One of Netflix’s most popular shows just got renewed before its season 2 debut

Months before the second season arrives, Netflix has renewed The Night Agent for season 3. The early renewal comes with the announcement that The Night Agent season 2 will premiere early next year. Production on season 3 will begin later this year in Istanbul, followed by filming in New York in 2025.

“We’re so excited that our fans will get to watch season 2 of The Night Agent in early 2025, and we’ve been hard at work writing season 3 to deliver more breathless Peter Sutherland Night Action adventures to our rabid audience,” series creator Shawn Ryan said to Netflix’s Tudum.

In The Night Agent, Gabriel Basso stars as Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent working as a Night Action telephone operator at the White House. After receiving a mysterious call, Sutherland is thrust into a conspiracy to find a traitor within the U.S. government. Season 1 ended with Peter becoming a Night Agent spy and leaving on a private jet for his first mission. Season 2 will follow Peter’s exploits as a spy and the dangerous mission he embarks on overseas.

Basso returns for season 2 along with Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, a former tech CEO and Peter’s love interest. New cast members include Amanda Warren, Berto Colon, Louis Herthum, Arienne Mandi, Michael Malarkey, Keon Alexander, Brittany Snow, Teddy Sears, Elise Kibler, and Dikran Tulaine.

Based on Matthew Quirk’s novel, The Night Agent was developed for television by Shawn Ryan (The Shield, S.W.A.T.), who continues to serve as showrunner and executive producer. Season 1 premiered in March 2023 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular TV shows. The Night Agent season 1 is the seventh-most popular English-language show on Netflix.