

Some might say too much time has passed between seasons. However, Blood of Zeus is a show that benefits from Netflix’s notorious model where audiences discover something by themselves. Based on the short teaser Netflix released, season 2 will see a conflicted Heron struggling with his actions in season 1 and his conflicted opinions on the corrupt gods. Blood of Zeus is among the best adult animated shows around, and season 2 can’t come soon enough.

Bridgerton season 3 (May 16)

Over two years after season 2, Netflix’s hit show Bridgerton returns for its highly-anticipated third season. The focus will shift to the romance between Colin Bridgerton and fan-favorite Penelope Whistledown, who’s also the figure behind the scandalous Lady Whistledown.

Skipping Benedict’s story in favor of Colin and Penelope’s was a somewhat controversial decision, but the show stuck to its guns. However, Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan have big shoes to fill, as the show’s previous seasons have already delivered two beloved couples. But Bridgerton‘s game-changing take on the period piece has garnered enough goodwill for fans to trust the show. Season 3 will be split into two parts, with the first four episodes arriving on May 16, followed by the other four on June 13.

Arcane season 2 (November)

Netflix has carved a nice space for itself in the world of adult animation, thanks to shows like Arcane. Set in the League of Legends universe, Arcane follows sisters Vi and Jinx as they find themselves on opposing sides of a conflict between the wealthy city of Piltover and its seedy underbelly of Zaun.

With a brilliant ensemble of voice talent led by Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell, Arcane was a delightful surprise when season 1 premiered in 2021. After years of anticipation, season 2 will debut in November 2024. It will surely be worth the wait, but one can hardly blame the loyal fans, who have waited three years for the series’ return. Well, the wait is almost over — emphasis on the “almost.”

The Gentlemen (No release date announced)

Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen was a sleeper hit in 2019, but no one expected it to receive a sequel. Well, Netflix’s upcoming miniseries The Gentlemen isn’t quite a sequel but rather a spin-off centering on Eddie Halstead, who inherits a large estate from his father only to discover it has become part of a large marijuana operation.

The series will surely feature the same wacky, violent, over-the-top humor that has become Guy Ritchie’s trademark. With a cast that includes Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, and the always-welcome Giancarlo Esposito, The Gentleman will surely be one of Netflix’s hottest tickets in 2024. No release date has been announced, but this crime saga will likely debut in the second half of 2024.

Ripley (No release date announced)

Following a career-best performance in Andrew Haigh’s masterful fantasy drama All of Us Strangers, Andrew Scott will embrace his dark side with the long-awaited miniseries Ripley. Based on Patricia Highsmith’s seminal 1955 novel The Talented Mr. Ripley, the story follows the gifted Tom Ripley as he travels to Italy to convince the charming Dickie Greenleaf to return home to his family.

Originally set to debut as a Showtime original, Ripley now calls Netflix home and is expected to premiere in 2024. No release date has been announced, and considering Netflix’s busy schedule, it could feasibly premiere at any point in the year. Fall of 2024 seems like the safest bet, perfectly positioning it for the 2024-2025 award season. And considering the material and the talent in front of and behind the camera, I think we can expect this one to be a major player.

