Damsel | Official Trailer | Netflix

It’s already March 2024, and Netflix remains the primary destination for Oscar-nominated movies and exciting TV shows. With recent hit shows like Griselda, the rom-com remake series One Day, and the true-crime docuseries American Nightmare, plus blockbuster movies like the hit romance Players and licensed movies like Thanksgiving, Netflix remains the top destination for audiences worldwide.

Recommended Videos

Netflix’s March slate is packed full of must-see shows, films, and events. The month starts with a bang with the series adaptation of Guy Ritchie’s The Gentleman. Later, popular returning shows like Young Royals and Girls5eva (making the jump from Peacock) will give audiences a chance to laugh and cry a bit. Then there’s the intriguing series premiere of 3 Body Problem, based on the classic sci-fi novel of the same name. Finally, there’s Damsel, an epic fantasy starring Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown. Check the list below for everything coming to Netflix in March 2024.

March 1

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre

In a race against time to avoid a dismal fate, traveler Saro returns to the Oyo Kingdom with orders to complete a nearly impossible task.

Blood & Water: Season 4

Puleng and Fiks try to move on during their senior year, but the past pits them against each other when they discover that they’re still being targeted.

Furies

Seeking to avenge her father’s death, a young woman becomes entangled in the web of the Fury, peacekeeper of the Paris criminal underworld.

Maamla Legal Hai

Chaos collides with the letter of the law at District Court Patparganj, where quirky employees work to uphold justice — but not without a few objections.

My Name Is Loh Kiwan

After defecting from North Korea, Loh Kiwan struggles to obtain refugee status in Belgium, where he encounters a dejected woman who has lost all hope.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7

Globe-trotting gourmand Phil Rosenthal samples and savors culinary delights from Dubai, Edinburgh, Kyoto, and more in this warmly humorous series.

Spaceman

Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time that he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late. Directed by Johan Renck and based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the film also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini.

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack

Through key testimonies, this documentary looks at a gang rape that took place during the 2016 San Fermín festival and sparked protests worldwide.

2012

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

21 Bridges

A Madea Family Funeral

Beverly Hills Ninja

Bonnie & Clyde

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Disaster Artist

Dumb and Dumber

Fear

The Gift

Godzilla (2014)

The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5

Love & Basketball

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Out of Africa

Step Brothers

Tammy

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

Vampires

Yesterday

March 3

The Netflix Slam

A live tennis exhibition match between the legend Rafael Nadal and the prodigy Carlos Alcaraz.

March 4

Hot Wheels Let’s Race

Six young hopefuls at the Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Racing Camp learn the skills they need to become the next generation of amazing racers.

The Resident: Seasons 1-6

March 5

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda

Award-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby hosts an extraordinary global comedy special. Curated by Gadsby, the show brings together a lineup of the world’s absolute funniest genderqueer comedians. Recorded at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace Theatre, the special features ALOK, Chloe Petts, DeAnne Smith, Asha Ward, Jes Tom, Mx. Dahlia Belle, and Krishna Istha.

March 6

Full Swing: Season 2

A shocking merger shakes up the golf world as the players prepare for the biennial Ryder Cup competition in Rome — and another tense year on the course.

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping

Years after being sent to a disciplinary school, a woman still haunted by her experiences exposes the corruption and abuse of the troubled teen industry.

Supersex

Inspired by true events, this is the story of how Rocco Siffredi escaped a humble life and emerged as the world’s greatest porn star.

March 7

The Gentlemen

When aristocratic Eddie inherits the family estate, he discovers that it’s home to an enormous weed empire — and its proprietors aren’t going anywhere.

I Am Woman

Pokémon Horizons: The Series

Two young adventurers on a thrilling quest visit new lands, unravel ancient mysteries, and encounter Pokémon — and Poké Balls — they’ve never seen before!

The Signal

A missing astronaut sets her family on a frantic hunt for answers. But the more they uncover, the greater the threat becomes to them — and the world.

March 8

Blown Away: Season 4

Bigger, bolder, hotter. Ten glassblowers turn up the heat in a grueling competition in North America’s largest hot shop for a chance to win a prize package worth $100,000.

Damsel

A young woman’s marriage to a charming prince turns into a fierce fight for survival when she’s offered up as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon.

March 9

Queen of Tears

The queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets weather a marital crisis — until love miraculously begins to bloom again.

March 11

CoComelon: Season 10

Young Royals: Season 3

As Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school’s history, Wilhelm and Simon navigate heartbreaking revelations and final decisions.

March 12

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4

Steve Treviño: Simple Man

A new stand-up special from comedian Steve Treviño.

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War

With firsthand accounts and access to prominent figures around the world, this comprehensive docuseries explores the Cold War and its aftermath.

March 13

Bandits

Is ingenuity — and a pinch of good luck — enough to save this band of thieves?

March 14

24 Hours with Gaspar

With only 24 hours left to live, a private investigator follows a trail of confounding clues to uncover the disappearance of his childhood friend.

Art of Love

After learning that the art thief she has been chasing is her ex-lover, an officer working for Interpol concocts a plan to catch him red-handed.

Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2

Girls5eva: Season 3

Girls5eva kick off their Returnity Tour and meet new friends, fans, and foes on the road as they navigate their way back to the big time.

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie

In his first major stand-up special, irreverent comedian Red Ollero takes aim at fast-food, awkward sex, and the trouble with being not-quite-famous.

March 15

Chicken Nugget

A woman steps into an odd machine and becomes … a chicken nugget?! Now, it’s up to her father and admirer to embark on a zany quest to bring her back.

Irish Wish

Maddie’s dream guy is days away from marrying her best friend when she makes a wish on an ancient stone in Ireland — and wakes up as his bride-to-be.

Iron Reign

Joaquín Manchado rules his drug empire from Barcelona’s seaport with an iron fist — until a new shipment sends business and family spiraling.

Murder Mubarak

When a gym trainer is murdered at an elite Delhi club, a wily investigator unravels the sordid secrets of its ultrarich members to find the killer.

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare

The true crime docuseries delves into one of France’s biggest judicial tragedies. In the early 2000s, in northern France, the young Judge Burgaud is in charge of investigating accusations of pedophilia in a family. But the case becomes increasingly complex as the investigation moves ahead was other inhabitants of the town appear also to be involved. Between accusations and counter-accusations, the legal machine besomesentangled.

March 17

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner

30 for 30: Survive and Advance

30 for 30: The Fab Five

March 18

Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2

Young Royals: Season 3

As Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school’s history, Wilhelm and Simon navigate heartbreaking revelations and final decisions.

Young Royals Forever

From casting to the final take, this special shows how the cast and crew of “Young Royals” bring Wilhelm and Simon’s heartwarming journey to life.

March 19

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership is the debut stand-up special from comedian Brian Simpson. This groundbreaking special marks the first-ever comedy special to be shot at Joe Rogan’s club, The Comedy Mothership, in Austin, Texas. Simpson brings a fresh and unparalleled perspective to the stage.

Forever Queens: Season 2

Our showbiz queens take the stage once again with three new divas, a new song, and a brand new performance. But the drama? That hasn’t changed one bit.

Physical: 100: Season 2

Returning with 100 new contestants to claim the honor of the ultimate physique, this fiery global competition takes the challenges to new heights.

March 20

Bodies Bodies Bodies

March 21

3 Body Problem

Across continents and decades, five brilliant friends make earth-shattering discoveries as the laws of science unravel and an existential threat emerges.

March 22

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2

Family drama, luxury listings, and fierce competition in the LA market set the stage for this new season of Buying Beverly Hills.

The Casagrandes Movie

A family vacation to Mexico stirs up mythical mayhem in this feature-length animated comedy based on the hit series The Casagrandes.

El Paseo 7

On The Line

Shirley

Shirley tells the story of the first Black congresswoman and political icon, Shirley Chisholm, and her 1972 trailblazing run for president of the U.S. Academy Award winner Regina King stars as the political icon in this rousing drama.

March 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9

With a pinch on her left and a pinch on her right, Gabby shrinks down for more kitty adventures in her supercool dollhouse. Come and play along!

March 26

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns

A new stand-up comedy special from Dave Attell.

March 27

The Believers

When their startup goes deep into debt, three entrepreneurs run a risky scam from a Buddhist temple to pay back a massive loan before time runs out.

The Conners: Seasons 1-5

No Pressure

Rest In Peace

Jorge faces mounting financial strain and decaying health. In a twist of fate, he might be able to safeguard his family. The cost? His absence — forever.

Testament: The Story of Moses

This illuminating docudrama series chronicles Moses’ remarkable life as a prince, prophet, and more with insights from theologians and historians.

March 29

The Beautiful Game

A team of English football players heads to Rome for the annual Homeless World Cup in this feel-good drama starring Bill Nighy and Micheal Ward.

Heart of the Hunter

A retired assassin is pulled back into action when his friend uncovers a dangerous conspiracy at the heart of the South African government.

Is It Cake?: Season 3

With more stunning cakes and more shocking fakes, the competition is bigger than ever as bakers fool celebrity judges with their delicious deceptions.

The Wages of Fear

In order to prevent a deadly explosion, an illicit crack team has 24 hours to drive two truckloads of nitroglycerine across a desert laden with danger.

March 30

Vikings: Seasons 1-6

March 31

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Martin: Seasons 1-5

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

Editors' Recommendations