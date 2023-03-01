 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch The Hunger Games movies

Dan Girolamo
By

Eleven years ago, The Hunger Games made its highly anticipated debut in theaters. The dystopian adventure depicted the titular brutal fight to the death. Representatives, also known as tributes, from each of the 12 Districts compete in this televised competition as a way to keep the peace in the nation of Panem. Katniss Everdeen (Causeway’s Jennifer Lawrence) volunteers to take the place of her sister in District 12. Along with fellow District 12 tribute Peeta Mellark (The Disaster Artist’s Josh Hutcherson), Katniss battles to stay alive and, in the process, fights to take down the system that created the games.

Based on the book series by Suzanne Collins, The Hunger Games spawned three sequels: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2. The franchise was successful, both critically and commercially, and eventually grossed a combined $2.97 billion worldwide. A prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is set to come out in late 2023.

Details on where to watch the beloved franchise are located below!

Where to watch The Hunger Games movies

A woman sits down in a scene from Catching Fire.

All four Hunger Games movies are available to watch in one place. If you are in the U.S., you canwatch the Hunger Games franchise on Netflix.

With over 220 million subscribers, Netflix is one of the most recognizable streaming services in the world. The service is home to streaming giants Stranger ThingsWednesday, and Bridgerton, three of the most-watched shows of all time in the streaming era. On the movie front, Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, and Bird Box are three of the most streamed movies on Netflix. Check out the weekly top 10 lists for movies and TV shows to learn about the popular titles on the service.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

All four Hunger Games movies are now streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

How much does it cost?

A man and woman run toward a fight in Mockingjay.

Netflix now has four pricing plans after adding an option with ads. The four plans are Basic with ads, Basic, Standard, and Premium. Basic with ads costs $7 per month and can be watched on one supported device at a time. Basic costs $10 per month and includes unlimited programming on one supported device. Standard is also unlimited, costs $15, and can be watched on two supported devices at a time. The top tier, Premium, also unlimited, costs $20 per month and can be watched on four supported devices at a time.

The Hunger Gamesfranchise can be streamed on all four membership plans.

Are The Hunger Games movies worth watching?

Two people stand next to each other in The Hunger Games Catching Fire.

The Hunger Gamefilms are a fun option for those moviegoers seeking a young adult franchise to consume. Children and teenagers will appreciate the theme of friendship and gravitate toward the entertaining protagonists. However, the ideas of poverty, wealth, suffering, and class add an element of sophistication to each film.

Gary Ross directed the first film, and Francis Lawrence helmed the final three films of the franchise. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Hunger Games franchise registers an average of 78% on the Tomatometer, with an audience score of 76%. On Metacritic, the film has an average Metascore of 68 and a user score of 6.9.

Editors' Recommendations

2023 NFL Divisional Round live stream: where to watch Saturday’s playoff games
Dan Girolamo
By Dan Girolamo
January 21, 2023
Jalen Hurts of the Eagles jogs and stares.

After an exciting Wild Card Weekend, the NFL Playoffs continue this weekend with the Divisional Round. The Divisional Round is arguably the greatest football weekend of the season. In theory, it's the eight best teams in the league battling for a chance to keep their Super Bowl dreams alive. Plus, it's the last weekend of the NFL season to feature doubleheaders on each day.

The first day of the Divisional Round features an exciting doubleheader. The afternoon game features the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars traveling to Missouri to take on the No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs. In prime time, the No. 6 New York Giants head south to Pennsylvania to play their division rival, the No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles.
When is the 2023 Divisional Round?
https://twitter.com/ActionNetworkHQ/status/1615208262764482561?s=20&t=xGJfB6VMTmwCCFJvCedzIA

Read more
2023 NFL Divisional Round live stream: where to watch Sunday’s playoff games
Dan Girolamo
By Dan Girolamo
January 21, 2023
Dak Prescott hands the ball off to Zeke Elliot.

The NFL Playoffs continue this weekend with the most exciting two days in football, the Divisional Round. After today, the Conference Championships in the AFC and NFC will be set and four teams will remain in the hunt for the Super Bowl.

Sunday's Divisional Round matchups are tremendous. The afternoon game will include the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals traveling to upstate New York to take on the No. 2 Buffalo Bills. In the early evening, the No. 5 Dallas Cowboys will take on the red-hot No. 2 San Francisco 49ers.
When is the 2023 Divisional Round?
https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1615205312583331840?s=20&t=GdPuHSni7rj5kYJL9sUPnA

Read more
Where to watch Violent Night
Jason Struss
By Jason Struss
January 20, 2023
David Harbour dressed as Santa Claus and tied up with Christmaslights, while John Leguizamo screams at him.

It's January, so you probably don't want to be reminded about the holidays. The presents have all been opened, the Christmas trees are in the garbage somewhere (we hope), and that pesky holiday weight is still not coming off.

Yet there's one good reason to revisit the holiday spirit, and that's Violent Night. The 2022 movie starring Stranger Things' David Harbour as a very bad Santa was an unexpected hit when it was released in movie theaters, grossing around $75 million worldwide off a modest $20 million budget. The action-comedy is set to start streaming soon, but when and where? DT has all the info you need to watch this new Christmas classic.
Where can you watch Violent Night?

Read more