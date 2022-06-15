Only Murders in the Building season 2 trailer starts a new mystery

Last year, Only Murders in the Building became a breakout hit on Hulu, thanks in large part to the core comedic trio at the heart of the series: Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Within the world of the show, Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora (Gomez) are all neighbors in the Arconia building, who struck up a friendship and started their own true-crime podcast to solve the murder of Mabel’s friend, Tim Kono. That mystery came to an end in the first season finale. However, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel have much bigger problems in the upcoming second season.

In the new trailer for season 2, the trio learns that they are all suspects in the murder of Bunny Folger, the now-deceased former president of the Arconia Board. And clearing their names won’t be easy now that everyone knows who they are.

Here’s the official season 2 synopsis, courtesy of Hulu:

“Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.”

New additions to the cast for season 2 include Cara Delevingne as Alice, Michael Rapaport as Detective Kreps, as well as Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer in undisclosed roles.

Only Murders in the Building was created by Martin and John Hoffman. The second season will begin streaming on Hulu on Tuesday, June 28. Before then, you can catch up on the entire first season on Hulu.

