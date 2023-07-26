Everything coming to Netflix in August 2023

Even though streamers like Peacock and Prime Video have ramped up their content libraries this summer, Netflix continues to be the primary destination for streaming movies and TV shows. With recent hit shows like FUBAR, Never Have I Ever, and The Witcher season 3, plus blockbuster movies like The Out-Laws and the comedy We’re the Millers, Netflix still dominates the streaming landscape like no other.

The party is set to continue with Netflix’s August 2023 programming schedule, which includes the debut of the anime adaptation One Piece and the action thriller Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot. In addition, legacy films like The Fast and the Furious movies will be racing to Netflix in August. Check the list below for everything that is coming to Netflix in August 2023.

Recommended Videos

August 1

Untold: Volume 3

The critically acclaimed docuseries Untold returns with Volume 3, a four-week summer event that pulls back the curtain on epic tales from the wide (and wild) world of sports. From boxing to football to doping scandals, these new stories go well beyond the headlines and upend what we thought we knew. Premiering weekly, each character-driven story hinges on candid, intimate first-person accounts from those who lived it.

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child

At 26, is Jake Paul the boxing world’s new savior or a “delusional” promoter who packs more punch in his marketing skills than in his right hand? It depends on whom you ask in Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child, an unflinching deep dive into how a wide-eyed kid from Ohio morphed from internet sensation to most polarizing man in sports. For every high-profile critic (UFC president Dana White), there’s another supporter in his corner (former professional boxer Mike Tyson). In 2013, Jake and his older brother, Logan, lit up social media with pranks and antics posted first to Vine and then a YouTube channel that racked up millions of views.

The brothers parlayed their online success into lucrative side hustles, with Jake releasing music and landing a role on a Disney Channel show (Bizaardvark). As their notoriety grew, so did tensions between the once-close siblings. When Jake’s real-life controversies nearly ruined his career, he got a second chance as a boxer who shocked skeptics as he knocked out one opponent after another. Built on gripping interviews with the Paul brothers – along with their parents, fans, fellow boxers, and the skeptical old guard – the film culminates with a nail-biting match that will prove if Jake has what it takes to rule his new kingdom.

2 Fast 2 Furious

Bee Movie

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Coming to America

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Friends with Benefits

It’s Complicated

The Jerk

Just Go With It

Lost in Translation

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 14

Poms

Terminator Genisys

Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4

August 2

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough

Intimate and captivating, this documentary charts the meteoric rise, tragic downfall and unbelievable comeback of professional cyclist Mark Cavendish.

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

Through revealing interviews with experts and victims’ families, this gripping documentary examines the problem of deadly foodborne illness in the US.

Soulcatcher

A military contractor hired to seize a weapon that turns people into savage killers seeks revenge when his brother falls victim to the device.

August 3

Head to Head

Hilarity meets danger when a lovesick chauffeur and a bootleg mechanic mistakenly pick up a retired crime lord, igniting a wild, life-changing adventure.

Heartstopper: Season 2

With exams, a school trip to Paris, and prom on the horizon, Nick, Charlie and the gang must navigate the next stages of life, love and friendship.

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo

Questions persist about the last night of Mario Biondo, the husband of Spanish TV host Raquel Sánchez Silva. This true-crime series uncovers new details.

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2

As Lisa’s trial approaches, Mickey faces doubts, setbacks and unexpected revelations.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Bullied by his boss and worked around the clock, he’s nothing more than a corporate drone. All it takes is a zombie outbreak for him to finally feel alive!

August 4

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

After seven seasons of eating A LOT of debatably edible treats, Nicole and Jacques are ready to up the ante and give a group of motivated but inexperienced bakers the opportunity of a lifetime. Over the course of 10 episodes, Nicole and Jacques will provide 10 bakers with every tool and resource they need to go from OH NO to PRO. They’ll be coached by world-renowned pastry chefs and be given the training necessary for a professional baker to succeed.

Fatal Seduction: Volume 2

The dark and mysterious erotic thriller series from Steven Pillemer returns for a new season of lust, longing, and betrayal.

August 7

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8 –

With all-new songs and all-new friends, the fun times never end for Gabby and her cute cat, Pandy Paws.

August 8

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2

Reunited with Lancelot for the first time since their tragic accident, Tristan must learn to conquer his inner demons in order to save his mother’s life.

Untold: Johnny Football

In 2012, the brightest star in all of sports was an undersized freshman quarterback at unheralded Texas A&M whose fervor on the field was rivaled only by his hard-partying ways off it. Dubbed “Johnny Football,” Johnny Manziel captured the nation’s attention and initially relished his alter ego. But as the money rolled in and the scrutiny heightened, Manziel rejected his newfound fame and suddenly lost his way.

With astonishing candor, Manziel – along with his family, coaches, his former best friend, and his agent – details what happened behind the scenes as scandals piled up in the glare of paparazzi flashbulbs. He fumbled his shot at NFL success after the Cleveland Browns picked him in the first round of the NFL draft in 2014, but Manziel went on to search for something even greater: inner peace and happiness.

Zombieverse

In Seoul, where a zombie virus outbreak has run amok, who will outwit the undead in the face of challenging quests and come out alive?

August 9

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

This timely limited doc series recontextualizes the role the irrepressible women of hip-hop played throughout the revolutionary genre’s 50 years by reinserting them into the canon where they belong: at the center, from day one to present day.

August 1o

Jagun Jagun

Marry My Dead Body

After finding an odd envelope, policeman Ming-han’s life takes a spooky turn: He’s now wed to a ghost husband, and they must solve a crime together.

Mech Cadets

An underdog teen joins a group of young Cadets who’ve been chosen to bond with Robo Mechs from space and defend Earth against alien invaders.

Painkiller

A fictionalized retelling of events, Painkiller is a scripted limited series that explores some of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America, highlighting the stories of the perpetrators, victims, and truth-seekers whose lives are forever altered by the invention of OxyContin.

An examination of crime, accountability, and the systems that have repeatedly failed hundreds of thousands of Americans, Painkiller is based on the book Pain Killer by Barry Meier and the New Yorker Magazine article “The Family That Built the Empire of Pain” by Patrick Radden Keefe. It stars Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch, Dina Shihabi, and West Duchovny.

August 11

Down for Love

A heartwarming quest for love, this feel-good reality show follows several people with Down syndrome as they navigate the trials and triumphs of dating.

Heart of Stone

Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech in an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn’t know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, that uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats.

Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel’s two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.

August 12

Behind Your Touch

A psychic vet and a detective join forces to crack small-town cases — but their skills are tested when they unravel a chilling serial killer mystery.

August 14

Paddington

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4

August 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 5

Ballers: Seasons 1-5

Jared Freid: 37 and Single

In this uproarious performance, Freid, a self-proclaimed expert on the single life, takes us on a wild ride through the ups and downs of navigating the modern dating world. With a humorously annoyed perspective, he hilariously tackles the frustrations of apps, awkward set-ups, and the constant reminders from friends who have moved into the next phase of life.

Untold: Hall of Shame

Victor Conte’s name is synonymous with the biggest doping scandal ever to rock the sports community, ensnaring top athletes such as baseball great Barry Bonds and track-and-field legends Marion Jones and Tim Montgomery. For 16 years, Conte swore BALCO Laboratories, his supplement and nutrition company based in the Bay Area, never dabbled in illegal, performance-enhancing drugs. But by 2000, he went to the dark side and became the go-to guy for athletes in search of steroids, fame, and world records.

The film features interviews with several of Conte’s notable former associates – including Montgomery and the anti-doping and IRS authorities who helped send him to prison after a 42-count indictment – who give harrowing testimony as the legend of one of sports’ most notorious names continues to unfold.

August 16

At Home With The Furys

Undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury retires from boxing to embrace the eccentricities of family life in this hilarious and heartfelt docusoap.

The Chosen One

Jodie, a 12-year-old living in Mexico’s Baja California Sur, discovers he has Jesus-like powers. Will he answer his calling and fulfill his destiny?

DEPP V HEARD

Depp v Heard is a three-part series examining the infamous defamation case that captured the world’s attention and became the world’s first trial by TikTok. Showing both testimonies side by side for the first time, this series explores this global media event, questioning the nature of truth and the role it plays in our modern society.

August 17

My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2

The hunter becomes the hunted when Terry mysteriously goes missing, leaving his wife, kids — and Blobby — to search for him all over the universe.

The Upshaws: Part 4

A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series.

August 18

10 Days of a Bad Man

Battered, broken and bereaved, a private investigator must muscle his way through a tangle of lies to uncover the truth behind a mansion murder.

Love, Sex and 30 Candles

In the year they all turn 30, four best friends navigate relationships, heartbreak, and a shocking development that threatens to tear them apart.

Mask Girl

An office worker who is insecure about her looks becomes a masked internet personality by night — until a chain of ill-fated events overtakes her life.

The Monkey King

A monkey and his magical fighting stick team up on an epic quest, battling demons, dragons, gods, and the greatest adversary of all: Monkey’s own ego!

August 22

LIGHTHOUSE

Two leading entertainers casually get together for some real talk, shedding light on their vulnerabilities and worries, with lots of laughs along the way.

Untold: Swamp Kings

College football is life in Florida, and that’s nowhere more apparent than in the extraordinary story of the Florida Gators from 2005 to 2010. After a blazing run in the 1990s under Coach Steve Spurrier, the University of Florida’s winning streak had dried up by 2005. Enter Urban Meyer, the Gators’ demanding new head coach whose take-no-prisoners style breeds not only a string of legendary victories, but also unrelenting drama that rippled well beyond the locker room.

In their own words, Meyer and the titans he coached (Brandon Siler, Tim Tebow, Brandon Spikes, Major Wright, and Ahmad Black, among many others) give viewers a bird’s-eye view of how they catapulted the Florida Gators from underdogs to winners of two BCS National Championships.

August 23

The Big Short

Destined with You

A lawyer bound by a centuries-old curse becomes entangled with a civil servant who holds the key to his freedom — igniting an unexpected romance.

Sausage Party

Squared Love Everlasting

A flashy influencer and a down-to-earth teacher’s committed relationship gets tested when a person from the past threatens their happily ever after.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2

Five different couples on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued — and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.

August 24

Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2

New episodes of the martial-arts anime series.

Ragnarok: Season 3

With the lines between good and evil blurred, Magne’s fortitude is about to face its ultimate trial in an epic final battle of gods against giants.

Who is Erin Carter?

A British expat’s tranquil life in Barcelona spirals out of control when an armed robbery at a supermarket exposes her secret … and violent past.

August 25

Killer Book Club

Eight horror-loving friends fight for their lives when a killer clown who seems to know the grim secret they share begins to pick them off, one by one.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Lifelong best friends Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) have long dreamt of epic bat mitzvahs, but when popular boy Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman) and Hebrew school drama come between them, their perfect plans go comically awry. Directed by Sammi Cohen and produced by Happy Madison and Alloy Entertainment, the film also stars Idina Menzel, Sadie Sandler, Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzmán, and Jackie and Adam Sandler. You are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah chronicles the high comedy and modern teen angst that comes with family, friendship, and first crushes.

August 30

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Travel around the world with author Dan Buettner to discover five unique communities where people live extraordinarily long and vibrant lives.

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins

A competitive biker takes the identity of her long-lost identical twin sister to bring her killers to justice and get the truth behind their separation.

August 31

Choose Love

Cami Conway has it all until she comes face- to-face with a kaleidoscope of tempting, but tough choices. What she chooses depends wholly on you, the viewer. But be careful! Things don’t always play out like you think!

Karate Sheep: Season 2

Armed with karate skills — and supercool gadgets — Wanda and Trico are back to protect their fluffy sheep friends from the wickedly hungry Wolf.

One Piece

Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail.

Editors' Recommendations