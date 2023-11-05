3 underrated movies on Peacock you need to watch in November

Peacock doesn’t always get a chance to strut its stuff, but it does have an impressive lineup of films. They just don’t stick around for long compared to the other streamers. Keep this in mind when we share our picks for the three underrated movies on Peacock. Most content new on Peacock has a very short shelf life.

This month, our picks include a hilarious mocumentary, a largely forgotten superhero flick, and a romantic comedy about the end of the world. These are the three underrated movies on Peacock you need to watch in November.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (2022)

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul is a mockumentary about Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall) and her husband, Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), both of whom became extremely wealthy as the owners of a megachurch called Wander to Greater Paths. However, their church has fallen on hard times since Lee-Curtis was caught seducing young men despite his ardent anti-gay pronouncements.

The Childs use the documentary as a way to drive up publicity for the reopening of their megachurch. But most of their parishioners have moved on, and a rival megachurch, which is run by Shakura (Nicole Beharie) and Keon Sumpter (Conphidance), threatens to derail the Childs’ plans by opening their doors on the same day as the grand reopening of Wander to Greater Paths.

Watch Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. on Peacock.

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (2012)

The title of Seeking a Friend at the End of the World is not a misnomer. An Armageddon-like plan to divert an asteroid away from Earth has failed, and humanity only has days before an extinction event that may wipe out all life on the planet. Dodge (The Office‘s Steve Carell) is a newly single man whose wife abandons him immediately after the end of the world announcement. Dodge is facing this alone until he notices that his neighbor, Penny (Pride & Prejudice‘s Keira Knightley), is in the same boat.

Dodge and Penny don’t have the same goals in their remaining days, but he does offer to help her get to England to visit her family if she’ll help him track down his high school sweetheart so he can experience love one last time.

Watch Seeking a Friend for the End of the World on Peacock.

Mystery Men (1999)

You can blame Mystery Men and Shrek for unleashing Smash Mouth’s All Star on the world. It’s also a precursor of the modern superhero movies and is based on the comics by Bob Burden. Unfortunately, Burden’s signature creation, The Flaming Carrot, sits out this movie. The good news is that the film has a bunch of lovable losers like Mr. Furious (Ben Stiller), The Bowler (Janeane Garofalo), The Shoveler (William H. Macy), Blue Raja (Hank Azaria), Spleen (Paul Reubens), and The Sphinx (Wes Studi).

The team is called into action when Champion City’s top hero, Captain Amazing (Greg Kinnear), gets his greatest foe, Casanova Frankenstein (Geoffrey Rush), sprung from prison. Predictably, Frankenstein captures Amazing and threatens to take over the city. Against this foe, the Mystery Men may not be able to put up much of a fight.

Watch Mystery Men on Peacock.

