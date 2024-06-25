 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Find out who will play the Baroque Works agents in Netflix’s One Piece season 2

By
Three people stand next to each other and prepare for battle.
Casey Crafford / Netflix

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece has added four villains to its season 2 cast.

The new cast members include Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves) as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson (Batwoman) as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn (Warrior) as Miss Valentine, and David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil) as Mr. 3. These four characters are agents in the criminal organization known as Baroque Works.

Recommended Videos

Based on the manga series by Eiichiro Oda, the live-action One Piece depicts the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. The group sails the high seas to find “One Piece,” Gold Roger’s famous treasure that would make Luffy the “King of the Pirates.”

Besides Godoy, One Piece’s cast stars Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Additional cast members include Vincent Regan as Vice Admiral Garp, Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown, Morgan Davies as Koby, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, Langley Kirkwood as Captain “Axe Hand” Morgan, Steven Ward as Dracule Mihawk, Craig Fairbrass as Zeff, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, and McKinley Belcher III as Arlong.

One Piece was developed for Netflix by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda. Joe Tracz joins Owens as a co-showrunner on season 2. Produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix, One Piece was created in partnership with manga publisher Shueisha.

One Piece’s eight-episode first season began streaming on August 31, 2023. According to What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement ReportOne Piece season 1 became Netflix’s most-watched TV series for the second half of 2023 with 71.6 million views.

One Piece season 2 is expected to arrive in 2025.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The Last of Us season 2 casts Jeffrey Wright as Isaac
A man sits and stares on the left while an animated man looks on from the right.

Jeffrey Wright is joining The Last of Us season 2. According to Variety, Wright has been cast as Isaac, the same role he played in The Last of Us Part II video game.

According to the character description, Isaac is "the quietly powerful leader of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), a large militia group who sought liberty but instead has become mired in an endless war against a surprisingly resourceful enemy.”

Read more
Netflix’s Knives Out 3 gets a new title and release date
Daniel Craig stands and ponders in a scene from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Benoit Blanc will return for another case next year. Rian Johnson announced Knives Out 3 will be titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The third Knives Out film arrives in 2025 on Netflix, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as Benoit Blanc.

On Friday, Johnson announced the news in a short teaser video on X (formerly Twitter). Craig narrates the video as Blanc, saying, "In the beginning, the knives came out. Then, behold, the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed.”

Read more
Leave the World Behind, One Piece top Netflix’s most-watched list for second half of 2023
Mahershala Ali, Myha'la, Ethan Hawke, and Julia Roberts stand together in Leave the World Behind.

To be more transparent about viewership, Netflix released the second edition of What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report. The study, which covered 99% of all viewing on Netflix, revealed the most-watched movies and TV shows from July to December 2023. 

According to the study, the most popular movie on Netflix in the second half of 2023 was Leave the World Behind, the streamer's No. 5 most popular movie of all time. Released in December 2023, Sam Esmail's apocalyptic thriller registered 121 million views. Heart of Stone, the Gal Gadot-led action thriller, came in second with 109.6 million views, followed by Leo (96 million), Nowhere (86.2 million), and The Out-Laws (83.8 million).

Read more