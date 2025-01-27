The White Lotus season 3 trailer: What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand

Mike White’s Emmy-winning series is heading to Thailand for another drama-fueled vacation in The White Lotus season 3.

“What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand,” Michelle Monahan’s Jaclyn says to friends Kate (Leslie Bibb) and Laurie (Carrie Coon). Like the previous two iterations, The White Lotus season 3 will explore the guests and employees over one week at a Thai resort. The social satire promises to include mystery, lies, and deception. And one person will be leaving in a bodybag.

“Our hotel is the best in the world,” an employee says in the trailer. “At the end of the week, you will be an entirely different person.”

The season 3 ensemble includes Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O’Reilly, and Shalini Peiris.

Natasha Rothwell reprises her role as Belinda, the spa manager from The White Lotus in Hawaii in season 1.

The White Lotus is created, written, and directed by Mike White. Executive producers include White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine.

Season 1 premiered in July and was set in Hawaii. The series won 10 Emmys, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Season 2 premiered in December 2022 and was set in Sicily. Season 2 received 23 Emmy nominations, winning five.

Ahead of season 3, HBO renewed The White Lotus for season 4.

The White Lotus season 3 premieres at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16. It will air on HBO and stream on Max.