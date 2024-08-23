 Skip to main content
One Piece season 2 cast: Find out which actors are joining the live-action franchise

This past week, Netflix’s One Piece season 2 has received several exciting casting updates.

The latest addition to the live-action series is Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, a member of Baroque Works who hunts down the Straw Hats. Chandran is best known for her roles as Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton season 2 and Amelia Brown in How to Date Billy Walsh. Chandran joins previously announced new cast members Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, and Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk.

The full list of season 2 additions includes Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Clive Russell as Crocus, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, and Ty Keogh as Dalton.

Her past is shrouded in secrecy but her skills as a Baroque Works agent are unmatched. Here’s your first look at the face of Miss Wednesday! #OnePieceLiveAction pic.twitter.com/bGxeb1mFP7

&mdash; ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) August 23, 2024

One Piece is based on the beloved manga series by Eiichiro Oda. Netflix’s live-action series follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), a young adventurer who sets sail to find Gold Roger’s (Michael Dorman) missing treasure, the One Piece. If Monkey finds the legendary treasure, he will become “The King of the Pirates.” Monkey needs help achieving this dream, so he forms a crew known as the Straw Hats. Monkey’s gang includes Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Developed for television by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, One Piece season 1 premiered in August 2023. The show was an instant hit on its way to becoming Netflix’s most-watched TV show for the second half of 2023. All episodes in season 1 are streaming on Netflix.

One Piece is currently filming in Cape Town, South Africa. Season 2 is expected to arrive in 2025.

