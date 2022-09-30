Peacock kicks off October with Halloween Horror collection

The calendar is about to turn to October, which means we’ve officially entered the spooky season. If you’re looking for something frightening to watch, Peacock will supply the scares with its new Halloween Horror collection.

Starting today, Peacock is the home to the ultimate collection of Halloween movies and series. The highlight of the month belongs to Michael Myers as he makes his return in Halloween Ends. the last film in the H40 trilogy finds Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) has been living with her granddaughter for the past four years. Michael hasn’t been seen since the events in Halloween Kills. When a teenage boy is accused of killing a young boy, Laurie immediately speculates that Michael is behind it, so she prepares for one final showdown with the masked figure. Halloween Ends will be in theaters and available to stream on Peacock on October 14.

Halloween Ends - The Final Trailer

There’s also huge news for fans of the world’s most famous wizard as all eight Harry Potter films will be available to stream throughout October. If vampires are more your speed, all four films in the Twilight franchise will also be on Peacock. Other highlights include Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Gremlins. If the above movies prove to be too scary, Peacock is offering plenty of family-friendly options. Lil‘ Monsters, Monster High, and Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events are the perfect options for a movie night with the family.

Peacock has also curated some of the best Halloween episodes from classic television shows like The Office, Saturday Night Live, Parks and Recreation, and 30 Rock. On the dramatic side, The Purge, Firestarter: Rekindled, and Law & Order will satisfy your thriller needs.

Head to Peacock to check out the Halloween Horror collection.

