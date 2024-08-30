5 great comedy movies to stream this Labor Day weekend

Labor Day typically signals the end of summer. It’s our last chance to take that weekend road trip, lounge at the beach, or spend a leisurely evening watching a great movie. Considering how hot it’s been for much of the continent this summer, lots of people are probably eagerly awaiting the cooler weather, but there’s always a bit of summer magic that seems to flutter away once Labor Day comes to a close.

So, why not celebrate the last glimpse of summer with some great comedies? Whether you want a movie about slacking off at work (it is Labor Day after all), some family vacationing gone wrong, or one of the funniest shark movies ever made, be sure to check out these five great comedy movies over the holiday weekend.

White Chicks (2004)

For many East Coast socialites, Labor Day means a trip to the Hamptons to see and be seen at glitzy parties and posh country clubs. But let’s be honest, there’s nothing enjoyable about watching rich WASPs spend their fortunes on fish eggs while sitting poolside. White Chicks is so great because it totally mocks that social scene. In the film, the Wayans brothers are two law enforcement agents who accidentally ruin a drug bust. To keep their jobs, they’re assigned to escort the Wilson sisters (heavily inspired by the Hiltons) to a Hamptons event and keep eyes on their family, who may be in danger.

But after getting minor bruises, the Wilson girls refuse to be seen in public so the brothers have to go undercover … as white chicks. The movie is a complete lampoon on the vapid, petty, sordid lives of America’s elite and heavily mocks how catty girl culture was in the 2000s. While some have tried to demand that White Chicks is now “controversial,” there’s a massive difference between punching up and punching down in comedy, and this is a great example of punching up in the most hilarious way possible.

The Way Way Back (2013)

Nothing feels more quintessentially Labor Day than vacationing in a seaside New England town. In The Way Way Back, Duncan must spend the summer in a small Massachusetts beach town with his mom (Toni Collette) and her new verbally abusive boyfriend, Trent (Steve Carell). Initially shy, timid, and bullied by Trent, Duncan begins to find himself and gain self-esteem thanks to the people he meets around town and at his job at the local water park.

Part comedy and part coming-of-age story, The Way Way Back feels incredibly real. Anyone who ever felt like an outcast will love the film and see a lot of themselves in Duncan. Plus, the movie had a fantastic cast. On top of Collette and Carell, it also stars Allison Janney, Maya Rudolph, and Sam Rockwell.

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Jaws: The Revenge wasn’t supposed to be a comedy, but it most certainly is one. For starters, the entire film centers around Ellen Brody (Lorraine Gary), the widow of Chief Brody from the first two films. Knowing that a giant shark terrorized her husband twice, Ellen is rightfully paranoid of the ocean … which is why it’s hilarious that Jaws: The Revenge sees her visiting the island nation of The Bahamas (why not just move to Colorado and stay there, Ellen?). Throughout the movie, she regularly finds herself on the beach having PTSD flashbacks that are meant to be dramatic, but again … just walk inland?

Then there’s the shark. In some underwater scenes, it’s literally an unmoving bobble toy that flops around in the current. In other scenes, the shark has somehow developed the ability to slowly lift its entire body out of the water and glide through the air. But the real cherry on top is the finale, where the shark begins to roar (literally, it roars) and vertically stands straight up in the ocean because that’s a totally normal thing for sharks to do. Oh, and there’s a claymation puppet that’s so awful it needs to be seen to be believed. For a great laugh, you need to watch Jaws: The Revenge.

Clockwatchers (1997)

We all associate Labor Day with beaches and BBQs, but let’s remember that on top of being a holiday, it’s actually honoring the American workforce and the rights they fought for throughout history. So to really celebrate, why not watch a comedy about work? In Clockwatchers, four temps dutifully neglect their daily responsibilities at their dull office job. But everything goes awry when items around the office end up missing.

So much of the movie’s power and humor comes from its fantastic cast, led by Parker Posey, Lisa Kudrow, and Toni Collette. Clockwatchers went on to be an official Sundance selection and was praised by critics. You could watch other more mainstream workplace comedies like Office Space or The Devil Wears Prada, but try something new with this overlooked indie gem.

Vacation (2015)

Sort of a reboot, but actually a sequel, Vacation picks up decades after the original films and sees Rusty (Ed Helms) all grown up. In the spirit of family tradition, he decides that it’s about time he took his own family on an epic cross-country vacation. But like everything with the Griswolds, it all goes to hell. From Arkansas to the Grand Canyon, San Fransisco, and even Wally World, the Griswold family suffers all across America.

Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo also reprise their roles as Clark and Ellen while Leslie Mann portrays a grown-up Audrey, bringing the entire Griswold clan together again. Vacation also has a great supporting cast, including Charlie Day, Regina Hall, and Chris Hemsworth.

