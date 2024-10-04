 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

The Rings of Power season 2 did what House of the Dragon couldn’t

By
Sauron stands near Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2.
Ben Rothstein / Prime Video

It’s hard not to group The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon together. Not only are the two shows similar in genre and budget but they’ve also aired their first two seasons in close proximity to each other. Both have made, along with The Witcher and — to a lesser extent — The Wheel of Time, ambitious plays for the title of the Best Post-Game of Thrones Fantasy Show on TV. Neither has managed to really fill that monumental series’ shoes yet, but their shared desire to achieve similar levels of success has been apparent from the beginning.

On top of all of that, The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon released very similar debut seasons in 2022. That is to say that their first seasons both turned out to be, for all intents and purposes, extended prologues to their core stories. House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power were both dinged for that choice, and viewers were forced to wait two years to see whether their second seasons would deliver on the long-winded promises of their debuts.

Recommended Videos

House of the Dragon, for its part, failed to do that. Outside of one memorable midseason episode, the HBO series’ sophomore run left plenty to be desired. It was full of the same long stretches of table-setting that viewers got from the show’s first, as well as superfluous Game of Thrones tie-ins and an ending that functions more as a trailer for what’s to come than an actual climax. The Rings of Power, conversely, hasn’t made the same mistakes. The Prime Video series’ second season isn’t just better than its first; it has also delivered everything The Rings of Power promised it would two years ago.

Related

The key to Rings of Powers’ success? Momentum

A bloodied Celebrimbor sits near Sauron in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2.
Ben Rothstein / Prime Video

When you compare The Rings of Power‘s first two seasons, the immediate impression one gets of its second is that it is definitively darker than its predecessor. That’s by design. The season’s increased focus on Sauron (Charlie Vickers) allows it to explore the darkness at the heart of The Rings of Power‘s story far more extensively than the show’s admirable but misguided first season. The greater darkness provided by Sauron’s central, outwardly antagonistic role imbues The Rings of Power with a more palpable tension and sense of danger this time around. By forcing us to watch Sauron manipulate his way to power, the series instills a feeling of dread in the viewer, along with a desire to see someone stop him.

The race to thwart Sauron before he finishes forging his highly coveted Rings of Power also gives the series a more satisfying and engaging forward momentum. Its second season’s present-day storyline begins literally in motion with Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) trying to reach the Elven kingdom of Lindon before the other. The season’s momentum is sometimes halted when The Rings of Power turns its attention back to its weakest and most stagnant storylines — namely, those involving Isildur (Maxim Baldry) and The Stranger (Daniel Weyman), the latter of whom spends the entirety of The Rings of Power season 2… um… searching for his wizard staff. For the most part, though, the season feels more well-paced and cohesive than The Rings of Power‘s lackluster, meandering first.

The narrative arcs are richer … and more satisfying

Adar stands near an orc in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2.
Ross Ferguson / Prime Video

For much of The Rings of Power‘s debut season, the slow corruption of Middle-earth was too vaguely drawn and defined to dramatically ground or propel it in any tangible or compelling way. By using the forging of the Rings as its dramatic anchor point this season, though, the series finds a way to tell a clear story across its latest episodes. The goings-on of Middle-earth’s Elves, Dwarves, and even the Men of Númenor all feel intricately tied in The Rings of Power‘s second season to Sauron’s manipulations and his overarching campaign for tyrannical domination. That means the series not only feels more narratively cohesive this year but most of its plot beats also feel genuinely important. They carry with them a dramatic weight that is both immediately obvious and impactful.

Many of The Rings of Power season 2’s final moments seem inevitable right from the outset, but the series builds toward most of them — like Celebrimbor’s final stand against Sauron and the latter’s retaking of his Orc army — patiently and deliberately enough that you are nonetheless moved by the tragedy of them. This is a series that is trying to cover broad themes with equally big, operatic creative strokes, and in most of its second season’s episodes, The Rings of Power‘s large-scale scope feels both real and justified. The same cannot be said for House of the Dragon season 2, which has no clear beginning, middle, or end, and which rarely figures out how to fully weaponize and maximize its impressive budget.

Rings of Power fulfills the promise it made when it began

Elrond walks through a group of Orcs in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2.
Ross Ferguson / Prime Video

There are many surface-level ways in which The Rings of Power season 2 is an improvement on the show’s first. It has, for example, more of the kind of awe-inspiring action sequences that help it stand out as a legitimately blockbuster-sized TV experience. More importantly, though, The Rings of Power‘s second season doesn’t leave you feeling like your time has been wasted watching it.

The landscape of Middle-earth fundamentally changes over the course of the season, and its eight episodes consistently fulfill the promise of Sauron’s ominous reemergence at the end of The Rings of Power season 1. Can anyone say the same thing about how House of the Dragon season 1’s final, foreboding closeup of Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) was followed up this year?

House of the Dragon S02 E08 Season Finale Trailer

Despite what many of its critics expected, The Rings of Power has done what its biggest competitor couldn’t. It has returned with a second season that isn’t just better but actually feels like it tells a complete, satisfying story. It’s a season that, unlike House of the Dragon‘s sophomore batch of episodes, does more than enough right to give viewers hope for The Rings of Power ‘s future. One only wishes the same could be said about House of the Dragon season 2.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power seasons 1-2 are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex is a TV and movies writer based out of Los Angeles. In addition to Digital Trends, his work has been published by…
HBO drops 2 dueling trailers for House of the Dragon season 2
A man preps for battle in House of the Dragon season 2.

Why weren't there any dragons at the beginning of Game of Thrones? It's largely because of the events depicted in the prequel series, House of the Dragon. Despite having control over the seven kingdoms of Westeros, the Targaryen family just couldn't stop themselves from destroying each other. The march to war unfolded over many years in season 1, but now there's only room for one person on the Iron Throne. The just-released first two trailers for House of the Dragon season 2 invite viewers to pick a side between the Black and the Green.

House of the Dragon | Official Black Trailer | Max

Read more
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reveals what modern fantasy is missing
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cast assembled on one of the film's posters.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is far better than it has any right to be. The film, which counts Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, and Michelle Rodriguez among its stars, is Hollywood’s latest attempt to profit off the popularity of the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop roleplaying game. The industry’s previous attempts to do so went famously poorly. Fortunately, Honor Among Thieves isn’t just a marked improvement on the previous Dungeons & Dragons movies, but it’s also a genuinely fun adventure film that has more heart in it than most other blockbusters that are released nowadays.

Part of the film’s charm is its lighthearted, straightforward comedic tone. From the moment it begins, Honor Among Thieves doesn’t take itself too seriously. While it features more than its fair share of exposition and world-building, too, the film doesn’t ever get too bogged down in setting up the “seriousness” of its fantasy world. Instead, Honor Among Thieves focuses all of its efforts on telling a fantasy adventure story that is, above all else, infectiously fun.

Read more
What we’d like to see in House of the Dragon season 2
what wed like to see in house of the dragon season two rhaenyra episode 10 0

House of the Dragon cemented itself as one of the best shows currently streaming on HBO Max and aired on HBO with an explosive finale that finally began the Dance of the Dragons. After 10 episodes of development spanning 20+ years and multiple storylines, the show finally delivered on its promise of fire and blood and officially kickstarted the Dance following Lucerys Velaryon's death at the hands of his uncle, Aemond Targaryen. In a major departure from Fire & Blood, Lucerys' death was accidental, adding an additional dire element to an already tragic story.

With season 1 such a resounding success, hopes for season 2 are higher than ever. Before its premiere this fall, there was much arguing about whether House of the Dragon could restore Game of Thrones' tarnished legacy, and the show lived up to the task, delivering a compelling and thrilling season with stellar performances and incredible writing. Not every choice made by the showrunners was a hit with critics and audiences, but season 1 of House of the Dragon was an objective success. It drove the conversation every Sunday night, becoming the closest thing to appointment television we've had since Game of Thrones ended in 2019.

Read more