Geralt of Rivia won’t be the only monster-hunter prowling the Continent in season 2 of The Witcher. The Netflix series has reportedly cast two more witchers for the second season: Lambert and Coën.

Lambert, a fan-favorite character who played a prominent role in both The Witcher novels and the video game series, will be played by Peaky Blinders and The Bastard Executioner actor Paul Bullion.

As Witcher news outlet Redanian Intelligence points out, the often dour Lambert — who hails from the same School of the Wolf where Geralt was trained — holds the distinction of being the only witcher Geralt saw fit to write a limerick about.

Joining Bullion in the season 2 cast will be Strike Back actor Yasen Atour, who will portray the witcher named Coën. A lesser-known witcher hailing from the School of the Griffin, Coën played an important role in Ciri’s formative years in The Witcher novels, and will likely fill a similar role in the Netflix series.

The casting of Lambert and Coën suggests that the TV series could indeed be following the timeline of the books and games, with Geralt bringing Ciri — the orphaned granddaughter of Queen Calanthe — to the School of the Wolf’s fortress, Kaer Morhen. In the novels, both Lambert and Coën spent a winter at Kaer Morhen with Geralt and Ciri.

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently filming, and is expected to premiere in 2021. The series is adapted from author Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels, which also inspired a hit video game series, and after premiering on the streaming service in December 2019, the show quickly became one of the most popular streaming series in the world.

The series follows the adventures of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), one of the few remaining witchers trained to hunt monsters throughout the land. After his destiny becomes intertwined with that of the powerful sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and the orphaned princess Ciri (Freya Allan), he finds himself at the center of a conflict that could change the course of the world.

There’s currently no official premiere date for season 2 of The Witcher, but Netflix has indicated that the series will return at some point in 2021.

Editors' Recommendations