5 best Netflix shows to stream this Labor Day weekend

Labor Day sadly marks the end of summer and a time to return to the typical daily grind of work, school, and other obligations. No matter where you live, the cooler weather and the preparations for the holiday season begin as soon as Labor Day weekend comes to an end. A great way to end the summer is to relax at home with a good book, board games with the family, or even enjoying a good movie or TV show.

With up to four days off, you might finally have time to power through that multi-episode series you have been meaning to watch. Or maybe you just want to watch a single season of a lighter but entertaining series once you relax at night in the RV, up at the cabin, or at home once the kids are in bed. We have you covered with the five best Netflix shows to stream this Labor Day weekend.

Recommended Videos

The Diplomat (2023-)

The Diplomat | Official Trailer | Netflix

Politics are always on the mind, but as you look ahead to the upcoming election, you might want some escapist entertainment that takes place within the political sphere, but is purely fictional yet also dramatic and intelligent. The Diplomat is a good option, especially since the Emmy-nominated political thriller will be returning for a second season on Halloween.

The series hails from Debora Cahn who knows the genre well having served as a writer and executive producer for Homeland and as a writer and producer for the fourth and final season of The West Wing. If you’re familiar with either or both of those shows, you can expect a similar tone and feel with The Diplomat. Keri Russell is Kate Wyler, who is newly appointed as United States ambassador to the U.K., tasked with helping to prevent an international crisis. As she tries to navigate this new position and future plans the White House has for her, she’s also trying to deal with a crumbling marriage and an equally smart but controversial husband, Hal (Rufus Sewell).

He happens to be a former U.S. ambassador and is having a tough time taking a back seat as she’s in the spotlight making the big decisions. The Diplomat is heavy on dialogue with heated and tense moments to keep you gripped through its first season’s eight episodes. The ending is one you won’t see coming.

Stream The Diplomat on Netflix.

Unstable (2023-)

Unstable | Official Trailer | Netflix

You won’t be frantically calling your friends and family members telling them they must watch this incredible show after checking out Unstable. But you will thoroughly enjoy the dynamic between Rob Lowe as eccentric biotech CEO and founder Ellis Dragon and his real-life son John Owen Lowe as his fictional son Jackson Dragon. After his wife dies, Ellis’ CFO, friend, and right-hand Anna (Sian Clifford) calls his estranged son, desperate for someone to reign Ellis in as he grieves in the most peculiar and unproductive ways.

Despite being nothing like his father, thoroughly irritated by him, and frustrated by living in his shadow, Jackson does his best to stop his father from dooming the company. The stakes are high because the board is eager to have Ellis removed if he doesn’t get back in the lab and work on the next big breakthrough.

Unstable, which returned for a second season in August 2024, is a cute, light watch to prepare you for the new month. If nothing else, you’ll feel better about your own fractured and frustrating work dynamic, and laugh heartily through all 16 episodes to date. While the Lowes are the stars, Clifford along with Tom Allen and JT Parr and twin rich kids and board members TJ and Chaz are scene stealers.

Stream Unstable on Netflix.

You (2018-)

YOU | Trailer #2 [HD] | Netflix

You is one of those shows that was easy to fall behind on, or that you have been meaning to watch but haven’t gotten around to it. The psychological thriller series won’t disappoint. Penn Badgley is terrifyingly subtle as Joe Goldberg, a handsome, charismatic, fiercely intelligent and well-read serial killer who finds a new love interest and fixates on her to the point of deadly obsession. In Dexter style, you hear his inner monologue throughout as he rationalizes his decisions to follow her, hack into her socials, even harm people around her because he always, in his mind, means well.

The series took some strange turns in season 3 but came back with a massive twist in season 4, released in two parts, that had fans reeling. If you haven’t seen the spoilers yet, now is the time to catch up. You will be ending after its fifth and final season, which is in production now and will be released before the end of this year.

Stream You on Netflix.

Last Chance U (2016-2020)

Last Chance U | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Along with marking a return to school and the fall work schedule, Labor Day weekend also marks the kickoff of football season. Before you get all set up for the games to come, check out Last Chance U, a docuseries that examines the lives and professional journeys of rising stars within the football program at various colleges.

From Mississippi to California, each of the five seasons follows a different team and players looking to clinch the national title. From triumphs to hardships, it’s a great show for football fans to dive into and learn more about the inner workings of the sport on the college level. With just eight episodes per season, you can power through it all, or pick and choose one or two seasons to watch.

Stream Last Chance U on Netflix.

Simone Biles Rising (2024)

Simone Biles Rising | Official Trailer | Netflix

Sure, the Summer Olympics might be over, but if you watched the games, you will have seen American athlete Simone Biles impress as she always does. The gymnast brought home gold once again. As one of the most decorated female Olympic gymnasts, Simone Biles opens up to tell her life story in the docuseries Simone Biles Rising. If you were too busy checking out the games while they were on, you can sit back and watch this one now.

Camera crews were following her since before the Tokyo Olympics, and Simone Biles Rising provides footage of her training combined with competitions and candid interviews with the incredible athlete. You’ll gain a better understanding of the hard work that goes into her achievements as well as the woman behind the mat. Yes, she also addresses her decision to withdraw from events in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics to focus on her mental health and the backlash she faced because of it.

Stream Simone Biles Rising on Netflix.