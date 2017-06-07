Get your passions roiling with the best romantic movies on Netflix

Few genres have as long a history as romance. From Pyramus and Thisbe to Jack and Diane, stories of love and lust are some of the most thrilling examples of the human experience. There are some excellent romantic films on Netflix, among the many shows and movies the service offers, but there are also some truly dreadful films that fall under the genre. If you want to avoid spoiling date night with a dud, read on for our list of the best romantic films on Netflix.

To the Wonder Please enable Javascript to watch this video Is there any city that so easily evokes romance more than Paris? The City of Lights is a proper setting to open Terrence Malick’s To the Wonder, an experimental film that begins with American Neil (Ben Affleck) meeting a woman named Marina (Olga Kurylenko). The two quickly fall in love, and Marina — along with her daughter– move to Oklahoma with Neil. A love that began in a flash cools just as quickly, and Neil soon reconnects with childhood friend Jane (Rachel McAdams), as Marina considers moving back to Europe. Malick and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki compose beautiful imagery throughout the film; whether reveling in the majesty of Mont Saint-Michel or the golden radiance of American fields, the film always has the perfect shot to convey the mood. + Instant Queue

Jane Eyre Please enable Javascript to watch this video If Mia Wasikowska ever stops starring in period dramas, we’ll probably cry. Her portrayal of the titular character saves director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s film from sliding into melodrama and turns it into a tantalizingly slow-paced, magnetic piece. Drama comes in the small moments, subtle facial expressions, and charged dialogue. Michael Fassbender’s Rochester is also stormy without falling into the trap of being absurdly so. When the film does finally come to its climax, the determined inner strength that Wasikowska lends to Jane carries her, and the film, to its denouement. + Instant Queue

Grease Please enable Javascript to watch this video This 1978 musical based upon the Broadway show of the same name cemented John Travolta as a superstar in American cinema. Set in 1958, the film follows teenage greaser Danny Zuko (Travolta) as he tries to find love (and look cool doing it). Co-starring Olivia Newton-John, Jeff Conaway, and Stockard Channing, Grease balances innocent summer love with heaps upon heaps of American movie tropes — street racing, gang warfare, poorly timed marriage proposals — to create one of the most popular movies and one of the best-selling soundtracks of all time. + Instant Queue

Night Owls Please enable Javascript to watch this video In this small-scale film, workaholic Kevin (Adam Pally) and walking disaster Madeline (Rosa Salazar), after a night of drinking, go back to her place for a one-night stand. Unfortunately for Kevin, he soon realizes that it is actually his boss’ house, and Rosa is his boss’ former mistress. Making matters worse, she downs a bottle of sleeping pills, and Kevin must keep her awake for 12 hours lest she doze off and die. As the hours drag on, they get to know each other better and have a little fun. As the film focuses on two characters in a confined space, chemistry is key, and Pally and Salazar play off each other well, and their slapstick antics are endearing. + Instant Queue

Atonement Please enable Javascript to watch this video Based on an acclaimed novel by Ian McEwan, Atonement follows the relationships between a pair of sisters and their housekeeper’s son, and how a mistake alters the course of their lives. The center of the story is Briony Tallis (Saoirse Ronan), a 13-year-old girl who aspires to be a writer. Briony has a crush on Robbie (James McAvoy), an older boy who is the son of the family’s servant, but Robbie only has eyes for Briony’s older sister Cecilia (Keira Knightley). After Briony reads an erotic letter Robbie wrote about Cecilia, she makes a decision with irrevocable consequences. Atonement is filmed in classic, period-drama style, with slow pacing and majestic shots of the film’s various locales. Powerful performances from McAvoy and Knightley just bring it all home. + Instant Queue

10 Things I Hate About You Please enable Javascript to watch this video A helpful tip for screenwriters with writer’s block: When in doubt, remake Shakespeare. The Bard’s tales are timeless, as evidenced by 10 Things I Hate About You, which takes The Taming of the Shrew and moves it to a high school in the ‘90s. As the movie begins, Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik) has a problem. She wants to date, but her father will only allow it when her older sister, Katarina (Julia Stiles), starts dating, which is unlikely, given her shrewish ways. Bianca and her friend-who-wants-to-be-more Cameron (Joseph Gordon Levitt) come up with a plan: Have “bad boy” Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger), the only man as cantankerous as Kat, seduce her. With memorable characters and charming dialogue, 10 Things I Hate About You is a classic rom-com. + Instant Queue