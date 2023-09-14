 Skip to main content
Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson bro up in Aquaman 2’s first trailer

Blair Marnell
By

2019 seems like such a long time ago that it’s easy to forget that Aquaman was far and away the most successful movie in the DC Extended Universe. The Flash and the rest of this year’s superhero film flops could only dream of matching Aquaman‘s $1.148 billion worldwide gross. Can the upcoming sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, deliver a turnaround for DC’s movies ahead of the big James Gunn-led reboot? That remains to be seen. However, the first trailer for the film is banking heavily upon the burgeoning bromance between Jason Momoa’s Aquaman/Arthur Curry, and his estranged half-brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson).

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom | Trailer

Orm was the villain in the original Aquaman, and Arthur had to step up as a hero in order to dethrone his sibling and become the new king of Atlantis. The trailer picks up a considerable amount of time later, with Aquaman married and now the father of a young child. Arthur has also settled into his role as a monarch, but his world comes crashing down on him when Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) returns with a weapon that tips the balance of power in his favor. And Black Manta’s revenge on Aquaman may put the entire world in danger.

Patrick Wilson and Jason Mamoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Presumably, Arthur promised Orm his freedom in return for his assistance against Black Manta. Regardless, Orm is clearly resisting Arthur’s attempts at brotherly bonding even if he grudgingly admits that his half-brother may have what it takes to rule the oceans.

Blink and you’ll miss Amber Heard’s brief appearance in the trailer as Mera, Aquaman’s wife and the mother of his son. This certainly seems like a response to the backlash over Heard’s court battles with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. But director James Wan has stated that Mera’s diminished part allowed him to focus the film’s story on Arthur and Orm.

Nicole Kidman reprises her role as Arthur and Orm’s mother, Atlanna, alongside Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin, Vincent Regan as Atlan, Jani Zhao as Stingray, and Indya Moore as Karshon.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will swim into theaters on Friday, December 20.

