Everything leaving Netflix in September 2023

“To everything, turn, turn, turn. There is a season, turn, turn, turn.” The Byrds’ ode to time passing by is always relevant, especially when streaming schedules shift with each month. All good things must come to an end, and that includes some of your favorite movies and TV shows on streaming services. Netflix is not immune to losing content, even if it more than makes up for it with originals like Heart of Stone or The Out-Laws.
In September 2023, Netflix will be losing some seasons of The Originals, the popular Vampire Diaries spinoff, and Hatfield & McCoys. In addition, the mega-popular romance Titanic, the first five Rocky movies, the comedy A League of Their Own, and the superb Harrison Ford action movie Clear and Present Danger will be leaving the popular streaming service next month. Find out if one of your favorites is leaving Netflix in September so you can watch it before it disappears.
Leaving September 2
The Debt Collector
Leaving September 4
Vampire Academy
Leaving September 6
The Originals: Seasons 1-5
Leaving September 12
Colette
Leaving September 15
Intervention: Season 21
Leaving September 29
Annihilation
Leaving September 30
60 Days In: Season 3
A League of Their Own
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
Clear and Present Danger
Doom
Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
Kick-Ass
Lawless
Nanny McPhee
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Snow White & the Huntsman
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
Titanic
Warm Bodies
Want to subscribe to Netflix? Here is how much it costs
Netflix now has four pricing plans after adding an option with ads. The four plans are Basic with ads, Basic, Standard, and Premium. Basic with ads costs $7 per month and can be watched on one supported device at a time.
Basic costs $10 per month and includes unlimited programming on one supported device. Standard is also unlimited, costs $15, and can be watched on two supported devices at a time. The top tier, Premium, is also unlimited, costs $20 per month, and can be watched on four supported devices at a time.
Netflix is still one of the dominant forces in the streaming world, with over 220 million subscribers. The service includes a library of original programming and well-known classics that satisfy viewers of all ages. Netflix is home to streaming giants Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Bridgerton, three of the most-watched shows on the service.
On the movie front, Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are three of the most streamed movies on Netflix. Check out the weekly top 10 lists for the most popular movies on Netflix and the most popular TV shows on Netflix to find out about the popular titles on the service.
