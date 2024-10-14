 Skip to main content
Silo season 2 trailer: TV’s best sci-fi show returns with more insane plot twists

By
A woman leans against a wall in Silo.
Apple TV+

An uprising is brewing in the official trailer for Silo season 2.

Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer living in a mile-deep silo underground to stay safe from the toxic world outside. Those living in the silo are believed to be the last 10,000 people on Earth. Why was the silo built? If you seek those answers, it typically leads to death.

Juliette sought answers for her friend’s death and asked to leave the silo. Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins), the head of IT, has declared Juliette dead. Yet Juliette is alive in the outside world and knows other silos exist. The footage teases a long and arduous journey home for Juliette. However, if she makes it back alive, her knowledge about life outside the silo will certainly cause the residents to revolt.

“I’m not afraid of a rebellion. I’m more afraid of what she saw,” Bernard says about Juliette in the trailer.

Silo — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

In addition to Ferguson and Robbins, Silo season 2’s returning cast includes Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie, and Iain Glen. Steve Zahn has joined the cast for season 2.

Silo was created by Graham Yost (Justified), who also serves as the showrunner. Silo is based on author Hugh Howey’s novels in the Silo trilogy. Executive producers include Ferguson, Yost, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Morten Tyldum, Howey, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon, and AMC Studios.

The 10-episode season 2 premieres on Friday, November 15, on Apple TV+ with the first episode, followed by one new episode every Friday through January 17, 2025. Silo season 1 is currently available to stream on Apple TV+.

