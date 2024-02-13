 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in February

Blair Marnell
By

February is a good month for sci-fi lovers on Peacock. Although the science fiction and fantasy section is still ruled by lackluster direct-to-video fare like Brute Sanity, Jurassic City, and Bermuda Tentacles (all real films, btw), three new additions to Peacock give the streamer more firepower in that category.

This month’s picks for the three sci-fi movies on Peacock that you need to watch in February include one of Christopher Nolan’s best films, a Jurassic World sequel, and a different kind of action hero for Will Smith.

Recommended Videos

Inception (2010)

Leonardo DiCaprio in Inception.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Inception is real in Christopher Nolan’s twisty sci-fi masterpiece, but Dom Cobb ( Leonardo DiCaprio) knows all too well just how dangerous that could be. When Inception begins, Cobb and his associates work as corporate thieves who enter the dreams of their victims in order to learn their secrets. Their next job is more complex, because the client, Mr. Saito (Ken Watanabe), wants them to enter the mind of Robert Fischer Jr. (Oppenheimer‘s Cillian Murphy), and convince him that it’s his own idea to break up his father’s business empire.

Related

Cobb’s prize for this task is a chance to reunite with his children after years in exile. But once Cobb and his team are in the dreamscape, the specter of his dead wife, Mal (Marion Cotillard), haunts them at every turn, even though she is just a manifestation of Cobb’s subconscious.

Watch Inception on Peacock.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
Universal Pictures

Three years after the events of Jurassic World, Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) reunite in the first sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. After the debacle at the Jurassic World theme park, the governments of the world are ready to let the entire island of dinosaurs perish in a volcanic event.

Sir Benjamin Lockwood (James Cromwell) and his assistant, Eli Mills (Rafe Spall), give Owen and Claire the chance to save every dinosaur they can before the island is destroyed. However, conservation is the farthest thing from Lockwood’s mind, as his agenda may inadvertently transform the Earth forever.

Watch Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on Peacock.

I, Robot (2004)

Will Smith in I, Robot.
20th Century Studios

Say what you will about the 2004 version of Isaac Asimov’s I, Robot, the film doesn’t pretend to be a direct adaptation of the original story. The movie features a surprisingly subdued Will Smith as Del Spooner, a Chicago Police detective who has come to hate and fear robots after witnessing their cold emotionless logic firsthand. Regardless, Spooner had formed a friendship with Dr. Alfred Lanning (James Cromwell), the man who was responsible for the robots that serve humanity in 2035.

When Lanning is murdered, the only viable suspect is Sonny (Alan Tudyk), an advanced robot who can experience dreams and emotions. Sonny angrily denies that he murdered Lanning, and as the investigation continues, Spooner is forced to agree. There’s something larger at play, and even Spooner can’t foresee the real threat that emerges.

Watch I, Robot on Peacock.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 best Amazon Prime Video movies to watch instead of the Super Bowl 2024
Cipher is assaulted by three men in Fast X.

If you're not watching the 2024 Super Bowl this Sunday, then what are you doing? The big game may be like a national holiday for some people, but not everyone is into sports and it's just another Sunday for them. But just because traditional TV channels will be all over the Super Bowl, it doesn't mean that you have to be. As an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, you can make your own programming plans instead of settling for a three- to four-hour football game.

While there are a lot of great films on Prime Video, our picks for the three Amazon Prime Video movies to watch instead of the Super Bowl were chosen because they're more likely to leave you in a good mood after watching them. Asteroid City is arguably a better film than all three of the movies below, but Wes Anderson's emotional film deals with things like grief that just aren't fun to grapple with, especially if you're trying to push the Super Bowl experience out of your mind. The following three movies should help you with that.

Read more
Loudermilk is a big hit on Netflix. You should watch these 3 similar comedy TV shows right now
The cast of Loudermilk.

One of the great things about Netflix and other streaming services like it is that, in addition to delivering new titles to viewers regularly, these services also give us the chance to rediscover stuff that may not have made a huge splash when it was first released.

Now that some users are discovering Loudermilk, a show that was first released in 2017 and ran for three seasons, they may be looking for other stuff that's in the same wheelhouse. This show, which is about an alcoholic who gets clean and tries to put his life back together, features a hugely compelling central performance from Ron Livingston and deftly balances its comedic and dramatic elements. Here are three other shows like it that you should definitely make time for.
Shameless (2011-2021)
Shameless: Season 1

Read more
This underrated Michael Keaton movie is a big Netflix hit. Here’s why you should watch it
Michael Keaton points a gun in American Assassin.

In 2017, American Assassin only had a short stay at the box office on its way toward a disappointing $67.2 million worldwide gross. That seemingly put an end to any ambitions to turn the late Vince Flynn's action-thriller novels into a cinematic franchise. But as we've seen so many times before, the Netflix effect can change everything. Shortly after its arrival on the platform, American Assassin topped the charts of Netflix's 10 most popular movies.

American Assassin plays like a throwback to 1980s action flicks, as former Teen Wolf star Dylan O'Brien steps into a leading role as Mitch Rapp. All Mitch wanted to do was enjoy his life with his girlfriend, Katrina Harper (Charlotte Vega). But after Katrina is killed in a terrorist attack, Mitch makes it his personal mission to hunt down the man responsible for her death. That brings Mitch to the attention of CIA Agent Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton), who recruits him to join the black ops unit Orion. Mitch quickly proves that he belongs in the CIA, but his true test lies ahead when a former member of Orion threatens to destabilize the world with a nuclear weapon.

Read more