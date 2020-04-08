  1. Movies & TV

Netflix reveals release date and a new cast member for Space Force

By

A new Netflix show Space Force is coming to the streaming service on Friday, May 29. 

Space Force is from the same minds as comedy favorites like The Office and Parks and Recreation and stars big names like Steve Carell, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, and more. 

Just like The Office, Space Force will be a workplace comedy — this time focusing on the employees of America’s newest military branch. The series follows Carell, who plays the four-star Gen. Mark R. Naird, as he moves his family to a remote location in Colorado to lead a team of researchers and scientists.

Friends alum Kudrow will be playing Carell’s wife. 

Steve Carrell and Ben Schwartz in Space Force
Steve Carrell and Ben Schwartz in Space Force Netflix

The cast also features John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake. 

The Office was the most-watched show on Netflix in 2018, and even though it leaves the streaming service in January 2021 to exclusively live on NBCUniversal’s Peacock, the cast and concept of Space Force could be a promising replacement. 

The idea for Space Force was initially announced in January 2019 after President Donald Trump announced a sixth branch of the military that would be tasked with protecting the U.S. and its allies in space. 

Space Force
Steve Carrell is is leading an all-star cast. Aaron Epstein/Netflix

Trump’s idea was at first met with a combination of excitement, dread, and mockery. Trump officially made the United States Space Force (USSF) a branch of the military on December 20 by signing into law the $738 billion defense bill.

It has been a year of firsts for the USSF since it officially became a branch of the military. In February, the USSF quietly conducted its first test launch of an unarmed nuclear-capable ballistic missile across the Pacific Ocean. The USSF also launched a military communications satellite into space last month, which was the first time the new military branch actually went to space. 

Editors' Recommendations

The 50 best shows on Hulu right now

best sitcoms letterkenny hulu

The 50 best shows on Amazon Prime right now

The 50 best shows on Netflix right now

The Witcher Netflix

The best sitcoms to stream right now

best sitcoms pilot

Disco Elysium port is confirmed for the Nintendo Switch

disco elysium switch port

Digital Trends Live: Virus updates, WhatsApp cracks down, Dragon returns

episode 353 10104812 0 image a 81 1552514172601

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will spend $1 billion to help fight coronavirus

Coronavirus stimulus checks: Everything you need to know

Mayo Clinic is using autonomous shuttle buses to transport COVID-19 tests

WHO’s Play Apart Together campaign uses games to promote social distancing

Sony unveils PlayStation 5 controller design in surprise tweet

new playstation 5 dualsense controller ps5 tweet press 2

Google Chrome’s new Tab Groups will bring some order to your tab chaos

Chrome Logo

SpaceX Dragon spacecraft completes final mission ahead of crewed launch

hp supercomputer still alive in space spacex dragon capsule 3 720x720

Apple Maps prioritizes searches that matter more during pandemic

Nuro’s driverless delivery pod greenlighted for California trial