 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Like Griselda? Then watch these 3 Netflix crime shows right now

David Caballero
By
Sofía Vergara in Griselda.
Netflix

Four-time Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara returns to the world of scripted television with Netflix’s miniseries Griselda. Based on the life of notorious drug lord Griselda Blanco, also known as the Cocaine Godmother, the show chronicles her rise to infamy during the 1980s and her pivotal role during the Miami drug war.

Griselda is one of Netflix’s most anticipated shows of 2024 and offers a worthy showcase for Vergara, who’s no stranger to receiving acclaim for her small-screen performances. Fans who enjoy the series’ gritty, tense tone will undoubtedly want to check out other similar projects tackling the same themes. Luckily, Netflix has its fair share of crime shows that share DNA similar to Griselda, presenting compelling takes on classic stories of crime, murder, betrayal, and corruption.

Recommended Videos

Narcos (2018-2021)

Wagner Moura as Pablo Escobar looking intently somewhere off-camera in Netflix's Narcos.
Image via Netflix

Netflix began exploring the violent world of drug cartels with their breakout 2015 series Narcos. Brazilian actor Wagner Moura stars as drug dealer and narcoterrorist Pablo Escobar, one of the most infamous and dangerous criminals from the late 20th century. The show follows his establishment of the Medellín Cartel, the rise of his empire, and his dealings with numerous other drug lords and DEA agents.

Related

The show was an instant success for Netflix and spawned a spin-off focused on Miguel Ángel Felix Gallardo, “El Jefe de Jefes” or “The Boss of Bosses,” widely considered the godfather of the Mexican drug trade. Like GriseldaNarcos and Narcos: Mexico walk a fine line between glorifying their subjects and painting them at their most ruthless. All three shows offer soapy stories that play fast and loose with historical events. However, they remain addictive, largely thanks to the fascinating performances at their center.

Narcos is now streaming on Netflix.

La Reina del Sur (2011-2023)

Kate del Castillo and the cast of La Reina del Sur looking at the camera in a poster for the series.
Image via Netflix

Latinos love soap operas, and soap operas love melodrama. The world of drug dealing received a soapy adaptation with Telemundo’s 2011 telenovela La Reina del Sur, starring Mexican icon Kate del Castillo and based on the eponymous novel. The plot follows Teresa Mendoza, a young Mexican woman who becomes the most powerful drug lord in southern Spain.

La Reina del Sur premiered in 2011 to great success. However, season 2, co-produced by Netflix, would not arrive until 2019. The show won the International Emmy Award for Best Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program in 2020, while del Castillo’s performance received consistently positive reviews throughout the series run. A third season premiered in late 2022, and while there’s no news about a potential fourth chapter, La Reina del Sur has defied the odds several times before. Griselda‘s success might prompt the streamer to revisit Teresa’s story, so never say never.

La Reina del Sur is now streaming on Netflix.

Ozark (2017-2022)

Wendy talking to Omar in prison in a scene from Ozark.
Image via Netflix

Ozark is among Netflix’s most critically acclaimed series. Anchored by Jason Bateman and the mighty Laura Linney, the show follows Marty and Wendy Byrde, a married couple who relocate their family to the Lake of Ozarks to set up a money laundering operation for a Mexican cartel.

Widely considered among Netflix’s strongest original efforts, Ozark is gritty, violent, ruthless, and enthralling. The show finds the perfect balance between high-stakes drama and visceral thrills to produce a riveting story where the lines of “right” and “wrong” are blurred to the point of non-existence. Linney is Ozark‘s black beating heart, delivering a tour de force that ranks among the finest in her esteemed career. Those looking for another story of a woman carving a wicked path in the unforgiving world of drug dealing should look no further than this rich, relentless series.

Ozark is now streaming on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
David Caballero
David Caballero
Freelance Writer
David is a Mexican freelance writer with a deep appreciation for words. After three years in the cold world of Marketing…
Like Apple TV+’s hit WWII drama Masters of the Air? Then watch these 3 great shows right now
Rami Malek and Joseph Mazzello point guns and cover in The Pacific.

The end of January marks the premiere of one of the most anticipated TV shows of the year, Masters of the Air. The Apple TV+ war series follows the 100th Bomb Group, a group of courageous pilots in the Air Force who came to be known as the "Bloody Hundredth" during World War II. The series features an ensemble cast of rising stars, including Austin Butler, Callum Turner, and Barry Keoghan.

If it connects with critics and fans, Masters of the Air could become one of the next great television shows. If you're looking for more war shows, the three series listed below should be next on your must-watch lists. Two shows are companion pieces to Masters of the Air, while the third is based on a famous satirical novel from the 1960s.
Band of Brothers (2001)

Read more
3 movies leaving Netflix by February 1 you have to watch right now
Two men look concerned in In the Line of Fire.

There is less than one week before Netflix removes a crop of films from the service. Some of the marquee films leaving by February 1 include La La Land, Damien Chazelle's musical romance starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone; 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Michael Bay's action thriller about an infamous attack in Libya; and Call Me by Your Name, Luca Guadagnino's coming-of-age story that kick-started Timothée Chalamet's rise to stardom.

January 31 is the last day to watch these select movies. Below, you'll find three more films leaving Netflix at the end of January 2024. Our picks include a romantic drama with an A-list actress, an animated film that started a franchise, and a 1990s thriller starring one of Hollywood's greatest action stars.
Eat Pray Love (2010)

Read more
The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Max (HBO), and more
Three men in a plane in a scene from Masters of the Air on Apple TV+.

January is going out with a roar, as there are plenty of streaming options for everyone. Drama fans have Prime Video's new limited series Expats, while World War II and action aficionados have Masters of the Air, a prestige miniseries on Apple TV+. Meanwhile, Netflix has something special for fantasy and action fans with Masters of the Universe: Revolution, an animated series that breathes new life into the story of He-Man.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Max, Disney+, Paramount+, Peacock, and Apple TV+ really delivered this month when it comes to having new shows nearly every week in January. Having said that, we're still not happy about the recent rate increases. And for anyone who's fed up about the high price of subscribing to so many streamers, we suggest signing up for the ad-supported tiers. In the meantime, here's our weekly roundup of the best new shows to stream.
When you're done here, check out the best new movies to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, best shows on Hulu, best shows on Amazon Prime Video, and best shows on Disney+.

Read more