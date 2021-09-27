  1. Movies & TV

Netflix goes all-in on The Witcher with new trailers, season 3 renewal, and more

By

If there was any doubt that Netflix was firmly behind The Witcher franchise, that uncertainty can be put to rest.

Netflix didn’t stop with a season 3 renewal for the series during its first-ever Tudum preview event over the weekend. The Witcher will also expand with a new anime movie, a family-friendly TV series set in the franchise, and the previously announced live-action prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin. That’s a lot of coins to be throwing at your Witcher!

While video game fans largely know The Witcher from CD Projekt RED’s blockbuster console titles, the characters and stories were all created by novelist Andrzej Sapkowski. The first season adapted many of Sapkowski’s short stories from The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny. However, the second season will begin with a new take on a fan-favorite tale, A Grain of Truth, which introduced Geralt (Henry Cavill) to Nivellen, a man cursed to live in the form of a beast.

Henry Cavill in The Witcher.

One of the first clips from season 2 features the first look at Game of Thrones veteran Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen. For context, this scene takes place shortly after Geralt and Ciri (Freya Allan) have taken refuge in Nivellen’s home. Geralt is taking Ciri to his childhood home, Kaer Morhen. That’s where Witchers are made, and neither Geralt nor Nivellen want to see Ciri go down that road.

The next clip also comes from the second season premiere, as Geralt alerts Ciri to a threat within Nivellen’s home. He also shows her a glimpse of his dark side when he warns her that she may have to leave without him.

If you need a refresher of the first season’s major events, Netflix has a recap trailer that revisits all of the major beats.

Netflix also offered fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse from The Witcher: Blood Origin, courtesy of a set tour from showrunner Declan de Barra.

Netflix hasn’t set a date yet for Blood Origin. However, The Witcher season 2 will debut in its entirety on December 17. In addition to Cavill and Allan, the returning cast members are Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, and Joey Batey as Jaskier.

New additions to the cast for season 2 include Kim Bodnia, Paul Bullion, Yasen Atour, Agnes Bjorn, Basil Eidenbenz, Aisha Fabienne Ross, and Mecia Simson.

Editors' Recommendations

Fortnite Toona Fish guide: How to unlock Toona Fish skin and how to customize

Toona Fish from Fortnite.

Alder Lake CPUs: Everything we know about Intel’s upcoming 12th-gen hybrid chips

intel ice lake wont rid spectre insecure chip

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in October 2021

A woman stares into a mirror in a scene from I Know What You Did Last Summer.

My first 48 hours with the iPhone 13 Pro were almost too easy

iPhone 13 Pro seen from the back and held in hand.

Best cheap MacBook deals and sales for September 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Skype lives on as Microsoft adds new features to take on Zoom and Google Meet

microsoft skype meetings office 365 feat

Intel’s Arc Alchemist GPUs could be in better shape than we expected

LEDs forming a graphics card.

Best Buy slashes prices on Sony headphones today

Sony WH-CH710N on sale at Best Buy

The best Black Friday iPad deals for 2021

black friday ipad deals bfcm2020 201027

Best cheap iPad deals and sales for September 2021

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

The redesigned MacBook Air may have been delayed until the end of 2022

A colorful MacBook Air concept shared by Jon Prosser.

The best PDF editors for 2021

best PDF editors MacBook

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Fan Edition might be canceled after all

Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Fan Edition