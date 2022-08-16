 Skip to main content
Former Karate Kid rivals join forces in Cobra Kai season 5 trailer

Blair Marnell
By

The Karate Kid movies conditioned us to expect the good guys to win every time. After all, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) never lost a tournament on the big screen. In Cobra Kai season 4, Daniel and his former rival, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), were united by their desire to see Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and his devotees go down in defeat at the annual All Valley Tournament. Unfortunately for them, Terry rigged the tournament in his favor, and now Cobra Kai is quite literally the only game in town in the new trailer for season 5.

In the wake of Cobra Kai’s convincing victory, the kids of the valley have overwhelmingly chosen it over Daniel’s Miyagi-Do Karate. Cobra Kai is franchising, and Terry has grander ambitions than just ruling the valley’s karate scene. That’s why he’s calling in some backup of his own to serve as his fellow instructors. And with Johnny out of town, Daniel has had no choice but to turn to another former rival for help: Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto), the man he once faced in The Karate Kid Part II.

Before Johnny can come back to town, he has a tall order to pull off. Johnny wants to repair his relationship with his son, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), and bring home his former student, Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), in a single road trip. This is especially difficult because Robby and Miguel hate each other, and Johnny doesn’t know how to help them find common ground.

Johnny Lawrence and Chozen Toguchi in Cobra Kai season 5.

Regardless, the new trailer reveals that Johnny will be back in the valley to fight alongside Danny and Chozen. In fact, Johnny and Chozen appear to take it upon themselves to teach Cobra Kai’s instructors a lesson they’ll never forget. Meanwhile, John Kreese (Martin Kove) isn’t letting prison wear him down, and his return is also inevitable.

Cobra Kai season 5 will premiere on Netflix on September 9.

