 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Peacock kicks off October with Halloween Horror collection

Dan Girolamo
By

The calendar is about to turn to October, which means we’ve officially entered the spooky season. If you’re looking for something frightening to watch, Peacock will supply the scares with its new Halloween Horror collection.

Starting today, Peacock is the home to the ultimate collection of Halloween movies and series. The highlight of the month belongs to Michael Myers as he makes his return in Halloween Ends. the last film in the H40 trilogy finds Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) has been living with her granddaughter for the past four years. Michael hasn’t been seen since the events in Halloween Kills. When a teenage boy is accused of killing a young boy, Laurie immediately speculates that Michael is behind it, so she prepares for one final showdown with the masked figure. Halloween Ends will be in theaters and available to stream on Peacock on October 14.

Halloween Ends - The Final Trailer

There’s also huge news for fans of the world’s most famous wizard as all eight Harry Potter films will be available to stream throughout October. If vampires are more your speed, all four films in the Twilight franchise will also be on Peacock. Other highlights include Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Gremlins. If the above movies prove to be too scary, Peacock is offering plenty of family-friendly options. Lil‘ MonstersMonster High, and Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events are the perfect options for a movie night with the family.

Peacock has also curated some of the best Halloween episodes from classic television shows like The OfficeSaturday Night LiveParks and Recreation, and 30 Rock. On the dramatic side, The Purge, Firestarter: Rekindled, and Law & Order will satisfy your thriller needs.

Logo for Peacock's Halloween Horror collection.

Head to Peacock to check out the Halloween Horror collection.

Editors' Recommendations

What’s new on Peacock in October 2022
Michael Myers holds Jamie Lee Curtis' Lauri Strode by her neck in a scene from Halloween Ends.
The best scary podcasts to keep you up all night
amazon lumberyard game engine spooky
What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in October 2022
Chloe Grace Moretz wears a strange machine on her head in a scene from The Peripheral.
Meet Cute review: Peacock’s time travel rom-com falls flat
Kaley Cuoco stands next to Pete Davidson in Peacock's Meet Cute.
A family is terrorized in The Watcher’s first trailer
Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale in The Watcher.
Is there a Disney Plus streaming deal in September 2022?
The Disney+ app on a TV screen while blue lights illuminate the wall behind.
Don’t Worry Darling and suburbia as the ultimate nightmare
A woman kisses a man in a car in Don't Worry Darling.
With the Star Wars series Andor, Diego Luna finally steps into the spotlight
Diego Luna looks behind him while walking down a street in a scene from Andor.
Halloween Ends final trailer teases showdown between Laurie and Michael
Michael Myers and Laurie Strode stand back to back in a poster from Halloween Ends.
Evan Peters on having to go to dark places in Dahmer
Evan Peters in front of a police lineup in a scene from Dahmer.
Batman’s live-action future should be on HBO, not on the big screen
Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight in red promo art for The Batman.
Father and daughter bond in the first trailer for Aftersun
Francesca Corio and Paul Mescal in Aftersun.
The YouTube watching experience on TVs just got much better
YouTube on a TV and on the mobile app.