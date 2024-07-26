 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (July 26-28)

By
A bloody man stands in a street in Bodyguard.
BBC

One of the goals of all streaming services, and especially Netflix, is to make you feel like you have endless choices of things to watch on the streamer. Whether you’re looking for a great drama, a fun comedy, or a gripping reality show, the streamer wants you to feel like it’s got you covered, and it does have plenty of great shows worth checking out.

If you’re spending your weekend combing through the service looking for something to watch, though, you’re not actually spending as much time watching great content. We’ve got you covered if you need some recommendations. These three underrated gems are perfect for your weekend viewing.

Recommended Videos

Bodyguard (2018)

Bodyguard | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Telling the story of a bodyguard assigned to a right-wing home secretary in the U.K., Bodyguard is a tense thriller series that knows exactly how to keep its audience hooked. It stars Games of Thrones‘ Richard Madden as the titular bodyguard, David Budd, an Afghanistan veteran who is still dealing with lingering trauma from his time in the war.

The show’s careful balance of focus on character and execution of tense, high-stakes set pieces will continuously leave you guessing, and the fact that it’s a limited series also means that it ends in exactly the right way. You don’t need to worry about Bodyguard getting bad, because the six episodes that we have are just exquisite.

You can watch Bodyguard on Netflix.

Elite (2018-2024)

Elite: Season 8 | Official Trailer | Netflix

A hugely compelling Spanish-language teen soap, Elite tells the story of three working-class students who find themselves enrolled at an elite high school. When tensions begin to boil over between these new students and their wealthier peers, someone gets murdered.

Elite takes the world of private school and heightens it to new levels, but the absurdity of its central premise serves a useful purpose. In giving us an extreme example, it reminds all of us just how perilous high school can feel, and also brings in some fascinating class commentary as an additional complication.

You can watch Elite on Netflix.

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (2024)

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. | Official Trailer | Netflix

John Mulaney probably shouldn’t host a talk show, but seeing him try his hand at one was wildly entertaining. Everybody’s in L.A. was a limited event series that featured a slew of great guests, and was designed to dive deep into the specific strangeness of living in Los Angeles.

The show tried a bunch of things that few talk shows have ever attempted, and while not all of them worked, the result is nonetheless fabulously entertaining. The roster of guests on a typical episode includes a subject matter expert (like an expert on earthquakes) paired with lots of very famous people (like David Letterman). The results are equal parts unwieldy and hilarious.

You can watch John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
3 Netflix shows we can’t wait to see in August
Two people stand in a field in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

It's nearly August, and there's a sense that summer is already winding down. The start of school looms over children's minds while adults no longer have to worry about where to vacation.

August is typically a slow month across the board, but nobody told that to Netflix. The streamer will still be cranking out the hits next month, and I've picked three under-the-radar shows that I believe are worth your attention. One takes a familiar IP into interesting directions, while the other two are foreign imports that are just as exciting as anything made in the USA.
Terminator Zero

Read more
The 10 most popular TV shows on Netflix right now
Two men square up in karate while one man refs.

Exploring the thousands of titles on Netflix can be both exciting and overwhelming. Content of all types abounds, from dramas and comedies to reality shows and documentaries. It's a good thing there's a list to help narrow your decision by letting you see the most popular Netflix shows. That's right, every week, Netflix releases its list of the 10 most-watched TV shows over a recent seven-day period.

After a two-year absence, Cobra Kai returns for its sixth and final season. Season 6 will be split into three parts, with part 1 currently occupying the No. 1 spot on the Top 10 list. Simone Biles: Rising debuted at No. 2 as the gymnast attempts to become the most decorated American gymnast ever at the Paris Olympics. Elsewhere, Your Honor continues to occupy two spots in the top 10. Would Netflix step in and greenlight season 3? Below, we have listed the top 10 shows in the U.S. from July 15 to July 21, along with general information about each show, including genre, rating, cast, and synopsis.

Read more
3 dramas on Prime Video you need to watch in July 2024
Kevin Costner in Dances With Wolves.

Among the major streaming services, Amazon Prime Video should never be overlooked. That's because Prime Video boasts one of the largest and most diverse lineup of movies that you can stream. In fact, the new movies on Prime Video in July are so impressive that we can pick three Oscar-winners for Best Picture from the latest arrivals and truthfully say that these are the three dramas on Prime Video that you need to watch in July.

Our first choice is 1990's winner for Best Picture, but it's only going to be around through the end of July... so you really do need to watch it this month! The other two films will be sticking around at least into next month, but it's never too early to watch a great movie from the comfort of your own home.
Dances with Wolves (1990)

Read more