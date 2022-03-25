Hulu sets a date for Only Murders In the Building season 2

Does it seem like only yesterday that Hulu premiered Only Murders in the Building? Truthfully, it’s been less than a year since the series premiere. But fans of the true-crime comedy won’t have to wait long for new episodes. Hulu has announced that Only Murders in the Building season 2 will premiere on June 28.

Hulu made the announcement with a new video starring the show’s three main cast members: Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. In the clips below, the cast can’t seem to keep a straight face while shooting the promo … multiple times.

The synopsis for the new season reveals that Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) are in big trouble this year. The amateur sleuths turned true crime podcasters have been implicated in a murder themselves. And they won’t be the only podcast team searching for answers.

“Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue — the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.”

Cara Delevingne is joining the cast this season as a woman named Alice, while Michael Rapaport will portray Detective Kreps, the man in charge of solving Bunny’s murder.

Martin co-created Only Murders in the Building with John Hoffman. They also executive produce the series alongside Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.

