Everything coming to Peacock in April 2024

April is approaching, spring is finally here, and the weather seems to think it’s still winter. That’s OK though, as streaming TV has an abundance of treasures to keep you warm inside your home. In addition to Netflix and Prime Video, Peacock has an impressive library of past and current hit movies and shows available to subscribers.
The highlights for Peacock in April include the series premiere of Orlando Bloom To The Edge and the streaming debut of the hit 2023 animated movie Migration. In addition, Community returns to the streamer, and season 3 of Resident Alien wraps up. Keep reading for the full list of films, series, and live sporting events that will be available on the streaming service throughout the month, as well as everything else coming to Peacock in April 2024.
April 1
Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal (Peacock)*
Bray Wyatt is one of the most revered and mysterious characters in WWE history. The story behind that character and the man himself, Windham Rotunda, has never been documented until now. Using never-before-seen interviews and exclusive backstage footage, Windham Rotunda’s inspiring story unfolds.
This documentary chronicles Windham’s incredible rise to worldwide fame as a WWE superstar, and the struggles and success that came with being a creative visionary. Sadly, in August 2023, Windham passed away at the age of 36. In the wake of his untimely death, Windham leaves behind a family still grieving with loss as they celebrate a lasting legacy that continues to create and inspire.
Community, Seasons 1-6
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 1 – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*
The Way Home, Season 2 – Finale (Hallmark)++
Big Daddy*
Big Sky River
Billy Madison
Blue Crush
Bride Wars
Bridesmaids
Bruce Almighty
Carlito’s Way
Casino
Cheech & Chong Get Out of My Room
Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Click
Cut, Color, Murder
Dazed and Confused
Draft Day*
Engaging Father Christmas
Face/Off
The Fast and the Furious*
2 Fast 2 Furious*
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift*
Fast & Furious*
Fast Five*
Fast & Furious 6*
Father of the Bride
Finding Father Christmas+
The First Wives Club
Flushed Away
Four Weddings and a Funeral
A Gift of Miracles
The Godfather I
The Godfather II
The Godfather III
Guess Who*
Half Baked*
Hancock*
Happy Gilmore
Hello, It’s Me
Hoffa
Hot Tub Time Machine
Just Go With It*
Land*
Legend (‘15)
Liar, Liar
Life of Crime*
Love at First Bark
Madagascar*
Major Payne
Marrying Father Christmas+
The Memory Book
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible: II
Mission: Impossible III
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
My Best Friend’s Wedding*
My Gal Sunday
Noah
Notting Hill
The One
The Other Woman
Paul
Penguins of Madagascar
The Perfect Bride
The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells
R.I.P.D.
Sailing Into Love
Sandra Brown’s White Hot
Savages
Scarface
A Song for Christmas
Spiderman (2002)
Spiderman 2 (2004)
Spiderman 3 (2007)
To Catch a Spy
Tombstone
Tropic Thunder
Undercover Brother
Waiting to Exhale
April 2
Boonie Bears, Seasons 1-2
Boonie Bears Forest Frenzy, Seasons 1-2
House of Gucci
April 3
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2, Season Premiere (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, Episode 10 – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*
An extended and uncensored version of the explosive episode 10 from this season of Emmy Award-nominated series Vanderpump Rules premieres Wednesday, April 3, exclusively on Peacock. The episode will feature bonus scenes and never-before-seen content.
The Weakest Link, Season 3, Season Premiere (NBC)
April 4
Resident Alien, Season 3 – Finale (SYFY)
April 6
One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery+
April 7
Blind Date Book Club+
April 8
Luther, Seasons 1-5
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 2 (Bravo)
When Calls The Heart, Season 11 – Premiere (Hallmark)++
April 10
Hapless, Seasons 1-2
April 12
Pitch Perfect
April 14
The Legend of the Lost Locket+
April 15
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 3 – Finale (Bravo)
April 17
Chucky, Season 3, Part 2
April 18
Orlando Bloom to the Edge, Season 1 – All Episodes – 3 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Actor and adventure enthusiast Orlando Bloom embarks on a physical, mental, and spiritual journey of self-discovery as he undertakes learning three extreme sports — wingsuit flying, free diving, and rock climbing — to push himself to the edge of what is possible.
With family, friends and his spiritual Buddhist practice guiding the way, Bloom is trained by experts who help him overcome obstacles, face his fears, and discover valuable lessons about himself.
Superbuns, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)*
Buns Bunny, better known by her superhero name, Superbuns, is prone to saving the day with kindness. With the power of a warm heart, she bounds through her neighborhood ready to help her friends, much to their delight and appreciation. Less appreciative, however, is her older sister, Blossom, a self-proclaimed know-it-all who insists that while “kind is kind,” it does not qualify as a superpower.
Thankfully, Superbuns is unapologetically herself and simply cannot stop being kind — even when it’s challenging, inconvenient, or nearly impossible to figure out how.
April 19
Migration (Peacock Exclusive)*
April 21
Falling in Love in Niagara+
April 22
The Andy Griffith Show (select seasons)
April 24
M3GAN*
M3GAN (Unrated Version)*
April 27
Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans+
April 28
Branching Out+
April 30
Sin City Murders, Season 1 – All Episodes (Oxygen)
Spirit Untamed*
2024 Paris Olympics
Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics (Friday, July 26, 2024 – Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024), providing fans with the most-comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history. In a Summer Games first, the service will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events. It will feature full-event replays, all NBC programming, curated video clips, virtual channels, exclusive original programming, and more.
April 6: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Rowing Semifinals
April 7: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Rowing Finals
April 13: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 1
April 13: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 2
April 14: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 1
April 14: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 2
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 1 (Mat 1)
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 1 (Mat 2)
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 1 (Mat 3)
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 1 (Mat 4)
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 1 (Quad box)
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 2 (Mat 1)
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 2 (Mat 2)
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 2 (Mat 3)
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Challenge Tournament
April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 2, Session 3 (Mat 1)
April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 2, Session 3 (Mat 2)
April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 2, Session 3 (Mat 3)
April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 2, Session 3 (Mat 4)
April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 2, Session 3 (Quad box)
April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Finals
April 26: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 1
April 26: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 2
April 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 1
April 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 2
April 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Kayak Cross Time Trials
April 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Kayak Cross Finals
Live sports and events
Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports and events coverage, including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, golf, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.
New Episodes Weekly:
Brother From Another (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)
Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday and Wednesday)
The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Thursday)
FNIA Podcast (Wednesday)
PFT Live (Monday through Friday)
April 2-4: Premier League Match Week 31
April 3-6: Augusta National Women’s Amateur
April 3-7: LPGA Tour T-Mobile Match Play
April 4-7: PGA TOUR: Valero Texas Open
April 5: 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
April 5: NXT Level Up
April 5-6: Live From the Augusta National Women’s Amateur
April 5-6: World Synchronized Skating Championships
April 6: 2024 USATF – Miramar Invitational
April 6: Liga MX – Chivas vs. Puebla (Spanish)
April 6: NXT Stand & Deliver (Includes Kick-Off)
April 6: NXT Stand & Deliver (Includes Kick-Off) Spanish
April 6: Paris-Roubaix Femmes
April 6: Santa Anita Derby
April 6: SheBelieves Cup – USA vs. Japan (Spanish)
April 6: SheBelieves Cup – Brazil vs. Canada (Spanish)
April 6: WrestleMania XL Saturday (Includes Kickoff)
April 6: WrestleMania XL Saturday (Includes Kickoff) Spanish
April 6-7: HSBC SVNS – Hong Kong
April 6-7: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Rowing
April 6-8: Match Week 32
April 7: Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals
April 7: Paris Marathon
April 7: Paris-Roubaix
April 7: World Surf League Tahiti Bound – Peniche
April 7: WrestleMania XL Sunday (Includes Kickoff)
April 7: WrestleMania XL Sunday (Includes Kickoff) Spanish
April 8-14: Live From the Masters
April 9: SheBelieves Cup: TBD vs. TBD (Spanish)
April 9: SheBelieves Cup: USA vs. TBD (Spanish)
April 10-11: IndyCar – IMS Open Test
April 11-12: TYR Pro Swim Series – San Antonio
April 13: SuperMotocross World Championships – Foxborough, MA
April 13-14: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom – Alabama
April 13-15: Premier League Match Week 33
April 15-17: NCAA Golf: Western Intercollegiate
April 17: La Fleche Wallonne
April 17: La Fleche Wallonne Femmes
April 18-21: LPGA Tour The Chevron Championship
April 18-21: PGA TOUR Corales Puntacana Championship
April 18-21: PGA TOUR RBC Heritage
April 19-20: IMSA – Long Beach
April 19-20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling
April 19-21: IndyCar – Long Beach
April 19-21: PGA Tour Champions Invited Celebrity Classic
April 19-21: World Aquatics Diving World Cup – Xi’an
April 20: Liga MX – Chivas vs. Querétaro (Spanish)
April 20: Notre Dame Football – Blue-Gold Game
April 20: SuperMotocross World Championships – Nashville, TN
April 20: Wanda Diamond League – Xiamen
April 21: Liege-Bastogne-Liege
April 21: Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes
April 21: World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships
April 25-28: LPGA Tour JM Eagle LA Championship
April 25-28: PGA TOUR Zurich Classic of New Orleans
April 26-27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom/Kayak Cross – OKC
April 26-28: IndyCar – Barber
April 26-28: PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic
April 27: PAC Women’s Rugby – USA v. Canada
April 27: SuperMotocross World Championships – Philadelphia, PA
April 27: Wanda Diamond League – Shanghai
April 27-29: Premier League Match Week 34
April 28: USATF Bermuda Games
April 28: World Surf League Tahiti Bound – Bells Beach
News programming and talk shows
Peacock leverages the vast resources of the No. 1 leading news brand in the U.S. to deliver a robust news offering, with broadcast and local news — in addition to financial, lifestyle, longform, Hispanic, international, true crime, and opinion — all available to stream. Peacock’s news offerings can be accessed through Channels or the NBC News and MSNBC hubs.
Same-Day:
Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)
Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)
Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)
Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)
TODAY (Monday through Friday)
Next-Day (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
Access Hollywood, Season 28 (Tuesday through Saturday)
All In With Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)
Ayman (Sunday and Monday)
The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)
Dateline (Saturday)
Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)
NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)
Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)
The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)
Non-Linear/Digital Only
2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner (April 27)
Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Good & Evil (April 6 through April 8)
Morning Mika (Thursday)
Velshi Banned Book Club (Wednesday, April 3 and April 17)
* = is exclusive to Peacock | bold = Peacock Original
(+) = New Hallmark films available on-demand for 72 hours after release and will be available at additional times when airing on Hallmark Channels
(++) = New episodes of Hallmark and Reelz original series stream live on the Hallmark Channel and Reelz Channel respectively and are available on demand the next day.
Editors' Recommendations
- Check out this great 2016 horror movie before it leaves Amazon Prime Video next week
- 3 great action movies on Tubi you need to watch in March 2024
- The 10 best movies on Tubi right now (March 2024)
- 3 great movies leaving Peacock in March you have to watch
- 5 movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in March 2024 you have to watch now