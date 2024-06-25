Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece has added four villains to its season 2 cast.

The new cast members include Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves) as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson (Batwoman) as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn (Warrior) as Miss Valentine, and David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil) as Mr. 3. These four characters are agents in the criminal organization known as Baroque Works.

Out from the shadows comes your first look at who's playing the Baroque Works agents in the upcoming season of ONE PIECE: David Dastmalchian is Mr. 3

Jazzara Jaslyn is Miss Valentine

Camrus Johnson is Mr. 5

Daniel Lasker is Mr. 9 pic.twitter.com/YLEsXhatix — Netflix (@netflix) June 25, 2024

Based on the manga series by Eiichiro Oda, the live-action One Piece depicts the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. The group sails the high seas to find “One Piece,” Gold Roger’s famous treasure that would make Luffy the “King of the Pirates.”

Besides Godoy, One Piece’s cast stars Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Additional cast members include Vincent Regan as Vice Admiral Garp, Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown, Morgan Davies as Koby, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, Langley Kirkwood as Captain “Axe Hand” Morgan, Steven Ward as Dracule Mihawk, Craig Fairbrass as Zeff, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, and McKinley Belcher III as Arlong.

One Piece was developed for Netflix by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda. Joe Tracz joins Owens as a co-showrunner on season 2. Produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix, One Piece was created in partnership with manga publisher Shueisha.

One Piece’s eight-episode first season began streaming on August 31, 2023. According to What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report, One Piece season 1 became Netflix’s most-watched TV series for the second half of 2023 with 71.6 million views.

One Piece season 2 is expected to arrive in 2025.

