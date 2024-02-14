3 great Peacock shows to watch on Valentine’s Day

Instead of braving the crowds for a fancy dinner at a restaurant on Valentine’s Day, consider watching a good movie or TV show. Before wasting much of the evening scrolling through the streaming service menu, make a decision ahead of time so you know exactly what you want to watch.

Need some ideas? These three great Peacock shows to watch on Valentine’s Day are all perfect for a night of lighthearted fun. Whether you want something romantic or funny, or simply want to be entertained from one episode to the next, these shows are all good choices.

Girls5eva (2021-)

Ideal if you’re in a long-term relationship or perhaps still single and looking for love, Girls5eva will have you cracking up the entire way through, and potentially even relating to one (or more) of the main characters. The ladies were all once in a successful girl group reminiscent of Spice Girls. But now, they’re all in their 40s and living boring, mundane lives. When a hot new rap artist samples an old song, however, they become part of the public conversation again. The ladies reunite and decide it’s a good idea to try and revive their careers. Why not? But becoming a successful pop group in your 40s during the new age of streaming, auto-tune, and social media is an entirely different ballgame from the one they remember.

Created by Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) along with Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, Girls5eva’s killer cast really makes it sing. There’s Dawn (Sara Bareilles), the married mom looking for excitement in her life. Summer (Busy Philipps) is the hot, ditzy one who can’t really sing and is in a sham marriage to former boy band member Kev (Andrew Rannells). Gloria (Paula Pell), a lesbian who was afraid to come out of the closet while at the height of her fame, is now a successful dentist. Then there’s Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), the glamorous one desperately trying to keep up appearances.

The characters in Girls5eva each bring something truly unique and downright hilarious to the show. Girls5eva returns in March 2024 for its third season, so it’s perfect timing to catch up on the first two seasons.

Stream Girls5eva on Peacock.

Everything I Know About Love (2022)

This BBC One British comedy-drama is based on the Dolly Alderton memoir of the same name about navigating life in her 20s. A great movie to watch with girlfriends or on your own this Valentine’s Day, the series focuses on Maggie and Birdy, two young women living in London and navigating life as single gals. They have good dates and bad ones, embarrassments and triumphs as they come into their own.

Like a watered-down version of Sex and the City with millennials exploring the dating scene in today’s world, Everything I Know About Love is a relatable show for those who feel like Valentine’s Day isn’t for them. Pass the day or evening with some laughs and characters who will make you feel OK if you haven’t yet found “the one,” and maybe aren’t even looking. Consider this the anti-Valentine’s Day option if you’re not in the mood for sappy romance.

Stream Everything I Know About Love on Peacock.

Coupling (2000-2004)

A fun British sitcom that you can watch with your partner, Coupling has something for everyone. Written by Steven Moffat (Doctor Who revival, Sherlock), Coupling is like a British version of Friends. Six friends, all in their early 30s, are dealing with love, life, dating, and sexual adventures. At the heart of the series is how the three women and men often discuss the same events, but have very different perspectives of them.

Coupling is praised for its original and inventive script, witty and elegant structure, and eclectic mix of characters. If Friends and Seinfeld were to have a baby, many agree that Coupling would be the result. If you like both these shows and you’re looking for a laugh with romantic undertones, Coupling is a good option this Valentine’s Day.

Stream Coupling on Peacock.

