There are only two types of people: Those who know that Michelle Yeoh is one of the greatest living actresses, and those who have yet to discover it. For many casual movie fans, Yeoh’s prominence may seem like a recent phenomenon. Although she’s recently reappeared in Hollywood, Yeoh’s career has been long. She shows up in movies like Crazy Rich Asians and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and whenever she’s on the screen, it’s difficult to focus on anything else. She’s starred in martial arts epics, worked in a wide variety of languages, and proved consistently that there is no one in the constellation of stars more consistently excellent and committed than she is.
Her work in Hollywood may not be as extensive as her work in China and Hong Kong, but Yeoh has nonetheless turned in a number of incredible performances in major Hollywood productions. Now, as Everything, Everywhere All at Once once again shows Yeoh’s remarkable talent, here’s a look back at her five best Hollywood roles up to this point.
Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)
Sunshine (2007)
Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
Editors' Recommendations
- New in theaters: The Lost City, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- 2022 Oscar nominations revealed: Power of the Dog, Dune lead