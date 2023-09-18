Disney+ and Hulu have already revealed their plans for Hallowestream and Huluween, and now it’s time for Peacock to unveil its Halloween Horror lineup. And since Peacock is affiliated with Universal Studios resorts, it seems appropriate that this year’s Halloween Horror event has appropriated the tagline from Universal theme parks’ Halloween Horror Nights: “All your fears live here.”
One of the biggest draws of this year’s Halloween Horror lineup is Universal and Blumhouse’s adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s, which will be simultaneously released on Peacock and in theaters on October 27. In addition to hundreds of horror films, including the classic Universal Monster flicks like Frankenstein and The Invisible Man, Peacock will also stream new episodes of Chucky season 3 as the killer doll finds his way inside the White House.
On top of everything else, Peacock is premiering a new horror anthology series on October 13 called John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams. The series’ description makes it sound like a mixture of reality TV and horror filmmaking: “Each episode focuses on one true tale of terror, told by the real people who lived through it. Their firsthand accounts are brought to life through premium cinematic scene work, news clips, home photos, and archival footage, combining the visual language of horror films with the tools and techniques of documentaries, creating a uniquely frightening experience for viewers.”
And finally, Peacock’s werewolf series, Wolf Like Me, will be back for its second season on October 19 as Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Josh Gad) are forced to wonder whether their child will be human or werewolf.
You’ll find the complete Halloween Horror lineup below. Movies and TV shows with an asterisk (*) are exclusive to Peacock.
Horror movies and TV shows added in September
- Amityville 3-D, 1983*
- Amityville II: The Possession, 1982*
- Amityville Uprising, 2022*
- Amityville: The Awakening, 2022*
- Bride of Chucky, 1998*
- Bride of Frankenstein, 1935
- Candyman, 1992
- Casper: A Spirited Beginning, 1997
- Casper’s Scare School, 2006
- Child’s Play 2, 1990*
- Child’s Play 3, 1991*
- Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant, 2009
- Cult of Chucky, 2017*
- Curse of Chucky, 2013*
- Curse of the Werewolf, 1961
- Cut, Color, Murder, 2022
- Dawn of the Dead, 2004*
- Dead Silence, 2007
- Dr. Cyclops, 1940
- Dracula, 1979
- Dracula’s Daughter, 1936
- Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943
- Frankenstein, 1931
- Get Out, 2017
- Ghostbusters II, 1989*
- Ghostbusters, 1984*
- Halloween II, 1981*
- Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982*
- Halloween, 2018
- Happy Death Day 2U, 2019*
- Hollow Man, 2000*
- Hollow Man 2, 2006*
- Hypnotic, 2023*
- Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015*
- It Came from Outer Space, 1953
- Land of the Dead, 2005
- Mercy, 2016
- Monster High: 13 Wishes, 2013
- Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015
- Monster High: Freaky Fusion, 2014
- Monster High: Haunted, 2015
- Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008*
- Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe, 2016
- Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery, 2016
- Night Monster, 1942
- Patient Zero, 2018*
- Phantom of the Opera, 1943
- Phantom of the Opera, 1962
- Prince of Darkness, 1987
- Psycho 1960
- Psycho 1998
- Psycho II, 1983
- Psycho III, 1986
- Pumpkin Pie Wars, 2016
- Saboteur, 1942
- Saw 2, 2005
- Saw 3, 2006
- Saw 3D, 2010
- Saw 4, 2007
- Saw 5, 2008
- Saw 6, 2009
- Saw, 2004
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019
- Seed of Chucky, 2004*
- Shocker, 1989
- Slither, 2006
- Son of Frankenstein, 1939
- Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood, 1996
- Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995
- Tales From the Hood 2, 2018
- Tales From the Hood, 1995
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, 1995*
- The Amityville Harvest, 2020*
- The Amityville Moon, 2021*
- The Birds, 1963
- The Bone Collector, 1998
- The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956
- The Dead Don’t Die, 2019*
- The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964
- The Frighteners, 1996
- The Funhouse, 1981
- The Grudge 2, 2006
- The Grudge 3, 2009
- The Invisible Man Returns, 1940
- The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1944
- The Invisible Woman, 1940
- The Last Exorcism, 2010
- The Mummy Returns, 2001*
- The Mummy, 1999*
- The Mummy, 2017*
- The Mummy’s Curse, 1944
- The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944
- The Mummy’s Hand, 1940
- The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942
- The People Under the Stairs, 1991
- The Possession, 2023
- The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
- The Raven,1935
- The Serpent and the Rainbow, 1987
- The Skeleton Key, 2005
- The Strange Case of Doctor RX, 1942
- The Thing, 1982
- The Thing, 2011
- The Visit, 2015*
- The Wolfman, 2010
- They Live, 1988
- Thirst, 2009
- Us, 2019
- Videodrome, 1983
- Village of the Damned, 1995
- Werewolf of London, 1935
Horror movies and TV shows coming in October
October 1
- Escape Plan, 2013*
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose, 2005
- Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004
- The Faculty, 1998
- Happy Death Day 2U, 2019*
- I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997*
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998*
- I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006*
- Krampus, 2015*
- The Last Exorcism, 2010
- The Mist, 2007*
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019
- Separation, 2021
- Shaun of the Dead, 2004
- Silent Hill, 2006*
- Split, 2017*
- Texas Chainsaw 3D, 2013*
- Winchester, 2018*
- Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey*
- Zombieland, 2009*
October 5
- Chucky, Season 3, New Episodes
October 12
- The Black Phone, 2021*
October 16
- Rob Zombie’s Halloween, 2007*
- Rob Zombie’s Halloween II, 2009*
October 27
- Five Nights at Freddy’s, 2023*
Horror movies ‘screaming now’
- 11/11/11, 2011
- 100 Ghost Street: The Return of Richard Speck, 2012
- 13 Nights of Elvira, Season 1, 2014
- 13/13/13, 2013
- 1BR, 2019
- 20 Feet Below: The Darkness Descending, 2013
- 2-Headed Shark Attack, 2012
- 30 Miles from Nowhere, 2018
- 4/20 Massacre, 2018
- 5ive Girls, 2006
- Abraham Lincoln vs Zombies, 2012
- Against the Night, 2017
- Alien Convergence, 2017
- Alien Origin, 2012
- Alone, 2020
- American Psycho, 2000*
- American Psycho 2, 2002*
- An American Werewolf in Paris, 1997
- The Amityville Haunting, 2011
- Angelica, 2015
- Anneliese: The Exorcist Tapes, 2011
- Another Evil, 2016
- The Appearance, 2018
- Asylum: Twisted Horror and Fantasy Tales, 2020
- Attack of the Killer Donuts, 2016
- Attack of the Lederhosen Zombies, 2016
- Autopsy, 2008
- Ayla, 2017
- Bad Moon, 1996
- Battledogs, 2013
- Beast Mode, 2020
- Beast Within (aka hunter’s moon), 2021
- Bedeviled, 2016
- The Bell Witch Haunting, 2013
- Ben, 1972
- Bermuda Tentacles, 2014
- Better Watch Out, 2016
- The Beyond, 2017
- Big Legend, 2018
- Bigfoot, 2015
- Birdemic: Shock and Terror, 2010
- Bite Marks, 2011
- Black Christmas, 1974
- Bliss, 2019
- The Blood Lands, 2014
- Blood Punch, 2013
- Bloodthirsty, 2020
- Body Bags, 1993
- Boo, 2005
- Braid, 2018
- Bram Stoker’s Shadowbuilder (special edition), 1998
- Breakdown Lane, 2017
- The Breed, 2006
- Butchers, 2020
- Camp Cold Brook, 2018
- Cannibals and Carpet Fitters, 2017
- The Carmilla Movie, 2017
- The Carrier, 2015
- Catskill Park, 2018
- The Changeling, Season 1, 2023
- Cheap Thrills, 2013
- Chucky (TV series), Seasons 1 and 2, 2021
- Cockneys vs Zombies, 2012
- Communion, 1989
- Conjurer, 2008
- Corbin Nash, 2018
- Crush, 1992
- A Cry from Within, 2015
- Curse of Crom: The Legend of Halloween, 2022
- Curtains, 1983
- Dan Curtis’ Dracula, 1974
- Daniel Isn’t Real, 2019
- Dark Night of the Scarecrow: Deluxe Collector’s Edition, 1981
- The Dark Red, 2018
- Dark Sense, 2019
- The Dark Side of the Moon, 1990
- Dark Net, Season 1, 2016
- Darlin’, 2019
- Day of the Dead, 1985
- Day of the Dead, 2008
- Day of the Dead 2: Contagium, 2005
- Daylight’s End, 2016
- Dead & Buried, 1981
- Dead Awake, 2017
- Dead Birds, 2004
- A Dead Calling, 2006
- Dead Heist, 2007
- Dead Snow 2: Red vs Dead, 2014
- Deadheads, 2011
- Death Ranch, 2020
- Deathcember, 2019
- Deathgasm, 2015
- Decoys, 2004
- Demon Eye, 2019
- A Demon Within, 2017
- The Divine Fury, 2019
- Dogface: A Traphouse Horror, 2021
- Dollhouse, 2020
- Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist, 2005
- Don’t Hang Up, 2016
- Don’t Kill It, 2016
- Doppelganger, 1993
- Dr. Jekyll and Sister Hyde, 1971
- Dracula’s Widow, 1988
- Dreamscape, 1984
- Eaten Alive, 1976
- Eloise, 2016
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Count Dracula’s Great Love, 1973
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Frankenstein’s Castle of Freaks, 1974
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Gamera, Super Monster, 1980
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Legacy of Blood, 1978
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Maneater of Hydra, 1967
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Monstroid, 1980
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The Devil’s Wedding Night, 1973
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The Doomsday Machine, 1972
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The House that Screamed, 1969
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The Werewolf of Washington, 1973
- Elvira’s Movie Macabre: They Came from Beyond Space, 1967
- Emelie, 2015
- The Endless, 2017
- Escape the Field, 2022 *
- Estranged, 2015
- Evil Bong 420, 2015
- Evil Bong 777, 2018
- Evil Bong: High 5, 2016
- Evil Born, 2012
- The Evil, 1978
- The Exorcist III, 1990
- Eyes of the Dead, 2015
- A Fantastic Fear of Everything, 2012
- The Farm, 2018
- Fear, Inc., 2016
- Feedback, 2019
- The Fields, 2011
- Final Draft, 2007
- Final Girl, 2015
- The Final Wish, 2018
- Firestarter, 2022*
- First Born, 2007
- The Follower, 2022
- Frankenstein, 2015
- Fresh Hell, 2021
- From the Dark, 2020
- The Funhouse Massacre, 2015
- Galaxy of Terror, 1981
- Ghost Light, 2018
- Ghost Squad, 2015
- GhostHouse, 2017
- Ginger Snaps, 2000
- Girl in the Woods, Season 1, 2021*
- The Golem, 2018
- Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum, 2018
- Grimm Love, 2006
- Halloweed, 2016
- Halloween Party, 2019
- Hammer House of Horror, Season 1, 2022
- Hangman, 2017
- Hansel & Gretel Get Baked, 2013
- Hansel and Gretel, 2013
- Hansel vs Gretel, 2015
- Harry Price: Ghost Hunter, 2005
- Hatchet III, 2013
- Haunted Hospital: Heilstatten, 2018
- Haunting of Whaley House, 2012
- Hayride 2, 2015
- Hell Night, 1981
- Henry 2: Portrait of a Serial Killer, 1996
- Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer: 30th Anniversary, 2016
- He’s Out There, 2018
- Hold Your Breath, 2012
- Hostile, 2017
- The House at the End of Time, 2013
- House of Fears, 2007
- The House of the Devil, 2009
- Hunger, 2009
- Hunted, 2020
- Hypothermia, 2012
- I Am Lisa, 2020
- I Drink Your Blood, 1970
- In The Trap, 2019
- Infection, 2019
- Infini, 2015
- The Innkeepers, 2011
- Intruders, 2015
- The Invisible Man, 2020*
- Invitation to Hell, 1984
- Island Zero, 2018
- The Isle, 2018
- It Stains the Sands Red, 2016
- Itsy Bitsy, 2019
- Jack Frost, 1997
- Jack in the Box, 2019
- Jack in the Box: Awakening, 2022
- Jackals, 2017
- Killer Kate!, 2018
- Killer Weekend, 2020
- Killers Within, 2018
- Kolchak: The Night Stalker – S1, 1974
- L.A. Slasher, 2015
- Lake Alice, 2018
- Last Shift, 2016
- Late Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf, 2014
- The Lazarus Effect, 2015
- Let Us Prey, 2014
- The Lodgers, 2017
- The Love Witch, 2016
- Lyle, 2014
- Magic, 1978
- Malevolence, 2004
- Malevolence 2: Bereavement Director’s Cut, 2010
- Malevolence 3: Killer, 2018
- The Maze, 2010
- Medusa, 2021
- Mermaid Down, 2019
- Mid-Century*, 2022
- Mikey: Collector’s Edition, 1992
- Misfortune, 2016
- Most Likely to Die, 2015
- Mr. Mercedes, Season 1-2, 2017-2018*
- Mr. Mercedes, Season 3, 2019 *
- Murder Manual, 2020
- My Friend Dahmer, 2017
- My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To, 2020
- Nails, 2017
- New Getter Robo, 2004
- The Night Eats the World, 2018
- Night of the Demons, 1988
- Night of the Living Dead, 1968
- Nightbreed, 1990
- Nine Miles Down, 2009
- Nosferatu the Vampyre, 1979
- One of Us, 2018
- Open 24 Hours
- Open Grave, 2013
- Open Graves, 2009
- Out of the Dark, 2014
- The Perfect Witness, 2007
- Pet, 2016
- Phantasm, 1979
- Phantasm 3, 1994
- Phantasm 4, 1998
- Phantasm: Ravager, 2016
- Phantom Racer, 2009
- Pieces, 1982
- Piranha, 1978
- The Pit, 1981
- Plague Town, 2008
- Pod, 2015
- Possessing Piper Rose, 2011
- The Price We Pay*, 2022
- Primal Rage: Bigfoot Reborn, 2018
- Prom Night, 1980
- Prom Night 2: Hello Mary Lou, 1987
- Prom Ride, 2015
- Puppet Master, 1989
- Puppet Master 2, 1990
- Puppet Master 3: Toulon’s revenge, 1991
- Puppet Master 4, 1993
- Puppet Master 5, 1994
- Puppet Master: The Legacy, 2003
- Purgatory, 1999
- The Purge, Season 1, 2018
- The Purge, Season 2, 2018
- Q: The Winged Serpent, 1982
- Queen: The Awakening, 2022
- The Quiet Ones, 2014*
- Rabid, 2019
- The Rake, 2018
- Rampant, 2018
- Rare exports: A christmas Tale, 2010
- Red Christmas, 2016
- The Reflecting Skin, 1990
- Ride Scare, 2020
- Rigor Mortis, 2013
- Road Games, 1981 or 2015
- The Sacrament, 2013
- Saturday the 14th, 1981
- Saturn 3, 1980
- Shark Lake, 2015
- Shock Waves (special edition), 1977
- Sick, 2022*
- Sick for Toys, 2018
- Sleepaway Camp, 1983
- The Special, 2020
- Spirit, 2001
- Split Second, 1992
- Stake Land, 2010
- Stake Land II, 2016
- Starry Eyes, 2014
- Stepfather II, 1989
- The Stepfather, 1987
- Stonehearst Asylum, 2014
- Story Game, 2020
- Swarmed, 2005
- Tales from the Crib: American Nightmares, 2018
- Terraformars, Season 1-2 , 2014
- Terrifier, 2016
- Terror Birds, 2016
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: 40th Anniversary Edition, 1974
- The Ghosts of Borley Rectory, 2021
- The Nights Before Christmas, 2019
- The Pit and the Pendulum, 1991
- The Visitor 1979
- They/Them, 2022*
- To the Devil… A daughter, 1976
- Tourist Trap, 1979
- Train to Busan, 2016
- Trash Fire, 2016
- Triangle, 2009
- Unidentified, 2006
- V/H/S, 2012
- Vamp U, 2011
- Vampire in Vega, 2009
- Vampire Princess Miyu, Season 1-2, 1997
- Vanishing on 7th Street, 2010
- The Vault, 2021
- Victor Crowley, 2017
- The Void, 2016
- The Wailing, 2016
- Warnings, 2021
- We Are Still Here, 2015
- Wes Craven Presents Don’t Look Down, 1998
- When a Stranger Calls, 1979
- Willard, 2003
- Willow Creek, 2013
- Wired Shut, 2021
- Wolf like Me, Season 1, 2022*
- Yoga Hosers, 2016
- You Should Have Left, 2022*
- You Won’t Be Alone, 2022*
- Zombie Night, 2013
- Zoombies, 2016
Halloween themed TV episodes
- 30 Rock: “Stone Mountain” (2009) – Season 4, Episode 3
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “HalloVeen” (2017) – Season 5, Episode 4
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Halloween II” (2014) – Season 2, Episode 4
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Halloween III” (2015) – Season 3, Episode 5
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Halloween IV” (2016) – Season 4, Episode 5
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Halloween” (2013) – Season 1, Episode 6
- Charmed: “All Halliwell’s Eve” (2000) – Season 3, Episode 4
- Charmed: “Kill Billie, Volume 1” (2005) – Season 8, Episode 6
- Everybody Hates Chris: “Everybody Hates Halloween” (2005) – Season 1, Episode 6
- Everybody Loves Raymond: “Halloween Candy” (1998) – Season 3, Episode 6
- George Lopez: “Halloween Cheer” (2002) – Season 2, Episode 4
- George Lopez: “Leave It to Lopez” (2004) – Season 4, Episode 5
- George Lopez: “No One Gets Out Alive” (2003) – Season 3, Episode 7
- George Lopez: “Trick or Treat Me Right” (2005) – Season 5, Episode 5
- The King of Queens: “Ticker Treat” (2001) – Season 4, Episode 6
- Law & Order: “Ghosts” (2005) – Season 16, Episode 3
- Law & Order: Criminal Intent: “Masquerade” (2006) – Season 6, Episode 6
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Glasgowman’s Wrath” (2014) – Season 16, Episode 6
- Monk: “Mr. Monk Goes Home Again” (2005) – Season 4, Episode 2
- Murder, She Wrote: “Fire Burn, Cauldron Bubble” (1989) – Season 5, Episode 13
- Murder, She Wrote: “Legacy of Borbey House” (1993) – Season 10, Episode 3
- Murder, She Wrote: “Nan’s Ghost: Part 1” (1995) – Season 12, Episode 6
- Murder, She Wrote: “Night of the Headless Horseman” (1987) – Season 3, Episode 11
- Murder, She Wrote: “Reflections of the Mind” (1985) – Season 2, Episode 6
- Murder, She Wrote: “The Witch’s Curse” (1992) – Season 8, Episode 12
- Parks and Recreation: “Greg Pikitis” (2009) – Season 2, Episode 7
- Parks and Recreation: “Halloween Surprise” (2012) – Season 5, Episode 5
- Parks and Recreation: “Meet ‘n’ Greet” (2011) – Season 4, Episode 5
- Parks and Recreation: “Recall Vote” (2013) – Season 6, Episode 7
- Psych: “This Episode Sucks” (2011) – Season 6, Episode 3
- Punky Brewster: “Love Thy Neighbor” (1985) – Season 2, Episode 10
- Punky Brewster: “The Perils of Punky: Parts 1” (1985) – Season 2, Episode 6
- Punky Brewster: “The Perils of Punky: Parts 2” (1985) – Season 2, Episode 7
- Superstore: “Costume Competition” (2018) – Season 4, Episode 4
- Superstore: “Halloween Theft” (2016) – Season 2, Episode 7
- Superstore: “Sal’s Dead” (2017) – Season 3, Episode 5
- Superstore: “Trick-or-Treat” (2019) – Season 5, Episode 6
- Two and a Half Men: “Hi, Mr. Horned One” (2005) – Season 3, Episode 6
- Two and a Half Men: “The Ol’ Mexican Spinach” (2014) – Season 12, Episode 1