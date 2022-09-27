 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Features

Halloween Ends final trailer teases showdown between Laurie and Michael

Dan Girolamo
By

The showdown between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle) will come to a dramatic conclusion in Halloween Ends. Set four years after the events of Halloween Kills, Michael is nowhere to be found. Laurie lives with her granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), and chooses to put her horrific past behind her. When Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) is accused of murdering a young boy, Michael comes out of hiding, forcing Laurie to confront the serial killer that’s haunted her life for over 40 years.

In the final trailer, Laurie suspects Michael’s return and believes he’s even “more dangerous” than ever before. Instead of running from Michael, Laurie stands her ground and embraces his homecoming. Laurie knows the only way to end this is through death. Whether that’s hers or Michael’s will be determined in one last confrontation.

Directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween Ends marks Curtis’s final performance as Strode and Castle’s last appearance as Myers. Both Strode and Castle appeared in the film that started the franchise, 1978’s Halloween. Reprising their roles from previous installments are Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, and Omar Dorsey as Sheriff Barker.

Halloween Ends will be the final film in the H40 trilogy, which started with 2018’s Halloween, the direct sequel to the original Halloween. While the saga of Michael Myers will most likely continue in some way, it will be under a different production banner as Blumhouse will lose the rights to the franchise after Halloween Ends.

Halloween Ends is in theaters and streaming only on Peacock on October 14.

Editors' Recommendations

Aubrey Plaza goes rogue in Emily the Criminal’s new trailer
Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal.
5 best prison movies if you liked Spiderhead
Chris Hemsworth smirks in front of a mi crophone in a scene from Spiderhead.
Only Murders in the Building season 2 trailer starts a new mystery
Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building.
The best David Cronenberg movies, ranked by Rotten Tomatoes
The Fly (1986) directed by David Cronenberg
Most powerful Star Wars villains ever, ranked
Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi
Paramount+ launches Peak Screaming collection for Halloween
The logo for the paramount+ peak screaming collection.
Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Larkin Seiple on the feel-good movie of 2022
Michelle Yeoh looks on in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Meet Cute review: Peacock’s time travel rom-com falls flat
Kaley Cuoco stands next to Pete Davidson in Peacock's Meet Cute.
Heardle today, September 23: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Friday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, September 23: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Friday)
A man looks on his phone.
The best Roku TVs of 2022: which should you buy?
TCL 6-Series Roku TV, 2022 model.
Don’t Worry Darling review: through the suburban looking glass
Florence Pugh and Harry Styles make for a photogenic couple.
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more
Sidney Poitier in Sidney.