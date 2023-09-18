Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Disney+ and Hulu have already revealed their plans for Hallowestream and Huluween, and now it’s time for Peacock to unveil its Halloween Horror lineup. And since Peacock is affiliated with Universal Studios resorts, it seems appropriate that this year’s Halloween Horror event has appropriated the tagline from Universal theme parks’ Halloween Horror Nights: “All your fears live here.”

One of the biggest draws of this year’s Halloween Horror lineup is Universal and Blumhouse’s adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s, which will be simultaneously released on Peacock and in theaters on October 27. In addition to hundreds of horror films, including the classic Universal Monster flicks like Frankenstein and The Invisible Man, Peacock will also stream new episodes of Chucky season 3 as the killer doll finds his way inside the White House.

Recommended Videos

On top of everything else, Peacock is premiering a new horror anthology series on October 13 called John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams. The series’ description makes it sound like a mixture of reality TV and horror filmmaking: “Each episode focuses on one true tale of terror, told by the real people who lived through it. Their firsthand accounts are brought to life through premium cinematic scene work, news clips, home photos, and archival footage, combining the visual language of horror films with the tools and techniques of documentaries, creating a uniquely frightening experience for viewers.”

And finally, Peacock’s werewolf series, Wolf Like Me, will be back for its second season on October 19 as Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Josh Gad) are forced to wonder whether their child will be human or werewolf.

You’ll find the complete Halloween Horror lineup below. Movies and TV shows with an asterisk (*) are exclusive to Peacock.

Horror movies and TV shows added in September

Amityville 3-D, 1983*

Amityville II: The Possession, 1982*

Amityville Uprising, 2022*

Amityville: The Awakening, 2022*

Bride of Chucky, 1998*

Bride of Frankenstein, 1935

Candyman, 1992

Casper: A Spirited Beginning, 1997

Casper’s Scare School, 2006

Child’s Play 2, 1990*

Child’s Play 3, 1991*

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant, 2009

Cult of Chucky, 2017*

Curse of Chucky, 2013*

Curse of the Werewolf, 1961

Cut, Color, Murder, 2022

Dawn of the Dead, 2004*

Dead Silence, 2007

Dr. Cyclops, 1940

Dracula, 1979

Dracula’s Daughter, 1936

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943

Frankenstein, 1931

Frankenstein, 1931

Get Out, 2017

Ghostbusters II, 1989*

Ghostbusters, 1984*

Halloween II, 1981*

Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982*

Halloween, 2018

Happy Death Day 2U, 2019*

Hollow Man, 2000*

Hollow Man 2, 2006*

Hypnotic, 2023*

Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015*

It Came from Outer Space, 1953

Land of the Dead, 2005

Mercy, 2016

Monster High: 13 Wishes, 2013

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015

Monster High: Freaky Fusion, 2014

Monster High: Haunted, 2015

Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008*

Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe, 2016

Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery, 2016

Night Monster, 1942

Patient Zero, 2018*

Phantom of the Opera, 1943

Phantom of the Opera, 1962

Prince of Darkness, 1987

Psycho 1960

Psycho 1998

Psycho II, 1983

Psycho III, 1986

Pumpkin Pie Wars, 2016

Saboteur, 1942

Saw 2, 2005

Saw 3, 2006

Saw 3D, 2010

Saw 4, 2007

Saw 5, 2008

Saw 6, 2009

Saw, 2004

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019

Seed of Chucky, 2004*

Shocker, 1989

Slither, 2006

Son of Frankenstein, 1939

Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood, 1996

Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995

Tales From the Hood 2, 2018

Tales From the Hood, 1995

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, 1995*

The Amityville Harvest, 2020*

The Amityville Moon, 2021*

The Birds, 1963

The Bone Collector, 1998

The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956

The Dead Don’t Die, 2019*

The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964

The Frighteners, 1996

The Funhouse, 1981

The Grudge 2, 2006

The Grudge 3, 2009

The Invisible Man Returns, 1940

The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1944

The Invisible Woman, 1940

The Last Exorcism, 2010

The Mummy Returns, 2001*

The Mummy, 1999*

The Mummy, 2017*

The Mummy’s Curse, 1944

The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944

The Mummy’s Hand, 1940

The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942

The People Under the Stairs, 1991

The Possession, 2023

The Purge: Anarchy, 2014

The Raven,1935

The Serpent and the Rainbow, 1987

The Skeleton Key, 2005

The Strange Case of Doctor RX, 1942

The Thing, 1982

The Thing, 2011

The Visit, 2015*

The Wolfman, 2010

They Live, 1988

Thirst, 2009

Us, 2019

Videodrome, 1983

Village of the Damned, 1995

Werewolf of London, 1935

Horror movies and TV shows coming in October

October 1

Escape Plan, 2013*

The Exorcism of Emily Rose, 2005

Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004

The Faculty, 1998

Happy Death Day 2U, 2019*

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997*

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998*

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006*

Krampus, 2015*

The Last Exorcism, 2010

The Mist, 2007*

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019

Separation, 2021

Shaun of the Dead, 2004

Silent Hill, 2006*

Split, 2017*

Texas Chainsaw 3D, 2013*

Winchester, 2018*

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey*

Zombieland, 2009*

October 5

Chucky, Season 3, New Episodes

October 12

The Black Phone, 2021*

October 16

Rob Zombie’s Halloween, 2007*

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II, 2009*

October 27

Five Nights at Freddy’s, 2023*

Horror movies ‘screaming now’

11/11/11, 2011

100 Ghost Street: The Return of Richard Speck, 2012

13 Nights of Elvira, Season 1, 2014

13/13/13, 2013

1BR, 2019

20 Feet Below: The Darkness Descending, 2013

2-Headed Shark Attack, 2012

30 Miles from Nowhere, 2018

4/20 Massacre, 2018

5ive Girls, 2006

Abraham Lincoln vs Zombies, 2012

Against the Night, 2017

Alien Convergence, 2017

Alien Origin, 2012

Alone, 2020

American Psycho, 2000*

American Psycho 2, 2002*

An American Werewolf in Paris, 1997

The Amityville Haunting, 2011

Angelica, 2015

Anneliese: The Exorcist Tapes, 2011

Another Evil, 2016

The Appearance, 2018

Asylum: Twisted Horror and Fantasy Tales, 2020

Attack of the Killer Donuts, 2016

Attack of the Lederhosen Zombies, 2016

Autopsy, 2008

Ayla, 2017

Bad Moon, 1996

Battledogs, 2013

Beast Mode, 2020

Beast Within (aka hunter’s moon), 2021

Bedeviled, 2016

The Bell Witch Haunting, 2013

Ben, 1972

Bermuda Tentacles, 2014

Better Watch Out, 2016

The Beyond, 2017

Big Legend, 2018

Bigfoot, 2015

Birdemic: Shock and Terror, 2010

Bite Marks, 2011

Black Christmas, 1974

Bliss, 2019

The Blood Lands, 2014

Blood Punch, 2013

Bloodthirsty, 2020

Body Bags, 1993

Boo, 2005

Braid, 2018

Bram Stoker’s Shadowbuilder (special edition), 1998

Breakdown Lane, 2017

The Breed, 2006

Butchers, 2020

Camp Cold Brook, 2018

Cannibals and Carpet Fitters, 2017

The Carmilla Movie, 2017

The Carrier, 2015

Catskill Park, 2018

The Changeling, Season 1, 2023

Cheap Thrills, 2013

Chucky (TV series), Seasons 1 and 2, 2021

Cockneys vs Zombies, 2012

Communion, 1989

Conjurer, 2008

Corbin Nash, 2018

Crush, 1992

A Cry from Within, 2015

Curse of Crom: The Legend of Halloween, 2022

Curtains, 1983

Dan Curtis’ Dracula, 1974

Daniel Isn’t Real, 2019

Dark Night of the Scarecrow: Deluxe Collector’s Edition, 1981

The Dark Red, 2018

Dark Sense, 2019

The Dark Side of the Moon, 1990

Dark Net, Season 1, 2016

Darlin’, 2019

Day of the Dead, 1985

Day of the Dead, 2008

Day of the Dead 2: Contagium, 2005

Daylight’s End, 2016

Dead & Buried, 1981

Dead Awake, 2017

Dead Birds, 2004

A Dead Calling, 2006

Dead Heist, 2007

Dead Snow 2: Red vs Dead, 2014

Deadheads, 2011

Death Ranch, 2020

Deathcember, 2019

Deathgasm, 2015

Decoys, 2004

Demon Eye, 2019

A Demon Within, 2017

The Divine Fury, 2019

Dogface: A Traphouse Horror, 2021

Dollhouse, 2020

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist, 2005

Don’t Hang Up, 2016

Don’t Kill It, 2016

Doppelganger, 1993

Dr. Jekyll and Sister Hyde, 1971

Dracula’s Widow, 1988

Dreamscape, 1984

Eaten Alive, 1976

Eloise, 2016

Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Count Dracula’s Great Love, 1973

Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Frankenstein’s Castle of Freaks, 1974

Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Gamera, Super Monster, 1980

Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Legacy of Blood, 1978

Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Maneater of Hydra, 1967

Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Monstroid, 1980

Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The Devil’s Wedding Night, 1973

Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The Doomsday Machine, 1972

Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The House that Screamed, 1969

Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The Werewolf of Washington, 1973

Elvira’s Movie Macabre: They Came from Beyond Space, 1967

Emelie, 2015

The Endless, 2017

Escape the Field, 2022 *

Estranged, 2015

Evil Bong 420, 2015

Evil Bong 777, 2018

Evil Bong: High 5, 2016

Evil Born, 2012

The Evil, 1978

The Exorcist III, 1990

Eyes of the Dead, 2015

A Fantastic Fear of Everything, 2012

The Farm, 2018

Fear, Inc., 2016

Feedback, 2019

The Fields, 2011

Final Draft, 2007

Final Girl, 2015

The Final Wish, 2018

Firestarter, 2022*

First Born, 2007

The Follower, 2022

Frankenstein, 2015

Fresh Hell, 2021

From the Dark, 2020

The Funhouse Massacre, 2015

Galaxy of Terror, 1981

Ghost Light, 2018

Ghost Squad, 2015

GhostHouse, 2017

Ginger Snaps, 2000

Girl in the Woods, Season 1, 2021*

The Golem, 2018

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum, 2018

Grimm Love, 2006

Halloweed, 2016

Halloween Party, 2019

Hammer House of Horror, Season 1, 2022

Hangman, 2017

Hansel & Gretel Get Baked, 2013

Hansel and Gretel, 2013

Hansel vs Gretel, 2015

Harry Price: Ghost Hunter, 2005

Hatchet III, 2013

Haunted Hospital: Heilstatten, 2018

Haunting of Whaley House, 2012

Hayride 2, 2015

Hell Night, 1981

Henry 2: Portrait of a Serial Killer, 1996

Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer: 30th Anniversary, 2016

He’s Out There, 2018

Hold Your Breath, 2012

Hostile, 2017

The House at the End of Time, 2013

House of Fears, 2007

The House of the Devil, 2009

Hunger, 2009

Hunted, 2020

Hypothermia, 2012

I Am Lisa, 2020

I Drink Your Blood, 1970

In The Trap, 2019

Infection, 2019

Infini, 2015

The Innkeepers, 2011

Intruders, 2015

The Invisible Man, 2020*

Invitation to Hell, 1984

Island Zero, 2018

The Isle, 2018

It Stains the Sands Red, 2016

Itsy Bitsy, 2019

Jack Frost, 1997

Jack in the Box, 2019

Jack in the Box: Awakening, 2022

Jackals, 2017

Killer Kate!, 2018

Killer Weekend, 2020

Killers Within, 2018

Kolchak: The Night Stalker – S1, 1974

L.A. Slasher, 2015

Lake Alice, 2018

Last Shift, 2016

Late Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf, 2014

The Lazarus Effect, 2015

Let Us Prey, 2014

The Lodgers, 2017

The Love Witch, 2016

Lyle, 2014

Magic, 1978

Malevolence, 2004

Malevolence 2: Bereavement Director’s Cut, 2010

Malevolence 3: Killer, 2018

The Maze, 2010

Medusa, 2021

Mermaid Down, 2019

Mid-Century*, 2022

Mikey: Collector’s Edition, 1992

Misfortune, 2016

Most Likely to Die, 2015

Mr. Mercedes, Season 1-2, 2017-2018*

Mr. Mercedes, Season 3, 2019 *

Murder Manual, 2020

My Friend Dahmer, 2017

My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To, 2020

Nails, 2017

New Getter Robo, 2004

The Night Eats the World, 2018

Night of the Demons, 1988

Night of the Living Dead, 1968

Nightbreed, 1990

Nine Miles Down, 2009

Nosferatu the Vampyre, 1979

One of Us, 2018

Open 24 Hours

Open Grave, 2013

Open Graves, 2009

Out of the Dark, 2014

The Perfect Witness, 2007

Pet, 2016

Phantasm, 1979

Phantasm 3, 1994

Phantasm 4, 1998

Phantasm: Ravager, 2016

Phantom Racer, 2009

Pieces, 1982

Piranha, 1978

The Pit, 1981

Plague Town, 2008

Pod, 2015

Possessing Piper Rose, 2011

The Price We Pay*, 2022

Primal Rage: Bigfoot Reborn, 2018

Prom Night, 1980

Prom Night 2: Hello Mary Lou, 1987

Prom Ride, 2015

Puppet Master, 1989

Puppet Master 2, 1990

Puppet Master 3: Toulon’s revenge, 1991

Puppet Master 4, 1993

Puppet Master 5, 1994

Puppet Master: The Legacy, 2003

Purgatory, 1999

The Purge, Season 1, 2018

The Purge, Season 2, 2018

Q: The Winged Serpent, 1982

Queen: The Awakening, 2022

The Quiet Ones, 2014*

Rabid, 2019

The Rake, 2018

Rampant, 2018

Rare exports: A christmas Tale, 2010

Red Christmas, 2016

The Reflecting Skin, 1990

Ride Scare, 2020

Rigor Mortis, 2013

Road Games, 1981 or 2015

The Sacrament, 2013

Saturday the 14th, 1981

Saturn 3, 1980

Shark Lake, 2015

Shock Waves (special edition), 1977

Sick, 2022*

Sick for Toys, 2018

Sleepaway Camp, 1983

The Special, 2020

Spirit, 2001

Split Second, 1992

Stake Land, 2010

Stake Land II, 2016

Starry Eyes, 2014

Stepfather II, 1989

The Stepfather, 1987

Stonehearst Asylum, 2014

Story Game, 2020

Swarmed, 2005

Tales from the Crib: American Nightmares, 2018

Terraformars, Season 1-2 , 2014

Terrifier, 2016

Terror Birds, 2016

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: 40th Anniversary Edition, 1974

The Ghosts of Borley Rectory, 2021

The Nights Before Christmas, 2019

The Pit and the Pendulum, 1991

The Visitor 1979

They/Them, 2022*

To the Devil… A daughter, 1976

Tourist Trap, 1979

Train to Busan, 2016

Trash Fire, 2016

Triangle, 2009

Unidentified, 2006

V/H/S, 2012

Vamp U, 2011

Vampire in Vega, 2009

Vampire Princess Miyu, Season 1-2, 1997

Vanishing on 7th Street, 2010

The Vault, 2021

Victor Crowley, 2017

The Void, 2016

The Wailing, 2016

Warnings, 2021

We Are Still Here, 2015

Wes Craven Presents Don’t Look Down, 1998

When a Stranger Calls, 1979

Willard, 2003

Willow Creek, 2013

Wired Shut, 2021

Wolf like Me, Season 1, 2022*

Yoga Hosers, 2016

You Should Have Left, 2022*

You Won’t Be Alone, 2022*

Zombie Night, 2013

Zoombies, 2016

Halloween themed TV episodes

30 Rock: “Stone Mountain” (2009) – Season 4, Episode 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “HalloVeen” (2017) – Season 5, Episode 4

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Halloween II” (2014) – Season 2, Episode 4

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Halloween III” (2015) – Season 3, Episode 5

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Halloween IV” (2016) – Season 4, Episode 5

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Halloween” (2013) – Season 1, Episode 6

Charmed: “All Halliwell’s Eve” (2000) – Season 3, Episode 4

Charmed: “Kill Billie, Volume 1” (2005) – Season 8, Episode 6

Everybody Hates Chris: “Everybody Hates Halloween” (2005) – Season 1, Episode 6

Everybody Loves Raymond: “Halloween Candy” (1998) – Season 3, Episode 6

George Lopez: “Halloween Cheer” (2002) – Season 2, Episode 4

George Lopez: “Leave It to Lopez” (2004) – Season 4, Episode 5

George Lopez: “No One Gets Out Alive” (2003) – Season 3, Episode 7

George Lopez: “Trick or Treat Me Right” (2005) – Season 5, Episode 5

The King of Queens: “Ticker Treat” (2001) – Season 4, Episode 6

Law & Order: “Ghosts” (2005) – Season 16, Episode 3

Law & Order: Criminal Intent: “Masquerade” (2006) – Season 6, Episode 6

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Glasgowman’s Wrath” (2014) – Season 16, Episode 6

Monk: “Mr. Monk Goes Home Again” (2005) – Season 4, Episode 2

Murder, She Wrote: “Fire Burn, Cauldron Bubble” (1989) – Season 5, Episode 13

Murder, She Wrote: “Legacy of Borbey House” (1993) – Season 10, Episode 3

Murder, She Wrote: “Nan’s Ghost: Part 1” (1995) – Season 12, Episode 6

Murder, She Wrote: “Night of the Headless Horseman” (1987) – Season 3, Episode 11

Murder, She Wrote: “Reflections of the Mind” (1985) – Season 2, Episode 6

Murder, She Wrote: “The Witch’s Curse” (1992) – Season 8, Episode 12

Parks and Recreation: “Greg Pikitis” (2009) – Season 2, Episode 7

Parks and Recreation: “Halloween Surprise” (2012) – Season 5, Episode 5

Parks and Recreation: “Meet ‘n’ Greet” (2011) – Season 4, Episode 5

Parks and Recreation: “Recall Vote” (2013) – Season 6, Episode 7

Psych: “This Episode Sucks” (2011) – Season 6, Episode 3

Punky Brewster: “Love Thy Neighbor” (1985) – Season 2, Episode 10

Punky Brewster: “The Perils of Punky: Parts 1” (1985) – Season 2, Episode 6

Punky Brewster: “The Perils of Punky: Parts 2” (1985) – Season 2, Episode 7

Superstore: “Costume Competition” (2018) – Season 4, Episode 4

Superstore: “Halloween Theft” (2016) – Season 2, Episode 7

Superstore: “Sal’s Dead” (2017) – Season 3, Episode 5

Superstore: “Trick-or-Treat” (2019) – Season 5, Episode 6

Two and a Half Men: “Hi, Mr. Horned One” (2005) – Season 3, Episode 6

Two and a Half Men: “The Ol’ Mexican Spinach” (2014) – Season 12, Episode 1

Editors' Recommendations