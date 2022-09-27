The showdown between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle) will come to a dramatic conclusion in Halloween Ends. Set four years after the events of Halloween Kills, Michael is nowhere to be found. Laurie lives with her granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), and chooses to put her horrific past behind her. When Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) is accused of murdering a young boy, Michael comes out of hiding, forcing Laurie to confront the serial killer that’s haunted her life for over 40 years.

In the final trailer, Laurie suspects Michael’s return and believes he’s even “more dangerous” than ever before. Instead of running from Michael, Laurie stands her ground and embraces his homecoming. Laurie knows the only way to end this is through death. Whether that’s hers or Michael’s will be determined in one last confrontation.

Directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween Ends marks Curtis’s final performance as Strode and Castle’s last appearance as Myers. Both Strode and Castle appeared in the film that started the franchise, 1978’s Halloween. Reprising their roles from previous installments are Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, and Omar Dorsey as Sheriff Barker.

Halloween Ends will be the final film in the H40 trilogy, which started with 2018’s Halloween, the direct sequel to the original Halloween. While the saga of Michael Myers will most likely continue in some way, it will be under a different production banner as Blumhouse will lose the rights to the franchise after Halloween Ends.

Halloween Ends is in theaters and streaming only on Peacock on October 14.

