Sweet Tooth season 2 trailer: the next Last of Us?

You may see the 10-year-old kid with antlers from Netflix’s Sweet Tooth and think “that’s a weird-looking show.” And you would not be wrong, because Gus, the titular “Sweet Tooth,” is far less bizarre than many of the other human and animal hybrids in the story. The series is based upon Jeff Lemire’s comic of the same name that takes place in a world crippled by a pandemic. When most of humanity perished, the hybrids emerged at a rapid pace. But as seen in the new trailer for Sweet Tooth season 2, the remaining humans are still a major threat to Gus and his fellow hybrids.

Sweet Tooth Season 2 | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix

Gus is, shall we say, not really a fighter. He is, after all, quite young. The only reason that Gus left the safety of his home is that he believes that the mother he has never met is still alive somewhere in Colorado. But as seen at the end of season 1, Gus has been captured by the Last Men, and their leader, General Abbot. They believe that Gus’ unique biology may hold the key to finding a cure for “the sick” that has ravaged humanity. And they don’t care to ask permission to experiment on him.

Related Videos

What’s a deer boy to do? Judging by the footage in the trailer, it looks like Gus is using his antlers to go on the offensive. Another factor in Gus’ favor is that his protector, Tommy Jepperd, appears to be closing in on his location while making a few new allies of his own.

Christian Convery and Nonso Anozie headline the series as Gus and Tommy Jepperd, respectively. The series also features Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Marlon Williams as Johnny, and James Brolin as the narrator. New additions to the cast for season 2 include Christopher Cooper Jr. as Teddy Turtle and Yonas Kibreab as Finn Fox.

The second season of Sweet Tooth will premiere on Netflix on April 27.

Editors' Recommendations