 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Like Netflix’s hit series One Day? Then watch these three great rom-coms shows right now

Joe Allen
By
A man writes down something for a girl in One Day.
Netflix

There’s nothing quite as satisfying as a soapy, melodramatic romantic comedy. The bad ones are often still supremely watchable, and plenty of rom-coms prove to be much better than just plain bad. If you’ve been watching One Day on Netflix, you should know that it’s far from the only series to steal the rom-com formula that works so well at the movies.

We’ve selected some other great TV rom-coms that prove as good reminders that love is real, and for all of its many difficulties, falling in love with someone can be pretty great. And, because these are TV shows and not movies, many of these rom-coms allow for more than just a single complication to develop between their central characters.

Recommended Videos

You’re the Worst (2014-2019)

You're the Worst | Official Series Trailer | FX

A great show about terrible people, You’re the Worst follows a couple’s evolution, even as we immediately understand that both of them are supremely messed up. Jimmy, a British writer who has struggled to produce anything people actually want to read, meets Gretchen, a struggling agent with pretty severe depression.

Related

The show’s genius is in its willingness to let its central characters be terrible to one another, which makes the moments when they actually manage to be there for one another all the more special. The show’s second season, in particular, which focuses on depression, is one of the most beautifully performed and written arcs in recent TV history.

You’re the Worst is streaming on Hulu.

Jane the Virgin (2014-2019)

Jane the Virgin - Trailer (CW)

Telling the story of a young woman whose life is torn asunder when she is artificially inseminated by mistake, Jane the Virgin is a show about the way life deviates from the course you set for it. Featuring plenty of elements that will remind viewers of great telenovelas, Jane the Virgin has an incredible sense of humor, and its cast features a deep bench.

The show made some controversial choices over the course of its five-season run, but now that it’s been over for several years, most fans look back at the series, and Jane’s many romantic ups and downs, with nothing but fond memories.

Jane the Virgin is streaming on Netflix.

High Fidelity (2020)

HIGH FIDELITY Official Trailer (HD) Zoe Kravitz

Based on the novel and film of the same name, High Fidelity tells the story of a record store manager in New York who uses her knowledge of music to understand her love life. Thanks to a brilliant central performance from The Batman‘s Zoe Kravitz, as well as a top-tier supporting cast, High Fidelity manages to feel like the rare TV rom-com where all of the emotional beats actually make some amount of sense.

While the show was cruelly canceled after just a single season, High Fidelity remains a high watermark for the rom-com on TV. It’s a show that very much believes in love, but also knows that there’s no such thing as a fairy tale ending.

High Fidelity is streaming on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
Like Raël: The Alien Prophet on Netflix? Then watch these 3 weird documentaries now
A still from congressional testimony on human cloning.

If you've ever found yourself utterly fascinated by the behavior of a cult that seems, in retrospect, to very clearly be a cult, then you probably loved Raël: The Alien Prophet. This new documentary, which just hit Netflix, tells the story of one of the stranger cults in history, this one based almost entirely around UFOs.

The documentary is fascinating because of the insight it provides into why this cult was appealing, even if those who weren't a part of it can never fully understand everything that happened. If you're someone who often finds yourself drawn to weird, cultish documentaries, then we have just the list for you. We've compiled a list of three documentaries about some of the strangest cults out there for you to check out.
Wild Wild Country (2018)
Wild Wild Country | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Read more
This underrated Michael Keaton movie is a big Netflix hit. Here’s why you should watch it
Michael Keaton points a gun in American Assassin.

In 2017, American Assassin only had a short stay at the box office on its way toward a disappointing $67.2 million worldwide gross. That seemingly put an end to any ambitions to turn the late Vince Flynn's action-thriller novels into a cinematic franchise. But as we've seen so many times before, the Netflix effect can change everything. Shortly after its arrival on the platform, American Assassin topped the charts of Netflix's 10 most popular movies.

American Assassin plays like a throwback to 1980s action flicks, as former Teen Wolf star Dylan O'Brien steps into a leading role as Mitch Rapp. All Mitch wanted to do was enjoy his life with his girlfriend, Katrina Harper (Charlotte Vega). But after Katrina is killed in a terrorist attack, Mitch makes it his personal mission to hunt down the man responsible for her death. That brings Mitch to the attention of CIA Agent Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton), who recruits him to join the black ops unit Orion. Mitch quickly proves that he belongs in the CIA, but his true test lies ahead when a former member of Orion threatens to destabilize the world with a nuclear weapon.

Read more
Like the horror-comedy Lisa Frankenstein? Then watch these three great movies right now
Kathryn Newton stands behind Cole Sprouse in Lisa Frankenstein.

There aren’t many movies like Lisa Frankenstein. Written by Diablo Cody (Juno, Jennifer’s Body) and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Zelda Williams, the 1980s-set supernatural comedy follows a teenage girl whose wish to be with the dead occupant of a local, Victorian-era grave is granted when his corpse is inexplicably reanimated. In order to complete her undead dream guy’s reanimation, the two set out to find and replace his corpse's missing body parts.

The film is one of the oddest titles in this year’s Valentine’s Day movie season. As unique as it may be, though, Lisa Frankenstein also proudly wears its influences on its sleeve. Thanks to its Tim Burton-inspired aesthetic and its over-the-top period setting, the movie makes its debt to certain 1980s and '90s comedies explicitly clear. With that in mind, here are three movies that you should check out if you like Lisa Frankenstein.
Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Read more