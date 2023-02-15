 Skip to main content
Creed III final trailer teases explosive fight between Adonis and Damian

Dan Girolamo
By

The final trailer for Creed III highlights the impending showdown between Adonis Creed (Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan) and Damian Anderson (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s Jonathan Majors). The brothers-turned-enemies will settle their long-standing score in the ring in what promises to be an explosive fight.

“When Dame came back, the past came back too,” Adonis says to a concerned Bianca (Thor: Love and Thunder’s Tessa Thompson) in the trailer. Damian and Adonis were like brothers growing up until an encounter with the police changed their lives. Damian was forced to serve a lengthy prison sentence while Adonis became a boxing world champion. Now a free man, Damian is going after Adonis and the life he believes Creed stole from him. Faced with few options, Adonis is forced out of retirement to settle his score with Damian inside the ring.

Creed III marks the feature directorial debut of Jordan, who reprised Adonis for the third time in the franchise. Keenan Coogler (Space Jam: A New Legacy) and Zachary Baylin (King Richard) penned the script from a story by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). Reprising their roles from the previous Creed films include Wood Harris (The Wire) as Tony “Little Duke” Evers, Florian Munteanu (The Contractor) as Viktor Drago, Tony Bellew (Creed) as “Pretty” Ricky Conlan, and Phylicia Rashad (The Cosby Show) as Mary Anne Creed.

Creed III will be the first film in the franchise without Sylvester Stallone (Tulsa King), who has appeared as Rocky Balboa in every Rocky and Creed film up to this point.

Poster of Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan for Creed III.

Creed III arrives in theaters on March 3.

