  1. Movies & TV

Space Force season 2 trailer teases mayhem on Earth, in space

By

“Whatever happens on the moon, stays on the moon!” Last season on Netflix‘s Space Force, Steve Carell’s Gen. Mark R. Naird did everything he could to keep the space race with China from becoming a full-blown war. However, the tension has ramped up in the first trailer for Space Force 2.

In the clip below, Mark faces a congressional committee about his position as Space Force’s Chief of Space Operations. There’s also a new administration in power, and it isn’t sure if Space Force should simply abandon its mission. If Mark can’t whip Space Force into shape in just a few months, then he will be stripped of his command.

While the personal stakes are high for Mark, he still has a remarkable knack for getting himself in awkward situations. And there will be plenty of comedic moments between the characters, both in space and on Earth. The trailer also spends some time on the burgeoning romantic relationship between Captain Angela and Dr. Chan Kaifang.

The trailer also reveals that Patton Oswalt plays a role this season as an astronaut in space on an extended mission. How his storyline intersects with the rest of the narrative isn’t explicitly revealed, but Oswalt’s presence is always welcome in a Greg Daniels comedy. His Parks & Recreation guest appearance was memorable, and accurately sums up nerd culture in the span of a few minutes.

John Malkovich also stars in the series as Dr. Adrian Mallory, with Ben Schwartz as F. Tony Scarapiducci, Diana Silvers as Erin Naird, Tawny Newsome as Capt. Angela Ali, Jimmy O. Yang as Kaifang, and Don Lake as Brig. Gen. Bradley Gregory. The series was created by Carell and Daniels, both of whom famously teamed on the American version of The Office.

The cast of Space Force is led by Steve Carell (bottom row, center).

Space Force season 2 will premiere on Netflix on Friday, February 18.

Editors' Recommendations

How to deactivate your Instagram account

Instagram login screen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 vs. Galaxy Tab S6

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 feat image.

How to set up notification summaries in iOS 15

iOS 15 preview webpage on an iPhone 11.

Universal Control is finally here, and it’s blown my mind

Universal Control on MacOS Monterey at Apple's WWDC event

How to create a group in Gmail

Gmail app cover image.

How to use Continuity Markup and Sketch

how to use continuity markup sketch mac ipad pencils pixabay

The iRobot Roomba i3+ is $200 cheaper at Walmart today

iRobot Roomba i3 Plus cleaning a wooden floor.

Shop Chromebooks for as low as $119 at this Best Buy sale

The Acer Chromebook 311 in silver.

These HP Pavilion laptops are ON SALE right now

The 14-inch HP Pavilion Laptop with icons on the screen.

Grab a Dell G15 gaming laptop for only $600 — over $400 off!

best 15 inch laptops dell xps 2020 02 768x6400

The best racing games for Xbox Series X

best xbox one x games forza horizon 4 review 12

Nvidia’s enigmatic GA103 GPU finally spotted in the wild

The first appearance of Nvidia's GA103 GPU from a RTX 3080 Ti laptop.

Dell is having a crazy sale on high-end gaming monitors

Alienware AW2521HFL 25-inch gaming monitor in white.