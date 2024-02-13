Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

There’s nothing quite as satisfying as a soapy, melodramatic romantic comedy. The bad ones are often still supremely watchable, and plenty of rom-coms prove to be much better than just plain bad. If you’ve been watching One Day on Netflix, you should know that it’s far from the only series to steal the rom-com formula that works so well at the movies.

We’ve selected some other great TV rom-coms that prove as good reminders that love is real, and for all of its many difficulties, falling in love with someone can be pretty great. And, because these are TV shows and not movies, many of these rom-coms allow for more than just a single complication to develop between their central characters.

You’re the Worst (2014-2019)

You're the Worst | Official Series Trailer | FX

A great show about terrible people, You’re the Worst follows a couple’s evolution, even as we immediately understand that both of them are supremely messed up. Jimmy, a British writer who has struggled to produce anything people actually want to read, meets Gretchen, a struggling agent with pretty severe depression.

The show’s genius is in its willingness to let its central characters be terrible to one another, which makes the moments when they actually manage to be there for one another all the more special. The show’s second season, in particular, which focuses on depression, is one of the most beautifully performed and written arcs in recent TV history.

You’re the Worst is streaming on Hulu.

Jane the Virgin (2014-2019)

Jane the Virgin - Trailer (CW)

Telling the story of a young woman whose life is torn asunder when she is artificially inseminated by mistake, Jane the Virgin is a show about the way life deviates from the course you set for it. Featuring plenty of elements that will remind viewers of great telenovelas, Jane the Virgin has an incredible sense of humor, and its cast features a deep bench.

The show made some controversial choices over the course of its five-season run, but now that it’s been over for several years, most fans look back at the series, and Jane’s many romantic ups and downs, with nothing but fond memories.

Jane the Virgin is streaming on Netflix.

High Fidelity (2020)

HIGH FIDELITY Official Trailer (HD) Zoe Kravitz

Based on the novel and film of the same name, High Fidelity tells the story of a record store manager in New York who uses her knowledge of music to understand her love life. Thanks to a brilliant central performance from The Batman‘s Zoe Kravitz, as well as a top-tier supporting cast, High Fidelity manages to feel like the rare TV rom-com where all of the emotional beats actually make some amount of sense.

While the show was cruelly canceled after just a single season, High Fidelity remains a high watermark for the rom-com on TV. It’s a show that very much believes in love, but also knows that there’s no such thing as a fairy tale ending.

High Fidelity is streaming on Hulu.

