3 sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in February

February is a good month for sci-fi lovers on Peacock. Although the science fiction and fantasy section is still ruled by lackluster direct-to-video fare like Brute Sanity, Jurassic City, and Bermuda Tentacles (all real films, btw), three new additions to Peacock give the streamer more firepower in that category.

This month’s picks for the three sci-fi movies on Peacock that you need to watch in February include one of Christopher Nolan’s best films, a Jurassic World sequel, and a different kind of action hero for Will Smith.

Recommended Videos

Inception (2010)

Inception is real in Christopher Nolan’s twisty sci-fi masterpiece, but Dom Cobb ( Leonardo DiCaprio) knows all too well just how dangerous that could be. When Inception begins, Cobb and his associates work as corporate thieves who enter the dreams of their victims in order to learn their secrets. Their next job is more complex, because the client, Mr. Saito (Ken Watanabe), wants them to enter the mind of Robert Fischer Jr. (Oppenheimer‘s Cillian Murphy), and convince him that it’s his own idea to break up his father’s business empire.

Cobb’s prize for this task is a chance to reunite with his children after years in exile. But once Cobb and his team are in the dreamscape, the specter of his dead wife, Mal (Marion Cotillard), haunts them at every turn, even though she is just a manifestation of Cobb’s subconscious.

Watch Inception on Peacock.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Three years after the events of Jurassic World, Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) reunite in the first sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. After the debacle at the Jurassic World theme park, the governments of the world are ready to let the entire island of dinosaurs perish in a volcanic event.

Sir Benjamin Lockwood (James Cromwell) and his assistant, Eli Mills (Rafe Spall), give Owen and Claire the chance to save every dinosaur they can before the island is destroyed. However, conservation is the farthest thing from Lockwood’s mind, as his agenda may inadvertently transform the Earth forever.

Watch Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on Peacock.

I, Robot (2004)

Say what you will about the 2004 version of Isaac Asimov’s I, Robot, the film doesn’t pretend to be a direct adaptation of the original story. The movie features a surprisingly subdued Will Smith as Del Spooner, a Chicago Police detective who has come to hate and fear robots after witnessing their cold emotionless logic firsthand. Regardless, Spooner had formed a friendship with Dr. Alfred Lanning (James Cromwell), the man who was responsible for the robots that serve humanity in 2035.

When Lanning is murdered, the only viable suspect is Sonny (Alan Tudyk), an advanced robot who can experience dreams and emotions. Sonny angrily denies that he murdered Lanning, and as the investigation continues, Spooner is forced to agree. There’s something larger at play, and even Spooner can’t foresee the real threat that emerges.

Watch I, Robot on Peacock.

Editors' Recommendations