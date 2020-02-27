Movies & TV

The Witcher season 2: Battlefield photos and more cast members confirmed

By

Season 2 of The Witcher is probably still a far ways off, but the latest updates on the Netflix series’ next story arc offer an indication of what we’ll see when the hit show does return.

A group of actors confirmed to be joining The Witcher cast in season 2 were announced by Netflix on Twitter. Some of the the names were already known to anyone following updates on the series, but there were a few new additions to the second season’s cast in noteworthy roles.

While Yasen Atour, Paul Bullion, and Kristofer Hivju (of Game of Thrones fame) were all previously reported to be joining the show — playing the witchers Coen and Lambert, and the cursed nobleman named Nivellen, respectively — the rest of the names are new to the show’s rollcall.

One of the most notable additions is Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel, another witcher from the same School of the Wolf where Geralt (Henry Cavill) trained. Eskel is one of Geralt’s closest friends and a regular character in both Andrzej Sapkowski’s “he Witcher Saga novels and the wildly popular video game franchise inspired by them.

Both Aisha Fabienne Ross and Mecia Simson play sorceresses in the second season, with Ross playing Lydia and Simon portraying Francesca. Agnes Bjorn will play Vereena, a character with a close connection to Hivju’s character, Nivellen. The Witcher news site Redanian Intelligence has a more detailed breakdown of each new cast member’s character and their counterpart in the Sapkowski’s novels. The descriptions could be considered spoilers for anyone who hasn’t read the novels, though, so consider yourself warned.

Elsewhere, a news outlet in Surrey, England, reports that filming is underway on the second season in and around the forests of Bourne Wood. The site reported large piles of fake bodies and horse carcasses strewn around the fields along with production vehicles. Although the outlet couldn’t get official word on what was being filmed, fans of The Witcher identified the armor the bodies were wearing as that of the Nilfgardian soldiers seen at the end of the series’ first season.

Bourne Wood was previously used as a set in 2000’s Gladiator and the 2009 film Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, among other projects.

The first season of The Witcher received critical acclaim and was one of the streaming service’s most-watched series of all time. There’s no official premiere date for season 2 of the Witcher at this point.

Editors' Recommendations

The best video game movies of all time

Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu

No Time to Die: Everything we know about James Bond 25

James Bond No Time to Die

The Witcher season 2: Everything we know about the Netflix series’ next adventure

The Witcher Netflix Series

Game of Thrones’ Tormund Giantsbane might join The Witcher season 2

A Quiet Place Part II: Everything we know about the movie so far

Who is Carnage? Get to know Woody Harrelson’s killer character in Venom 2

amazing spider man 2 film teases carnage venom spiderman

Sling TV: Everything you need to know

Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO, and a new Bob stepped up

I’m worried about a Disney without Bob Iger

How to rip a Blu-ray or DVD

The best stand-up comedy on Netflix right now (March 2020)

American Horror Story’s season 10 cast is here, and it includes Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin

What is Pluto TV? Here’s everything you need to know

best kodi add ons pluto tv 1

Indiana Jones 5: Everything we know about the movie so far

Hold on to your fedora! Steven Spielberg won’t direct Indiana Jones 5