Who is Ormund Hightower? Find out who will play him in House of the Dragon season 3

House of the Dragon season 3 is gaining another ally for the Greens. James Norton has been cast as Ormund Hightower in House of the Dragon season 3.

Per Variety, Norton’s Ormund Hightower is currently leading an army of Hightower troops to King’s Landing to support the Greens in their fight against Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and the Blacks. Ormund is Otto’s (Rhys Ifans) nephew, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Gwayne’s (Freddie Fox) cousin, and the Lord of Oldtown. Ormund was referenced in season 2, but never appeared on screen.

Norton is an English actor best known for his roles in TV shows like Happy Valley, War & Peace, Grantchester, McMafia, and The Nevers. Norton will next appear in House of Guinness, Netflix’s upcoming drama series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, and King and Conqueror, a historical series with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. On the film side, Norton starred in Bob Marley: One Love, Little Women, and Joy.

In August 2024, House of the Dragon co-creator Ryan Condal revealed the show had been renewed for two more seasons, with season 4 to serve as the series’ epic conclusion. However, season 4 has not been officially greenlit by HBO. Season 3 is expected to go into production in the first half of 2025. No release window has been confirmed for the third season. Seasons 1 and 2 aired in October 2022 and June 2024, respectively. Using these timeframes as a template, it’s safe to assume season 3 will air in the summer of 2026.

House of the Dragon Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max

Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon depicts the violent civil war within the Targaryen family. At the end of season 2, war is inevitable, as the Greens and the Blacks ready their dragons for battle.

House of the Dragon‘s ensemble includes Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Sonoya Mizuno, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, and Jefferson Hall.

Condal and George R.R. Martin created House of the Dragon, based on the latter’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood. Stream the first two seasons on Max.