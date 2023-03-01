Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Eleven years ago, The Hunger Games made its highly anticipated debut in theaters. The dystopian adventure depicted the titular brutal fight to the death. Representatives, also known as tributes, from each of the 12 Districts compete in this televised competition as a way to keep the peace in the nation of Panem. Katniss Everdeen (Causeway’s Jennifer Lawrence) volunteers to take the place of her sister in District 12. Along with fellow District 12 tribute Peeta Mellark (The Disaster Artist’s Josh Hutcherson), Katniss battles to stay alive and, in the process, fights to take down the system that created the games.

Based on the book series by Suzanne Collins, The Hunger Games spawned three sequels: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2. The franchise was successful, both critically and commercially, and eventually grossed a combined $2.97 billion worldwide. A prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is set to come out in late 2023.

Details on where to watch the beloved franchise are located below!

Where to watch The Hunger Games movies

All four Hunger Games movies are available to watch in one place. If you are in the U.S., you canwatch the Hunger Games franchise on Netflix.

With over 220 million subscribers, Netflix is one of the most recognizable streaming services in the world. The service is home to streaming giants Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Bridgerton, three of the most-watched shows of all time in the streaming era. On the movie front, Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, and Bird Box are three of the most streamed movies on Netflix. Check out the weekly top 10 lists for movies and TV shows to learn about the popular titles on the service.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

All four Hunger Games movies are now streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

How much does it cost?

Netflix now has four pricing plans after adding an option with ads. The four plans are Basic with ads, Basic, Standard, and Premium. Basic with ads costs $7 per month and can be watched on one supported device at a time. Basic costs $10 per month and includes unlimited programming on one supported device. Standard is also unlimited, costs $15, and can be watched on two supported devices at a time. The top tier, Premium, also unlimited, costs $20 per month and can be watched on four supported devices at a time.

The Hunger Gamesfranchise can be streamed on all four membership plans.

Are The Hunger Games movies worth watching?

The Hunger Games films are a fun option for those moviegoers seeking a young adult franchise to consume. Children and teenagers will appreciate the theme of friendship and gravitate toward the entertaining protagonists. However, the ideas of poverty, wealth, suffering, and class add an element of sophistication to each film.

Gary Ross directed the first film, and Francis Lawrence helmed the final three films of the franchise. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Hunger Games franchise registers an average of 78% on the Tomatometer, with an audience score of 76%. On Metacritic, the film has an average Metascore of 68 and a user score of 6.9.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations