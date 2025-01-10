 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Severance creator knows how the series ends, hopes to make season 3 soon

By
A man holds a paper in his fingers for Severance.
Apple TV+

It’s been three years since Mark S. screamed, “She’s alive!” before the screen cut to black in the Severance season 1 finale. After numerous setbacks and delays, Severance season 2 returns to Apple TV+ this month.

The Emmy-nominated sci-fi drama enters its sophomore season with several unanswered questions, many of which revolve around the mysterious Lumon Industries. With so many queries and nothing guaranteed past season 2, does the Severance creative team have a roadmap to the ending? Have no fear. Creator Dan Erickson knows how the series ends.

Recommended Videos

“I have a pretty solid idea of the endpoint of the show,” Erickson said in an interview with Gizmodo. “I have kind of a final scene that has always been in my head and answers to some of the big questions. I think you sort of have to know those in order to know the rules of the world that you’re writing. But also, I think it’s balanced because I like to be surprised by the show too.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

In Severance, a team of Lumon’s employees have undergone a surgical procedure called severance that separates memories between their work (“innie”) and personal (“outie”) lives. At the end of season 1, Mark S. (Adam Scott) and his team activated the overtime contingency, awakening their innies in the outside world. In season 2, Mark’s group faces the repercussions of their actions as they continue to investigate their employer’s motivations.

Besides Scott, Severance season 2 stars Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, Sarah Bock, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette.

Erickson also has “an idea” about how many seasons he wants to do of the hit Apple TV+ show. Season 3 has not been renewed, though it will be in all likelihood given the success of the first one. If granted a third season, Erickson wants to avoid another three-year hiatus and get season 3 out “sooner.”

“You’re always looking to sort of fine-tune the process and take what works and leave what doesn’t work and streamline things,” Erickson said. “So, my hope is that if there is a season three, it’s going to be sooner.”

Severance season 2 premieres on Apple TV+, with the first episode on Friday, January 17, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Mark gets new co-workers in mysterious teaser trailer for Severance season 2
A man puts his hands through flaps and looks as a woman stares behing him.

Things look a bit different for Mark upon his return to Lumon in the new teaser for Severance season 2.

The Apple TV+ series follows the employees of Lumon Industries who underwent a special medical procedure called "severance," which separates memories between work and personal life. In the season 1 finale, Mark (Adam Scott) exposed his "innie" to the outside world and learned that his wife did not die. In fact, she's alive and working under the name of Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman), Lumon's wellness counselor. In the season 2 teaser, Mark's newfound knowledge kicks in when the elevator doors open to his work floor.

Read more
Netflix has your next fall binge series with The Diplomat season 2 trailer
A woman sits in the middle of another woman and man.

In The Diplomat season 2 trailer, Keri Russell shakes things up as she investigates a conspiracy that leads to the top of the British government.

The sophomore season begins in the waking moments of the season 1 finale, where an explosion nearly kills Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). However, the footage reveals that Hal survived. That doesn't change the fact that someone wanted him dead. Who might that be? That's a question for Ambassador Kate Wyler (Russell).

Read more
The Rings of Power renewal update: Will LOTR series receive a season 3?
rings of power season 3 renewal update amazon prime video lord the s2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just concluded its fantastic second season with an epic battle that alters the future of Middle-earth. Naturally, the finale sets up a third season. However, Amazon has yet to renew the prequel series. Per a recent report in The Hollywood Reporter, more Rings of Power is coming to the streamer.

Amazon is "on the verge" of renewing The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for a third season. Showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have reportedly been preparing season 3's story even without an official renewal. Payne and McKay have reportedly established a writers' room for the third season. In February, Payne and McKay inked new three-year deals to remain with Amazon MGM Studios.

Read more