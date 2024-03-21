Everything coming to Peacock in April 2024

April is approaching, spring is finally here, and the weather seems to think it’s still winter. That’s OK though, as streaming TV has an abundance of treasures to keep you warm inside your home. In addition to Netflix and Prime Video, Peacock has an impressive library of past and current hit movies and shows available to subscribers.

The highlights for Peacock in April include the series premiere of Orlando Bloom To The Edge and the streaming debut of the hit 2023 animated movie Migration. In addition, Community returns to the streamer, and season 3 of Resident Alien wraps up. Keep reading for the full list of films, series, and live sporting events that will be available on the streaming service throughout the month, as well as everything else coming to Peacock in April 2024.

April 1

Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal (Peacock)*

Bray Wyatt is one of the most revered and mysterious characters in WWE history. The story behind that character and the man himself, Windham Rotunda, has never been documented until now. Using never-before-seen interviews and exclusive backstage footage, Windham Rotunda’s inspiring story unfolds.

This documentary chronicles Windham’s incredible rise to worldwide fame as a WWE superstar, and the struggles and success that came with being a creative visionary. Sadly, in August 2023, Windham passed away at the age of 36. In the wake of his untimely death, Windham leaves behind a family still grieving with loss as they celebrate a lasting legacy that continues to create and inspire.

Community, Seasons 1-6

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 1 – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*

The Way Home, Season 2 – Finale (Hallmark)++

Big Daddy*

Big Sky River

Billy Madison

Blue Crush

Bride Wars

Bridesmaids

Bruce Almighty

Carlito’s Way

Casino

Cheech & Chong Get Out of My Room

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie

Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Click

Cut, Color, Murder

Dazed and Confused

Draft Day*

Engaging Father Christmas

Face/Off

The Fast and the Furious*

2 Fast 2 Furious*

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift*

Fast & Furious*

Fast Five*

Fast & Furious 6*

Father of the Bride

Finding Father Christmas+

The First Wives Club

Flushed Away

Four Weddings and a Funeral

A Gift of Miracles

The Godfather I

The Godfather II

The Godfather III

Guess Who*

Half Baked*

Hancock*

Happy Gilmore

Hello, It’s Me

Hoffa

Hot Tub Time Machine

Just Go With It*

Land*

Legend (‘15)

Liar, Liar

Life of Crime*

Love at First Bark

Madagascar*

Major Payne

Marrying Father Christmas+

The Memory Book

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible: II

Mission: Impossible III

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

My Best Friend’s Wedding*

My Gal Sunday

Noah

Notting Hill

The One

The Other Woman

Paul

Penguins of Madagascar

The Perfect Bride

The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells

R.I.P.D.

Sailing Into Love

Sandra Brown’s White Hot

Savages

Scarface

A Song for Christmas

Spiderman (2002)

Spiderman 2 (2004)

Spiderman 3 (2007)

To Catch a Spy

Tombstone

Tropic Thunder

Undercover Brother

Waiting to Exhale

April 2

Boonie Bears, Seasons 1-2

Boonie Bears Forest Frenzy, Seasons 1-2

House of Gucci

April 3

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2, Season Premiere (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, Episode 10 – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*

An extended and uncensored version of the explosive episode 10 from this season of Emmy Award-nominated series Vanderpump Rules premieres Wednesday, April 3, exclusively on Peacock. The episode will feature bonus scenes and never-before-seen content.

The Weakest Link, Season 3, Season Premiere (NBC)

April 4

Resident Alien, Season 3 – Finale (SYFY)

April 6

One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery+

April 7

Blind Date Book Club+

April 8

Luther, Seasons 1-5

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 2 (Bravo)

When Calls The Heart, Season 11 – Premiere (Hallmark)++

April 10

Hapless, Seasons 1-2

April 12

Pitch Perfect

April 14

The Legend of the Lost Locket+

April 15

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 3 – Finale (Bravo)

April 17

Chucky, Season 3, Part 2

April 18

Orlando Bloom to the Edge, Season 1 – All Episodes – 3 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Actor and adventure enthusiast Orlando Bloom embarks on a physical, mental, and spiritual journey of self-discovery as he undertakes learning three extreme sports — wingsuit flying, free diving, and rock climbing — to push himself to the edge of what is possible.

With family, friends and his spiritual Buddhist practice guiding the way, Bloom is trained by experts who help him overcome obstacles, face his fears, and discover valuable lessons about himself.

Superbuns, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

Buns Bunny, better known by her superhero name, Superbuns, is prone to saving the day with kindness. With the power of a warm heart, she bounds through her neighborhood ready to help her friends, much to their delight and appreciation. Less appreciative, however, is her older sister, Blossom, a self-proclaimed know-it-all who insists that while “kind is kind,” it does not qualify as a superpower.

Thankfully, Superbuns is unapologetically herself and simply cannot stop being kind — even when it’s challenging, inconvenient, or nearly impossible to figure out how.

April 19

Migration (Peacock Exclusive)*

April 21

Falling in Love in Niagara+

April 22

The Andy Griffith Show (select seasons)

April 24

M3GAN*

M3GAN (Unrated Version)*

April 27

Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans+

April 28

Branching Out+

April 30

Sin City Murders, Season 1 – All Episodes (Oxygen)

Spirit Untamed*

2024 Paris Olympics

Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics (Friday, July 26, 2024 – Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024), providing fans with the most-comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history. In a Summer Games first, the service will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events. It will feature full-event replays, all NBC programming, curated video clips, virtual channels, exclusive original programming, and more.

April 6: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Rowing Semifinals

April 7: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Rowing Finals

April 13: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 1

April 13: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 2

April 14: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 1

April 14: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 2

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 1 (Mat 1)

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 1 (Mat 2)

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 1 (Mat 3)

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 1 (Mat 4)

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 1 (Quad box)

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 2 (Mat 1)

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 2 (Mat 2)

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 2 (Mat 3)

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Challenge Tournament

April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 2, Session 3 (Mat 1)

April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 2, Session 3 (Mat 2)

April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 2, Session 3 (Mat 3)

April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 2, Session 3 (Mat 4)

April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 2, Session 3 (Quad box)

April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Finals

April 26: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 1

April 26: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 2

April 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 1

April 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 2

April 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Kayak Cross Time Trials

April 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Kayak Cross Finals

Live sports and events

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports and events coverage, including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, golf, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

New Episodes Weekly:

Brother From Another (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday and Wednesday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Thursday)

FNIA Podcast (Wednesday)

PFT Live (Monday through Friday)

April 2-4: Premier League Match Week 31

April 3-6: Augusta National Women’s Amateur

April 3-7: LPGA Tour T-Mobile Match Play

April 4-7: PGA TOUR: Valero Texas Open

April 5: 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

April 5: NXT Level Up

April 5-6: Live From the Augusta National Women’s Amateur

April 5-6: World Synchronized Skating Championships

April 6: 2024 USATF – Miramar Invitational

April 6: Liga MX – Chivas vs. Puebla (Spanish)

April 6: NXT Stand & Deliver (Includes Kick-Off)

April 6: NXT Stand & Deliver (Includes Kick-Off) Spanish

April 6: Paris-Roubaix Femmes

April 6: Santa Anita Derby

April 6: SheBelieves Cup – USA vs. Japan (Spanish)

April 6: SheBelieves Cup – Brazil vs. Canada (Spanish)

April 6: WrestleMania XL Saturday (Includes Kickoff)

April 6: WrestleMania XL Saturday (Includes Kickoff) Spanish

April 6-7: HSBC SVNS – Hong Kong

April 6-7: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Rowing

April 6-8: Match Week 32

April 7: Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals

April 7: Paris Marathon

April 7: Paris-Roubaix

April 7: World Surf League Tahiti Bound – Peniche

April 7: WrestleMania XL Sunday (Includes Kickoff)

April 7: WrestleMania XL Sunday (Includes Kickoff) Spanish

April 8-14: Live From the Masters

April 9: SheBelieves Cup: TBD vs. TBD (Spanish)

April 9: SheBelieves Cup: USA vs. TBD (Spanish)

April 10-11: IndyCar – IMS Open Test

April 11-12: TYR Pro Swim Series – San Antonio

April 13: SuperMotocross World Championships – Foxborough, MA

April 13-14: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom – Alabama

April 13-15: Premier League Match Week 33

April 15-17: NCAA Golf: Western Intercollegiate

April 17: La Fleche Wallonne

April 17: La Fleche Wallonne Femmes

April 18-21: LPGA Tour The Chevron Championship

April 18-21: PGA TOUR Corales Puntacana Championship

April 18-21: PGA TOUR RBC Heritage

April 19-20: IMSA – Long Beach

April 19-20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling

April 19-21: IndyCar – Long Beach

April 19-21: PGA Tour Champions Invited Celebrity Classic

April 19-21: World Aquatics Diving World Cup – Xi’an

April 20: Liga MX – Chivas vs. Querétaro (Spanish)

April 20: Notre Dame Football – Blue-Gold Game

April 20: SuperMotocross World Championships – Nashville, TN

April 20: Wanda Diamond League – Xiamen

April 21: Liege-Bastogne-Liege

April 21: Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes

April 21: World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships

April 25-28: LPGA Tour JM Eagle LA Championship

April 25-28: PGA TOUR Zurich Classic of New Orleans

April 26-27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom/Kayak Cross – OKC

April 26-28: IndyCar – Barber

April 26-28: PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic

April 27: PAC Women’s Rugby – USA v. Canada

April 27: SuperMotocross World Championships – Philadelphia, PA

April 27: Wanda Diamond League – Shanghai

April 27-29: Premier League Match Week 34

April 28: USATF Bermuda Games

April 28: World Surf League Tahiti Bound – Bells Beach

News programming and talk shows

Peacock leverages the vast resources of the No. 1 leading news brand in the U.S. to deliver a robust news offering, with broadcast and local news — in addition to financial, lifestyle, longform, Hispanic, international, true crime, and opinion — all available to stream. Peacock’s news offerings can be accessed through Channels or the NBC News and MSNBC hubs.

Same-Day:

Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)

Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)

TODAY (Monday through Friday)

Next-Day (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

Access Hollywood, Season 28 (Tuesday through Saturday)

All In With Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)

Ayman (Sunday and Monday)

The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)

Dateline (Saturday)

Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)

NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)

Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)

The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)

Non-Linear/Digital Only

2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner (April 27)

Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Good & Evil (April 6 through April 8)

Morning Mika (Thursday)

Velshi Banned Book Club (Wednesday, April 3 and April 17)

* = is exclusive to Peacock | bold = Peacock Original

(+) = New Hallmark films available on-demand for 72 hours after release and will be available at additional times when airing on Hallmark Channels

(++) = New episodes of Hallmark and Reelz original series stream live on the Hallmark Channel and Reelz Channel respectively and are available on demand the next day.

