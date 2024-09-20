The deadly competition has only just begun in Squid Game season 2.

Netflix revealed the first teaser for the upcoming season during Geeked Week 2024. The footage marks the return of Seong Gi-hun (Emmy winner Lee Jung-Jae), who finds himself back in the game as Player 456, complete with his green tracksuit. Meanwhile, the pink soldiers prepare to face the contestants, and the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) takes his post to call all the shots.

“We are ready to start the game,” the Front Man says before the chaos begins.

Season 2 is set three years after Gi-hun won the first Squid Game in season 1. Instead of traveling to Los Angeles to be with his daughter, he abandons his flight and sets out on a mission to end the games once and for all. Per Netflix’s season 2 synopsis, “Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.”

Squid Game: Season 2 | Special Teaser | Netflix

Other returning cast members include Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho, the Front Man’s brother, and Gong Yoo as the salesman who recruits contestants for the game.

Squid Game season 2’s new cast features Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an.

Hwang Dong-hyuk returns to Squid Game season 2 as the director, writer, and producer. For his work in season 1’s first episode, Hwang became the first South Korean to win the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

Squid Game season 2 arrives on Netflix on December 26. Season 3 premieres in 2025 and will be the series’ last.