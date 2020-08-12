Avatar: The Last Airbender creators cut ties with Netflix adaptation

The creators of the beloved Nickelodeon animated show Avatar: The Last Airbender have cut ties with the upcoming live-action Netflix adaptation.

Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino in separate letters claim that a lack of support for their vision was the primary reason for the breakup, a commitment that the streaming giant had previously made public when Netflix announced the remake.

“Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar has the potential to be good, but what I can be certain about is that whatever version ends up on-screen, it will not be what Bryan and I had envisioned or intended to make,” DiMartino said in a statement.

