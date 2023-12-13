Everything coming to Netflix in January 2024

It’s a new year, but some things remain the same: regrets about holiday spending, resolutions that will surely be broken, and the correct belief that there’s too much stuff to watch on TV. Netflix continues to be the primary destination for streaming movies and TV shows for many people, with rivals Disney+ and Apple TV+ still trying to keep up. With recent hit shows like The Fall of the House of Usher, Suits, Squid Game: The Challenge, and blockbuster movies like Leave the World Behind and The Killer, Netflix promises to continue dominating in 2024.

January promises to be a great month for Netflix subscribers. The Oscar contender Society of the Snow will premiere in the first week, along with the Kevin Hart action comedy Lift and Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy’s new drama, Good Grief. There’s also a new season of Sonic Prime and the debut of the limited series The Brothers Sun. Check the list below for everything that is coming to Netflix in January 2024.

Detective Forst (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

When a detective’s maverick approach to investigating gets him fired, he teams up with a journalist to solve a series of brutal murders outside the law.

Delicious in Dungeon (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Dungeons, dragons… and delicious monster stew!? Adventurers foray into a cursed buried kingdom to save their friend, cooking up a storm along the way.

Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man — NETFLIX COMEDY

Comedian Dusty Slay serves up his distinctive homespun humor on shirt-tucking, hipster coffee shops and country music mysteries in this stand-up special.

The Kitchen (GB) — NETFLIX FILM

Amid rising injustice and encroaching gentrification, a young boy finds community in the last place left for London’s most disadvantaged residents.

Kübra (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

When a mechanic receives messages that seem to predict the future, he starts to believe he is speaking with God and quickly develops a following.

Available 1/1/24

Bitconned — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ray Trapani had always wanted to be a criminal, even as a young boy. In 2017, amidst the economic frenzy of the Bitcoin boom, there was no better place for scammers than cryptocurrency. So when Ray’s friend approached him with the idea of creating a debit card for crypto, Trapani jumped at the chance. There was only one problem: he had no idea how to do that. But thanks to fake LinkedIn profiles, paid celebrity endorsements, and the online community’s insatiable desire to “get rich quick,” Centra Tech was soon raking in millions of dollars a day.

Was it real? No. But did it work? Maybe. In this fast-paced, debaucherous documentary from director Bryan Storkel (Producer of The Legend of Cocaine Island + Director of The Pez Outlaw), Ray himself guides viewers through the ups and downs of his dramatic journey, alongside his family, former friends, and the journalist who exposed Centra Tech as the first high-profile fraud case of the crypto era.

Fool Me Once (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

When ex-soldier Maya sees her murdered husband on a secret nanny cam, she uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past.

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Identical twins change their diets and lifestyles for eight weeks in a unique scientific experiment designed to explore how certain foods impact the body.

Annabelle

Annie (1982)

Antz

Aquaman

Beethoven

Bruce Almighty

The Croods

Dawn of the Dead

The First Purge

Gravity

How to Train Your Dragon

It’s Complicated

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

ONE PIECE: Marineford

Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6

The Purge: Election Year

School of Rock

Survivor: Season 33

Survivor: Season 7

This Is 40

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Training Day

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)

Available 1/4/24

Boy Swallows Universe (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES

A young boy growing up in the suburbs of 1980s Brisbane faces the harsh realities of life — and the looming dangers that threaten his family.

The Brothers Sun — NETFLIX SERIES

When a mysterious enemy targets his family, a Taipei triad member heads to Los Angeles to protect his strong-willed mother and oblivious younger brother.

Society of the Snow (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

In 1972, a Uruguayan flight crashed in the remote heart of the Andes, forcing survivors to become each other’s best hope. A film by J.A. Bayona.

Available 1/5/24

Good Grief — NETFLIX FILM

Marc (Daniel Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each need to face. Good Grief marks Levy’s debut as a feature film writer and director. He also produced as part of Not a Real Production Company alongside Sister Pictures.

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Gyeongseong, 1945. In Seoul’s grim era under colonial rule, an entrepreneur and a sleuth fight for survival and face a monster born out of human greed.

Available 1/6/24

The Florida Project

Available 1/8/24

This is Us Seasons 1-6

Available 1/10/24

Break Point: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The world’s top tennis players return to the courts and set their sights on glory once again during another grueling Grand Slam season.

The Trust: A Game of Greed — NETFLIX SERIES

In this reality series, strangers living in a luxurious mansion compete for $250,000. Will they split it — or cut each other out to raise their share?

Available 1/11/24

Champion (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Rapper Bosco is free from prison and ready for a comeback — until his sister Vita steps into the spotlight and puts their family bond to the test.

Sonic Prime Chapter 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

After Nine steals the Paradox Prism to create a world all for himself, Sonic must team up with unlikely allies to protect the universe as he knows it.

Available 1/12/24

Lift — NETFLIX FILM

An international heist crew, led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart), races to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet.

Love is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES

The unique dating experiment lands in Sweden as local singles seek true love and propose marriage — all before seeing each other in person.

Available 1/15/24

CoComelon: Season 9

Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4

maboroshi (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

A factory explosion plunges a small town into a timeless freeze, leaving 14-year-old Masamune and his pals to grapple with a quickly collapsing reality.

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2

Available 1/16/24

Cats (2019)

Available 1/17/24

End of the Line (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Ivan, a clandestine van driver, navigates the end of his marriage and daily challenges with humor in this quirky comedy series featuring a live audience.

Freaks

Available 1/18/24

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (CA) — NETFLIX COMEDY

The charismatic Quebecois comedian gets real on everything from meeting a racist fan to letting success go to his head in this candid stand-up special.

Available 1/19/24

Love is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

The unique dating experiment lands in Sweden as local singles seek true love and propose marriage — all before seeing each other in person.

Love on the Spectrum U.S. : Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Single people with autism — including new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces — search for the perfect partner in this dating docuseries.

Mi soledad tiene alas (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

With his estranged father’s return, Dan’s inner demons resurface, triggering a downward spiral. Can love save him from a tragic destiny?

Sixty Minutes (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Desperate not to lose custody, a mixed martial arts fighter makes dangerous enemies when he ditches a matchup to race to his daughter’s birthday party.

Available 1/20/24

Captivating the King (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Captivating the King draws the cruel love story between King Lee In, who is in danger of both royal and political power struggles, and Kang Hee Soo, who tries to seduce the King and get revenge, but gets seduced instead

The Real World: Season 16

Available 1/22/24

Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

From the ocean to the land, curious Kelp learns more about himself by going on fun-filled adventures with his unicorn friends and narwhal family.

Available 1/23/24

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees — NETFLIX COMEDY

Comedian Jacqueline Novak’s Get on Your Knees, her break-out hit stand-up show about the blowjob, is coming to Netflix. A word-of-mouth sensation Off-Broadway, directed for the stage by John Early, the show first took off in 2019, where audience members showed for repeat viewings across multiple sold-out runs. A Time’s Critic’s Pick, the show earned Jacqueline a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance. Over the last few years, Novak has toured the show nationally and abroad, and enjoyed sell-out stints at Largo Los Angeles.

This year, Novak teamed up with director Natasha Lyonne and cinematographer Sam Levy (Rothaniel, Lady Bird) to film the show’s final performance as a concert film-meets-comedy special at historic Town Hall in New York City. Ostensibly a 90-minute stand-up set about the blowjob, Get on Your Knees is both raunchy and poignant, an unexpectedly philosophical, coming-of-age tale of triumph that pushes the boundaries of stand-up. John Mulaney said: “Ladies and Gentlemen, I have seen the Muhammad Ali of comedy.”

Train to Busan

Available 1/24/24

Six Nations: Full Contact (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Round by round, match by match, the best teams in Europe battle it out to take home the trophy in the 2023 Six Nations Championship.

American Girl: Corinne Tan

Queer Eye: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Fab Five return to the city of New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes — one emotional makeover at a time.

Available 1/25/24

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4

Griselda — NETFLIX SERIES

Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother.”

Starring and executive produced by Sofia Vergara, the dramatic limited series Griselda is created by Narcos showrunner Eric Newman, who comes to the title alongside Narcos director Andrés Baiz, who directs all six episodes. The series is co-created by Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda & Carlo Bernard and Executive Produced by Newman, Baiz, Miro, Escajeda, Bernard, along with Vergara and Luis Balaguer with Latin World Entertainment. In addition to Vergara, the series stars Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito and, making her on screen debut, Carolina Giraldo (a.k.a Karol G).

Masters of the Universe: Revolution — NETFLIX SERIES

The final installment of Kevin Smith’s animated adult version of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Available 1/26/24

Love is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

The unique dating experiment lands in Sweden as local singles seek true love and propose marriage — all before seeing each other in person.

Available 1/27/24

Doctor Slump (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Available 1/28/24

Love is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

The unique dating experiment lands in Sweden as local singles seek true love and propose marriage — all before seeing each other in person.

Available 1/29/24

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (IN) — NETFLIX FAMILY

When Mumma Bheem gets a new job as the palace Chef, it’s time for Bheem to start school.

Available 1/30/24

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY

A new special from Jack Whitehall.

Available 1/31/24

Alexander the Great (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Combining expert interviews with gripping reenactments, this docudrama explores the life of Alexander the Great through his conquest of the Persian Empire.

Baby Bandito (CL) — NETFLIX SERIES

After Kevin and his gang pull off Chile’s biggest heist, reckless love — and social media — threatens to ruin everyone’s fortunes. Inspired by real events.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

As a prophesy of doom unfolds upon the peaceful land of Britannia, a pure-hearted boy sets out on a journey of discovery — and revenge.

WIL (BE) — NETFLIX FILM

Two young police officers find themselves torn between collaboration and resistance as they navigate the Nazi-occupied Antwerp during World War II

