Everything leaving Netflix in September 2023

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chloe Grace Moretz in Kick-Ass.
“To everything, turn, turn, turn. There is a season, turn, turn, turn.” The Byrds’ ode to time passing by is always relevant, especially when streaming schedules shift with each month. All good things must come to an end, and that includes some of your favorite movies and TV shows on streaming services. Netflix is not immune to losing content, even if it more than makes up for it with originals like Heart of Stone or The Out-Laws.

In September 2023, Netflix will be losing some seasons of The Originals, the popular Vampire Diaries spinoff, and Hatfield & McCoys. In addition, the mega-popular romance Titanic, the first five Rocky movies, the comedy A League of Their Own, and the superb Harrison Ford action movie Clear and Present Danger will be leaving the popular streaming service next month. Find out if one of your favorites is leaving Netflix in September so you can watch it before it disappears.

Leaving September 2

The Debt Collector

Leaving September 4

Vampire Academy

Leaving September 6

The Originals: Seasons 1-5

Leaving September 12

Colette

Leaving September 15

Intervention: Season 21

Leaving September 29

Annihilation

Leaving September 30

60 Days In: Season 3

A League of Their Own

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

Clear and Present Danger

Doom

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Kick-Ass

Lawless

Nanny McPhee

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Snow White & the Huntsman

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

Titanic

Warm Bodies

Want to subscribe to Netflix? Here is how much it costs

Netflix now has four pricing plans after adding an option with ads. The four plans are Basic with ads, Basic, Standard, and Premium. Basic with ads costs $7 per month and can be watched on one supported device at a time.

Basic costs $10 per month and includes unlimited programming on one supported device. Standard is also unlimited, costs $15, and can be watched on two supported devices at a time. The top tier, Premium, is also unlimited, costs $20 per month, and can be watched on four supported devices at a time.

Netflix is still one of the dominant forces in the streaming world, with over 220 million subscribers. The service includes a library of original programming and well-known classics that satisfy viewers of all ages. Netflix is home to streaming giants Stranger ThingsWednesday, and Bridgerton, three of the most-watched shows on the service.

On the movie front, Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are three of the most streamed movies on Netflix. Check out the weekly top 10 lists for the most popular movies on Netflix and the most popular TV shows on Netflix to find out about the popular titles on the service.

