Everything coming to Netflix in November 2023

While there’s a multitude of streamers to choose from, Netflix continues to be the primary destination for streaming movies and TV shows. With recent hit shows like The Fall of the House of Usher, Suits, and Beckham, plus blockbuster movies like Fair Play and the popular comedy Old Dads, Netflix still rules the streaming landscape like no other.

Netflix’s dominance will continue in November 2023 with the premiere of a controversial reality show based on its popular Korean drama series Squid Game. In addition, there are new original movies like Nyad and the David Fincher thriller The Killer. Finally, the last season of The Crown will debut later in the month. Check the list below for everything that is coming to Netflix in November 2023.

November 1

Hurricane Season

When a group of kids finds a corpse floating in a canal, the brutal reality behind the perverse crime unravels a town’s hidden secrets.

Locked In

A kindly nurse tries to unlock the secrets of a coma patient’s injuries — and discovers the bitter rivalry, infidelity, betrayal and murder behind them.

Mysteries of the Faith

This is a sweeping docuseries exploring the secrets of Christianity’s most legendary artifacts. From the Veil of the Veronica to the Holy Nails, these cherished objects have mystified and inspired millions for centuries, but only a few have seen them up close and personal. Until now.

Nuovo Olimpo

In 1970s Rome, a casual encounter between Enea and Pietro at a movie theater turns into an unforgettable romance — until destiny pulls them apart.

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom

Did Jens Soering murder his girlfriend’s parents in 1985 — or was she the killer? This docuseries digs into questions that still swirl around the case.

Wingwomen

Tired of life on the run, a pro thief decides to retire — but not before one easy last job with her partner in crime and a feisty new getaway driver.

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

60 Days In: Season 5

The Addams Family

The Big Lebowski

The Change-Up

Desperado

Downsizing

Drag Me to Hell

Love in the Wild: Season 1

Madea’s Family Reunion

The Mummy (2017)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

The Scorpion King

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sherlock Gnomes

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Sixteen Candles

The Social Network

Ted 2

Victorious: Season 3

Whiplash

November 2

All the Light We Cannot See

In the final days of WWII, the paths of a blind French girl and a German soldier collide in a story of the extraordinary power of human connection. It’s directed by Shawn Levy and based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr.

Cigarette Girl

A gifted artisan’s journey of love and self-discovery unfolds as she defies tradition within Indonesia’s clove cigarette industry in the 1960s.

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion

From poverty to soccer legend, this documentary captures the rise of Colombia’s René Higuita, his revolutionary career, and the birth of “The Scorpion.”

Onimusha

With a demonic weapon in hand, a wandering swordsman-for-hire and a samurai brotherhood take on an uprising of the undead.

Unicorn Academy

When a dark force threatens to destroy Unicorn Island, a brave teen and her five schoolmates must rise up to protect their beloved magical academy.

November 3

Blue Eye Samurai

A mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeks revenge in Edo-period Japan.

Daily Dose of Sunshine

A kind-hearted nurse working in psychiatry goes above and beyond to be a ray of light for those under her care, despite the challenges coming her way.

Erin & Aaron: Season 1

Ferry: The Series

Desperate for funds, Ferry Bouman stumbles upon a golden opportunity when a high-profile bust leaves a vacant position among Brabant’s top dealers.

Nyad

Nyad tells the remarkable true story of athlete Diana Nyad, who, at the age of 60, commits to achieving her lifelong dream: a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida.

Selling Sunset: Season 7

Set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city’s most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the No. 1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.

Sly

His love of film began as an escape from a rocky childhood. From underdog to Hollywood legend, Sylvester Stallone tells his story in this documentary.

The Tailor: Season 3

Vacaciones de verano

When two friends lose their jobs and find gigs as children’s entertainers at a luxury hotel, they sneak in their kids to give them a summer vacation.

November 4

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

Insidious: The Red Door

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1

November 7

Face Off: Seasons 4-5

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing

The Improv turns 60 with original performances from today’s most celebrated artists and biggest concert acts, along with exclusive and rarely seen moments from one of the largest comedy archives. It’s a one-night event to honor artists who defined comedy and culture for decades … all while standing in front of a simple brick wall.

November 8

The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend

How did a conflict between the world’s wealthiest woman and her daughter spiral into national scandal? This riveting docuseries tells the whole story.

The Claus Family 3

When the delivery of presents goes wrong and Grandpa Noël gets in trouble, siblings Jules and Noor must work together to save Christmas. Can they do it?

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld

This documentary reveals how a group of hackers powered the darkest corners of the internet from a Cold War-era bunker in a quiet German tourist town.

Escaping Twin Flames

Robbie Williams

After 25 years and a record-breaking solo career, Robbie looks back on his younger self and reflects on a lifetime spent in the spotlight.

November 9

Akuma Kun

Akuma Kun, a boy raised by a demon, works with his half-human partner, Mephisto III, as paranormal investigators to solve various murder and mysteries.

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

Guillermo del Toro, Rian Johnson and other film luminaries look back at LA’s historic Egyptian Theatre as it returns to its former movie palace glory.

November 10

At the Moment

This anthology series set during the pandemic follows 10 unique love stories of passion and heartache.

The Killer

After a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers — and himself — on an international hunt for retribution he insists isn’t personal.

Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2

November 11

Laguna Beach: Season 3

November 14

Criminal Code

To crack the code of an investigation into a larger-than-life robbery, federal agents need to get creative.

How to Become a Mob Boss

Narrator Peter Dinklage guides you through this darkly satirical how-to guide that explores the rise and fall of history’s most notorious mob bosses — from Al Capone to Pablo Escobar — and their tactics for success.

The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive

This fall, in a clash of wheels and irons, stars of two Netflix sports series will face off in The Netflix Cup, Netflix’s first-ever live sports event featuring athletes from Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing.

While chaos rules over Rome, established alliances are at risk as tensions rise with emerging clans.

November 15

Feedback

A former rock star with a faulty memory and a family in shambles, all due to his addiction problem, sets off on a frantic search to find his missing son.

First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3

Matt Rife: Natural Selection

A new stand-up special from comedian Matt Rife.

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1

November 16

Best. Christmas. Ever!

After a twist of fate brings their families together for Christmas, Charlotte sets out to prove her old friend Jackie’s life is too good to be true.

The Crown: Season 6 Part 1

Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her legacy and lineage as Diana dazzles the public in the final weeks of her life and the monarchy faces a reckoning.

Downton Abbey

Harriet

In Love and Deep Water

Romance, mystery, and mayhem unfolds aboard a luxury liner heading for the Aegean Sea when a butler and a passenger try to solve a baffling murder.

Lone Survivor

November 17

All-Time High

A con artist in dire need of cash and a woman with a crypto fortune hit it off. Is she the target of his dreams, or is the scammer about to get scammed?

Believer 2

A determined detective continues his search for the truth behind Asia’s largest drug organization and its elusive boss, who he has unfinished business with.

CoComelon Lane

Join your favorite “CoComelon” characters on imaginative adventures as they explore feelings — and the world around them — in this story-driven series.

The Dads

In this gentle meditation on fatherhood, brotherhood ,and manhood, five fathers of trans children join Dennis Shepard – the father of slain gay college student Matthew Shepard – for a weekend fishing trip in rural Oklahoma. As the men cast their lines into the river, they find common ground across racial, geographical and generational lines: their unconditional love for their children.

The Queenstown Kings

After his father’s death, a washed-up soccer star returns to rural Queenstown and struggles to connect with his son, a promising player with big dreams.

Rustin

Activist Bayard Rustin faces racism and homophobia as he helps change the course of Civil Rights history by orchestrating the 1963 March on Washington.

Sagrada Familia: Season 2

Haunted by the past, Gloria will stop at nothing to carve out a future for her family while new schemes and mysteries bubble up in the neighborhood.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated.

Stamped from the Beginning

Using innovative animation and expert insights, this documentary based on Ibram X. Kendi’s bestseller explores the history of racist ideas in America.

November 20

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2

November 21

Leo

Adam Sandler is a lizard named Leo in this coming-of-age musical comedy about the last year of elementary school as seen through the eyes of a class pet.

November 22

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist

When an up-and-coming stylist is found stabbed to death in his home, a young detective is given 20 days to solve the case. Inspired by true events.

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2

Squid Game: The Challenge (New episodes released weekly, through December 6)

Like in the drama show that inspired it, 456 real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show — plus surprising new additions — their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.

November 23

Love Island USA: Season 3

My Daemon

To save his mother, a kind-hearted boy and his tiny daemon friend set out on a journey across postapocalyptic Japan as dark forces close in.

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6

November 24

A Nearly Normal Family

The world of a seemingly perfect family shatters when a shocking murder proves that they’re willing to make desperate moves to protect each other.

DOI BOY

A refugee builds a new identity as a sex worker in Thailand and gets caught up in a client’s risky scheme that might lead to a better life.

I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me

A writer’s career — and entire life — suddenly goes off script when he falls prey to a dangerous web of criminals right before moving to Barcelona.

Last Call for Istanbul

A chance meeting at the airport leads two married people to an unforgettable night full of excitement, desire, and temptation in New York City.

My Demon

Wedding Games

When Alex and Eva choose to exchange vows at the very spot they first crossed paths, a series of hilarious missteps derails their journey to the altar.

November 27

Go Dog Go: Season 4

Tag and her best friend Scooch love lending a paw to their friends around Pawston, whether it’s delivering cookie boxes or hosting the Dogcathalon!

November 28

Comedy Royale

Handpicked by Korean comedy icons, five teams of rising comics battle for a chance to host in this Netflix show.

Love Like a K-Drama

Four actresses from Japan go to South Korea to audition and act alongside Korean actors for roles in a series of love stories. Will true romance follow?

Onmyoji

In the gilded enclave of the imperial court, a gifted mystic befriends a brilliant musician, and together they solve cases rising from the demonic realm.

Verified Stand-Up

Ten comics. 10 sets. 1 show. Introducing Verified Stand-Up, a new stand-up comedy series Filmed at Webster Hall in New York City. the series features 10 of the best comedians in the game: Asif Ali, Dulcé Sloan, Gianmarco Soresi, Isiah Kelly, Leslie Liao, Nimesh Patel, Robby Hoffman, Rosebud Baker, Sabrina Wu, and Vanessa Gonzalez. Over the course of two episodes, discover your new favorite comedian.

November 29

American Symphony

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife

This shocking docuseries about one of the biggest frauds in modern medical history exposes a thoracic surgeon famous for groundbreaking achievements in the field of regenerative medicine.

November 30

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday

Mr. Wolf and his crew of animal outlaws realize they’ll need to restore the city’s Christmas spirit to keep their annual holiday heist afloat.

Family Switch

Hard Days

Already running from a mess of problems, a desperate cop thinks he’s gotten away with a hit-and-run. But there was a witness, and they’ve got his number.

Obliterated

An elite special forces team must thwart a deadly threat in Las Vegas in this high-octane action-comedy series from the creators of Cobra Kai.

School Spirits: Season 1

Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2

Mel adjusts to a different pace of life, Jack works to grow his business, and the town faces new threats as secrets begin to surface in Virgin River.

Coming sometime in November

Elena Knows

As her Parkinson’s disease progresses, a woman leads a relentless investigation into finding those responsible for the sudden death of her daughter.

The Railway Men

After a deadly gas leaks from a factory in Bhopal, India, brave railway workers risk their lives to save others in the face of an unspeakable disaster.

Replacing Chef Chico

When a head chef falls into a coma, it’s up to his devoted sous-chef to keep their Filipino fine-dining restaurant from closing down.

