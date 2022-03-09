Anthony seeks a wife in new Bridgerton season 2 trailer

In the inaugural season of Netflix’s breakout hit, Bridgerton, Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) found true love. Now, it’s her brother’s turn in season 2, whether he wants to or not! In the new trailer for Bridgerton season 2, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) becomes the most eligible bachelor of the social season, thanks to meddling from his mother. Among the ladies, he’s quite a catch. But what they don’t know is that Anthony has no intention of marrying for love. It’s simply something that he has to do for familial reasons.

That’s why Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) is so alarmed at the apparent match between her sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran), and Anthony. Kate wants her sister to have a husband who truly loves her, and that’s not Anthony. As Kate attempts to prevent their marriage, she finds herself falling for Anthony. And the feeling is mutual. But if they act on those romantic impulses it may hurt Edwina far worse than anything else they could do.

Additionally, the rest of the kingdom hasn’t forgotten about Lady Whistledown, the gossip columnist who seems to know all about the inner workings of high society. That’s because she’s actually Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). But only the audience knows the truth. Regardless, Penelope may have gotten too complacent with her alter ego, and there’s already a plot designed to expose her identity.

Adjoa Andoh also stars in the series alongside Lorraine Ashbourne, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Shelley Conn, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Calam Lynch, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, and Rupert Young.

Every episode of Bridgerton season 2 will hit Netflix on March 25.

