 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

5 best Netflix shows to stream this Labor Day weekend

By
A woman and two men stand looking at something in a scene from Unstable on Netflix.
John P. Fleenor / Netflix

Labor Day sadly marks the end of summer and a time to return to the typical daily grind of work, school, and other obligations. No matter where you live, the cooler weather and the preparations for the holiday season begin as soon as Labor Day weekend comes to an end. A great way to end the summer is to relax at home with a good book, board games with the family, or even enjoying a good movie or TV show.

With up to four days off, you might finally have time to power through that multi-episode series you have been meaning to watch. Or maybe you just want to watch a single season of a lighter but entertaining series once you relax at night in the RV, up at the cabin, or at home once the kids are in bed. We have you covered with the five best Netflix shows to stream this Labor Day weekend.

Recommended Videos

The Diplomat (2023-)

The Diplomat | Official Trailer | Netflix

Politics are always on the mind, but as you look ahead to the upcoming election, you might want some escapist entertainment that takes place within the political sphere, but is purely fictional yet also dramatic and intelligent. The Diplomat is a good option, especially since the Emmy-nominated political thriller will be returning for a second season on Halloween.

The series hails from Debora Cahn who knows the genre well having served as a writer and executive producer for Homeland and as a writer and producer for the fourth and final season of The West Wing. If you’re familiar with either or both of those shows, you can expect a similar tone and feel with The Diplomat. Keri Russell is Kate Wyler, who is newly appointed as United States ambassador to the U.K., tasked with helping to prevent an international crisis. As she tries to navigate this new position and future plans the White House has for her, she’s also trying to deal with a crumbling marriage and an equally smart but controversial husband, Hal (Rufus Sewell).

A close-up of Kate from The Diplomat on Netflix, the White House Chief of Staff on the phone in the background.
Netflix

He happens to be a former U.S. ambassador and is having a tough time taking a back seat as she’s in the spotlight making the big decisions. The Diplomat is heavy on dialogue with heated and tense moments to keep you gripped through its first season’s eight episodes. The ending is one you won’t see coming.

Stream The Diplomat on Netflix.

Unstable (2023-)

Unstable | Official Trailer | Netflix

You won’t be frantically calling your friends and family members telling them they must watch this incredible show after checking out Unstable. But you will thoroughly enjoy the dynamic between Rob Lowe as eccentric biotech CEO and founder Ellis Dragon and his real-life son John Owen Lowe as his fictional son Jackson Dragon. After his wife dies, Ellis’ CFO, friend, and right-hand Anna (Sian Clifford) calls his estranged son, desperate for someone to reign Ellis in as he grieves in the most peculiar and unproductive ways.

Despite being nothing like his father, thoroughly irritated by him, and frustrated by living in his shadow, Jackson does his best to stop his father from dooming the company. The stakes are high because the board is eager to have Ellis removed if he doesn’t get back in the lab and work on the next big breakthrough.

John Owen Lowe and Rob Lowe in Unstable.
Netflix

Unstable, which returned for a second season in August 2024, is a cute, light watch to prepare you for the new month. If nothing else, you’ll feel better about your own fractured and frustrating work dynamic, and laugh heartily through all 16 episodes to date. While the Lowes are the stars, Clifford along with Tom Allen and JT Parr and twin rich kids and board members TJ and Chaz are scene stealers.

Stream Unstable on Netflix. 

You (2018-)

YOU | Trailer #2 [HD] | Netflix

You is one of those shows that was easy to fall behind on, or that you have been meaning to watch but haven’t gotten around to it. The psychological thriller series won’t disappoint. Penn Badgley is terrifyingly subtle as Joe Goldberg, a handsome, charismatic, fiercely intelligent and well-read serial killer who finds a new love interest and fixates on her to the point of deadly obsession. In Dexter style, you hear his inner monologue throughout as he rationalizes his decisions to follow her, hack into her socials, even harm people around her because he always, in his mind, means well.

The series took some strange turns in season 3 but came back with a massive twist in season 4, released in two parts, that had fans reeling. If you haven’t seen the spoilers yet, now is the time to catch up. You will be ending after its fifth and final season, which is in production now and will be released before the end of this year.

Stream You on Netflix. 

Last Chance U (2016-2020)

Last Chance U | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Along with marking a return to school and the fall work schedule, Labor Day weekend also marks the kickoff of football season. Before you get all set up for the games to come, check out Last Chance U, a docuseries that examines the lives and professional journeys of rising stars within the football program at various colleges.

From Mississippi to California, each of the five seasons follows a different team and players looking to clinch the national title. From triumphs to hardships, it’s a great show for football fans to dive into and learn more about the inner workings of the sport on the college level. With just eight episodes per season, you can power through it all, or pick and choose one or two seasons to watch.

Stream Last Chance U on Netflix. 

Simone Biles Rising (2024)

Simone Biles Rising | Official Trailer | Netflix

Sure, the Summer Olympics might be over, but if you watched the games, you will have seen American athlete Simone Biles impress as she always does. The gymnast brought home gold once again. As one of the most decorated female Olympic gymnasts, Simone Biles opens up to tell her life story in the docuseries Simone Biles Rising. If you were too busy checking out the games while they were on, you can sit back and watch this one now.

Camera crews were following her since before the Tokyo Olympics, and Simone Biles Rising provides footage of her training combined with competitions and candid interviews with the incredible athlete. You’ll gain a better understanding of the hard work that goes into her achievements as well as the woman behind the mat. Yes, she also addresses her decision to withdraw from events in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics to focus on her mental health and the backlash she faced because of it.

Stream Simone Biles Rising on Netflix. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
This hit Netflix movie is Hugh Jackman’s most underrated sci-fi film
Hugh Jackman in Reminiscence.

Finding something to watch has probably never been easier, but finding something great to watch is a different story. Combing through a streaming service for something worth your time and actually finding it can be almost impossible.

If you're looking for something interesting and inventive, though, then Reminiscence on Netflix may be the perfect watch for you. The film tells the story of Nick Bannister, a private detective living in a future Miami that has completely flooded. He then discovers an insidious conspiracy while investigating a former client. Here are four reasons you should make time for it while it's on Netflix.
It's an original sci-fi story
Reminiscence - Official Trailer

Read more
Everything coming to Netflix in August 2024
A girl checkers her phone in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

August is typically a quiet month for the entertainment industry, but Netflix didn't get that memo. The popular streamer has stacked its schedule for the month with enough original new series, returning fan favorites, and compelling licensed content to keep you glued to your television.

One big highlight that streams right at the beginning of the month is A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, a BBC co-production that stars Wednesday's Emma Myers. Other notable premieres include Lee Daniels' new film The Deliverance, the teen comedy Incoming, and new seasons of Emily in Paris and The Umbrella Academy.

Read more
Don’t miss one of Netflix’s best comedies this year. Here’s why you should watch it now
A woman looks at a man in Hit Man.

Netflix is typically thought of as the home for out-there shows like Stranger Things or fantasy epics like Damsel. But the popular streamer also produces a steady stream of comedies that linger in the memory. 2022's Glass Onion is one of the highlights of Netflix's recent comedy output, and just two weeks ago, it was joined by another comedy that dominated the most popular movies on Netflix chart and won over critics as well.

A triumphant return to the world of out-and-out comedy for writer/director Richard Linklater (School of Rock, Before Sunrise), the new Netflix film Hit Man is one of the best movies of the year so far and a treat not to be missed. Here are just a couple of reasons why you shouldn't miss out on what will soon to be a classic everyone keeps watching over and over again.
A true story and an A-list writer/star

Read more