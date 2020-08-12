  1. Movies & TV

Avatar: The Last Airbender creators cut ties with Netflix adaptation

By

The creators of the beloved Nickelodeon animated show Avatar: The Last Airbender have cut ties with the upcoming live-action Netflix adaptation.

Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino in separate letters claim that a lack of support for their vision was the primary reason for the breakup, a commitment that the streaming giant had previously made public when Netflix announced the remake.

“Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar has the potential to be good, but what I can be certain about is that whatever version ends up on-screen, it will not be what Bryan and I had envisioned or intended to make,” DiMartino said in a statement.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Amazon original series available now

The best thrillers on Netflix

How to watch Adventure Time online: Binge the classic animated series

Adventure Time

The 50 best shows on Netflix right now

umbrella academy season 2 review the ritu arya david castaneda

Kate Bishop, She-Hulk, War Machine spotted in Marvel’s Avengers beta files

marvel avengers kate bishop she hulk war machine s ironman blast

Amazon may have big plans for some Sears and J.C. Penney sites

Amazon Logo

Apple countersues Koss, alleging baseless claims and confidentiality breach

Trump’s WeChat ban could significantly hurt iPhone sales in China

Hubble image shows the beautiful aftermath of two galaxies merging

How these actors and filmmakers found success despite quarantine

Technical challenges could complicate Microsoft’s TikTok takeover

tiktok logos on microsoft logo

Toshiba is getting out of the laptop business after 35 years

Toshiba Z20T

Twitter reports it’s being throttled, blocked in Belarus

digital trends live episode 421 twitter hack scammers bitcoin shutdown 1310129

Video game industry continues success with massive second quarter

Adobe campaign aims to amplify diverse voices