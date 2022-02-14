  1. Movies & TV

Bridgerton season 2 trailer hints at new romance and gossip

By

A new social season is about to begin in the world of Netflix‘s breakout romantic hit Bridgerton. And that means Lady Whistledown is sharpening her swords, so to speak, with all of the delicious gossip for her newsletter. In the first trailer for Bridgerton season 2, Netflix isn’t letting you forget about last season’s revelation about Lady Whistledown’s true identity. There’s also a glimpse of the romantic complications to come.

This season is based upon Julia Quinn’s second Bridgerton novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me. The focus this time is on the eldest Bridgerton son, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). Last season, Anthony resolved to make a marriage pact without being hindered by love. As Netflix describes it, Anthony is searching for “a debutante who meets his impossible standards.” And Anthony believes that he’s found his match in Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran).

Of course, it just wouldn’t be Bridgerton if there weren’t obstacles to the marriage. That’s where we meet this year’s leading lady, Kate Sharma (Shelley Conn). Kate is so horrified by Anthony’s desire to marry her sister for reasons other than love that she puts herself between their union. Unfortunately for both of them, Kate and Anthony find themselves developing feelings for each other … which would only hurt Edwina if they came out.

A scene from Bridgerton season 2.

Regé-Jean Page will not reprise his role this season as Simon Basset. Regardless, Simon’s wife and Anthony’s sister, Daphne Basset (Phoebe Dynevor), will remain a vital part of the series. Other returning cast members include Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Harriet Cains as Philippa Featherington, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Bridgerton season 2 will premiere on Netflix on March 25.

