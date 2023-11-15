Marvel is heading back into the multiverse just in time for the holidays in What If…? season 2. In the new trailer for the Disney+ series, Marvel revealed that a new episode from season 2 will debut for nine consecutive days starting December 22, 2023.

The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) narrates What If…? and guides audiences through alternate realities where major events in the MCU happened differently. For example, what if Peggy Carter, not Steve Rogers, were the First Avenger? What if T’Challa became Star-Lord and not the Black Panther? What if Thor were an only child? As The Watcher states in the trailer: “Things have gotten a little twisted in the multiverse.”

Many of the MCU’s live-action actors reprise their roles in What If…? to voice the animated versions of their characters. Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, Chadwick Boseman as Star-Lord T’Challa, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, and Chris Hemsworth as Thor have all provided their voices for What If…?

Season 2 will feature more characters, including Karen Gillan’s Nebula, Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan, and Cate Blanchett’s Hela. Future episodes in season 2 will feature characters from Shang-Chi facing off against Odin, a team-up between Valkyrie and Iron Man, and Peggy squaring off against the evil Hydra Stomper.

Marvel’s What If…? is created by AC Bradley, who also serves as an executive producer and head writer. Bryan Andrews directs and executive produces the series.

All nine episodes from season 1 are available to stream on Disney+. Season 2 will feature nine episodes airing from December 22 to December 30, 2023.

