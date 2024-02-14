 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 great Peacock shows to watch on Valentine’s Day

Christine Persaud
By

Instead of braving the crowds for a fancy dinner at a restaurant on Valentine’s Day, consider watching a good movie or TV show. Before wasting much of the evening scrolling through the streaming service menu, make a decision ahead of time so you know exactly what you want to watch.

Need some ideas? These three great Peacock shows to watch on Valentine’s Day are all perfect for a night of lighthearted fun. Whether you want something romantic or funny, or simply want to be entertained from one episode to the next, these shows are all good choices.

Recommended Videos

Girls5eva (2021-)

The ladies in Girls5eva talking to someone in a dark but lit club.
Heidi Gutman / Peacock

Ideal if you’re in a long-term relationship or perhaps still single and looking for love, Girls5eva will have you cracking up the entire way through, and potentially even relating to one (or more) of the main characters. The ladies were all once in a successful girl group reminiscent of Spice Girls. But now, they’re all in their 40s and living boring, mundane lives. When a hot new rap artist samples an old song, however, they become part of the public conversation again. The ladies reunite and decide it’s a good idea to try and revive their careers. Why not? But becoming a successful pop group in your 40s during the new age of streaming, auto-tune, and social media is an entirely different ballgame from the one they remember.

Related

Created by Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) along with Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, Girls5eva’s killer cast really makes it sing. There’s Dawn (Sara Bareilles), the married mom looking for excitement in her life. Summer (Busy Philipps) is the hot, ditzy one who can’t really sing and is in a sham marriage to former boy band member Kev (Andrew Rannells). Gloria (Paula Pell), a lesbian who was afraid to come out of the closet while at the height of her fame, is now a successful dentist. Then there’s Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), the glamorous one desperately trying to keep up appearances.

The characters in Girls5eva each bring something truly unique and downright hilarious to the show. Girls5eva returns in March 2024 for its third season, so it’s perfect timing to catch up on the first two seasons.

Stream Girls5eva on Peacock. 

Everything I Know About Love (2022)

A man and a woman sit next to each other in Everything I Know About Love.
BBC

This BBC One British comedy-drama is based on the Dolly Alderton memoir of the same name about navigating life in her 20s. A great movie to watch with girlfriends or on your own this Valentine’s Day, the series focuses on Maggie and Birdy, two young women living in London and navigating life as single gals. They have good dates and bad ones, embarrassments and triumphs as they come into their own.

Like a watered-down version of Sex and the City with millennials exploring the dating scene in today’s world, Everything I Know About Love is a relatable show for those who feel like Valentine’s Day isn’t for them. Pass the day or evening with some laughs and characters who will make you feel OK if you haven’t yet found “the one,” and maybe aren’t even looking. Consider this the anti-Valentine’s Day option if you’re not in the mood for sappy romance.

Stream Everything I Know About Love on Peacock. 

Coupling (2000-2004)

Three guys huddled around a barstool with drinks talking in a scene from Coupling.
BBC

A fun British sitcom that you can watch with your partner, Coupling has something for everyone. Written by Steven Moffat (Doctor Who revival, Sherlock), Coupling is like a British version of Friends. Six friends, all in their early 30s, are dealing with love, life, dating, and sexual adventures. At the heart of the series is how the three women and men often discuss the same events, but have very different perspectives of them.

Coupling is praised for its original and inventive script, witty and elegant structure, and eclectic mix of characters. If Friends and Seinfeld were to have a baby, many agree that Coupling would be the result. If you like both these shows and you’re looking for a laugh with romantic undertones, Coupling is a good option this Valentine’s Day.

Stream Coupling on Peacock. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
3 great free movies to watch on Valentine’s Day
A man performs on stage with a woman in The Illusionist.

? THE ILLUSSIONIST (2006) | Full Movie Trailer in HD | 1080p

An old saying claims, "the best things in life are free." That usually doesn't include love. Love is expensive, especially around Valentine's Day, which usually involves spending lots of money on lavish dinners, expensive flowers, and rich candy.

Read more
3 sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in February
Leonardo DiCaprio in Inception.

February is a good month for sci-fi lovers on Peacock. Although the science fiction and fantasy section is still ruled by lackluster direct-to-video fare like Brute Sanity, Jurassic City, and Bermuda Tentacles (all real films, btw), three new additions to Peacock give the streamer more firepower in that category.

This month's picks for the three sci-fi movies on Peacock that you need to watch in February include one of Christopher Nolan's best films, a Jurassic World sequel, and a different kind of action hero for Will Smith.
Inception (2010)

Read more
3 underrated kids and family movies that are perfect to watch for the winter
Luca, Alberto, & Giulia shake hands in Disney's Luca.

In the darkness and cold that come with every winter, it can be tough to find good ways to spend time as a family. Summer allows for outdoor play, fairs, and often vacation, but in winter, entertaining your kids can be a major challenge. Thankfully, we have movies to get us through the boredom that can come with every winter.

There are plenty of great kids & family movies that the whole family can get something out of, but eventually, you might hit a point where you've seen the most obvious titles. If you're looking for something a little more off the beaten path, then we have the perfect list for you. Here are three underrated movies that your whole family can enjoy.
Luca (2021)
LUCA Official Trailer (2021) Disney Pixar Movie HD

Read more