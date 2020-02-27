Season 2 of The Witcher is probably still a far ways off, but the latest updates on the Netflix series’ next story arc offer an indication of what we’ll see when the hit show does return.

A group of actors confirmed to be joining The Witcher cast in season 2 were announced by Netflix on Twitter. Some of the the names were already known to anyone following updates on the series, but there were a few new additions to the second season’s cast in noteworthy roles.

The Continent just got a little bigger. Here's the new cast of #TheWitcher Season 2: Yasen Atour as Coen

Agnes Bjorn as Vereena

Paul Bullion as Lambert

Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen

Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel

Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia

Mecia Simson as Francesca — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 21, 2020

While Yasen Atour, Paul Bullion, and Kristofer Hivju (of Game of Thrones fame) were all previously reported to be joining the show — playing the witchers Coen and Lambert, and the cursed nobleman named Nivellen, respectively — the rest of the names are new to the show’s rollcall.

One of the most notable additions is Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel, another witcher from the same School of the Wolf where Geralt (Henry Cavill) trained. Eskel is one of Geralt’s closest friends and a regular character in both Andrzej Sapkowski’s “he Witcher Saga novels and the wildly popular video game franchise inspired by them.

Both Aisha Fabienne Ross and Mecia Simson play sorceresses in the second season, with Ross playing Lydia and Simon portraying Francesca. Agnes Bjorn will play Vereena, a character with a close connection to Hivju’s character, Nivellen. The Witcher news site Redanian Intelligence has a more detailed breakdown of each new cast member’s character and their counterpart in the Sapkowski’s novels. The descriptions could be considered spoilers for anyone who hasn’t read the novels, though, so consider yourself warned.

Elsewhere, a news outlet in Surrey, England, reports that filming is underway on the second season in and around the forests of Bourne Wood. The site reported large piles of fake bodies and horse carcasses strewn around the fields along with production vehicles. Although the outlet couldn’t get official word on what was being filmed, fans of The Witcher identified the armor the bodies were wearing as that of the Nilfgardian soldiers seen at the end of the series’ first season.

It is not clear yet what is being filmed https://t.co/93CuQNkwK5 — Surrey Live (@surreylive) February 27, 2020

Bourne Wood was previously used as a set in 2000’s Gladiator and the 2009 film Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, among other projects.

The first season of The Witcher received critical acclaim and was one of the streaming service’s most-watched series of all time. There’s no official premiere date for season 2 of the Witcher at this point.

